Television reboots are all the rage these days. Sometimes they can really hit the mark and other times they can feel like they’re stuck in the past clinging onto the last bit of nostalgia before they become irrelevant. Thankfully, one series that has landed in the former category in recent years has been iCarly. The reboot of the Nickelodeon classic of the same name has had two seasons thus far on Paramount+ and a third season is on the way. Now iCarly fans have received their first poster for Season 3 which teases there’s more exciting news for Carly Shay in the near future.

The poster, revealed on Paramount’s various social media accounts, is your typical crazy Seattle day for the iCarly crew. Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Freddie (Nathan Kress), Harper (Laci Mosley), Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett), and Spencer (Jerry Trainor) are just trying to enjoy some brunch. However, birds are attacking and waffles are going everywhere. There’s even a poor waiter hilariously using his serving tray as a shield. While the poster doesn’t reveal when Season 3 will debut or give us any hints for some of the zany plotlines this season, on the Nickelodeon social media pages, the image is accompanied by an exciting tease for fans. It reads: “A toast to a new season and maybe something more” — and a winky face emoji tops off the caption in a mysterious fashion. So what could the “something more” be? In all likelihood, it's an early Season 4 renewal, but there could be an iCarly movie or special of some kind in the works. Paramount has been all in on their Nickelodeon legacy priorities lately with a Zoey 101 sequel movie being announced earlier this year. Whatever the case may be, iCarly fans should get very excited.

What’s iCarly About?

The original iteration of iCarly ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012 and followed Carly Shay as she embarked on making a web series. This was something with the rise of streaming and YouTube that was very ahead of its time. In the vein of other Nickelodeon series like Drake & Josh and Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, it was geared towards young adults, but still threaded the fine line of being family-friendly.

Fast-forward almost a decade later to 2021 with the reboot series and Paramount boldly did what a lot of sequels to beloved kid shows tended to stay away from. They made the new iCarly for fans that grew up on the series. ​​​​​​​Fans who are now in their late 20s and early 30s. This means that there’s swearing, adult references, and scandalous activities while still retaining the weird charm of iCarly that made the series a hit in the first place. Just like their audience, Carly and her friends are just trying to navigate the struggles of adult life. Also, the change in times allows the series to explore iCarly’s challenges of staying relevant in an age where it seems like everyone on Earth is trying to promote their YouTube channel. It’s one of the rare reboots that surpasses the original thanks to those hilariously fun risks.

When Does iCarly Season 3 Release?

Again, there’s no confirmed release date for iCarly Season 3 yet, but given this tease and a new poster, we should be hearing more news on that front very soon. It’s safe to assume a summer 2023 debut given the series’ previous track record. Until then, you can view the new Season 3 poster down below. Both the original iCarly and the first two seasons of iCarly (2021) are streaming currently on Paramount+.