One of the best shows on Paramount+ over the last couple of years has been iCarly. The reboot to the hit Nickelodeon series starring Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress just premiered its third season on the streamer. Every piece of marketing this season has been based around Carly Shay finally getting together with her on and off again love interest Freddie Benson. Well in the latest episode “iMake New Memories” iCarly finally made #Creddie official. After more than 15 years of waiting, Carly and Freddie are a couple with a new emotionally satisfying poster confirming it.

The fancy motion poster starts off with Carly and Freddie’s texting tread asking each other if they should reveal the big news. When they do fireworks rightfully light up the skies which lead into the new couple holding hands on a boardwalk. The usual iCarly chaos is happening behind them with Spencer (Jerry Trainor) shouting at them, Harper (Laci Mosley) trying to get a picture of Creddie, and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) lighting off a sparkler. The caption caps off the momentous occasion saying, “It’s been more than a decade and #Creddie is finally official. Stream the new #iCarly on Paramount+.”

iNeed Tissues

To say the latest episode was an emotional roller coaster would be a tremendous understatement. iCarly has been such a unique reboot over its first two dozen episodes because it was made for people who grew up on the series. It wasn’t made for kids today, and it wasn’t trying to capture the same magic. Most reboots fail because they desperately go after an audience that wasn’t there to begin with. The new iCarly was meant for the late 20 and early 30-year-olds who are still trying to figure out their new dreadful reality of being an adult. Just like Carly and Freddie are. That mature update to the wacky iCarly formula made every passing episode feel more special. It has been iCarly 15 years later, not iCarly still stuck in 2012. The crazy hilarious antics are still here. Spencer’s still randomly setting things on the fire, Freddie’s love life has been a wreck up until this point, and Carly trying to stay relevant in the YouTube age has provided endless comedy. However, the effortless way they’ve adapted that to a more adult setting, swearing and all, has been something to marvel over.

That brings us to Carly and Freddie finally becoming a couple. The way the show handled it was perfect.They knew that’s what every fan wanted, but they didn’t rush it. Real world relatable problems got in the way. Carly was trying to regrow iCarly while Freddie was dealing with the struggles of being a single dad which his crazy former girlfriend Pearl only made more difficult. The show reintroduced us to this joyful world, played in its new adult context, and then hit fans’ hopeless romantic hearts at the right moment delivering its most heartfelt, honest, and emotional episode to date. However, what was most impressive about the latest episode besides the writing were the brilliant preferences from Cosgrove and Kress. They’re the reason why you'll be crying a thousand times over. The pair has always had great chemistry, that’s why fans have been so eager to get them to get together, but it’s not until Carly and Freddie kiss where you realize how talented the two actors are. There’s also a particular fight before that moment that they get to have in this episode that will make your jaw hit the floor. The raw moments between them in this episode and its payoff would have the most hardened individual melting in a poodle of their own tears.

When’s the Next Episode of iCarly?

iCarly’s currently in the middle of its third season on Paramount+. New episode stream every Thursday. While fans anxiously wait to see what’s next for Creddie, you view Season 3’s new celebratory poster down below: