Paramount+ has picked up the hit reboot iCarly for a third season on the streamer meaning good news for all the #Creddie fans out there. Following the Season 2 cliffhanger that left the fate of the pair hanging in the balance, and the continued popularity of the show with a new generation, it seemed like a lock that the show would return to explore the two's awkward relationship and where it could head next. The streamer capped off the announcement with a new teaser that features Josh Peck of Drake and Josh fame hyping up the life-changing news that is the renewal. Season 3 is now set to begin production later this year en route to a release sometime in 2023.

iCarly began in 2021 on the streamer, picking up where the smash hit Nickelodeon show left off. It follows the same premise of the original series only with an older cast that's come back together to recreate the web show that started it all. All the while, the group deals with everyday problems and the wacky situations that come with being internet famous. The show mostly centers on its titular lead Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) who is now the sole host of her web show with her old partner Sam (Jeanette McCurdy) off on her own adventures. Carly is also rejoined by her tech whiz friend and potential love interest Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) who produces the series. Season 2 ended with Freddie's girlfriend accusing him of being in love with Carly, setting up for a potential realization of their romance in the future.

Immediately, the show became a blueprint for how to successfully execute a reboot as it evolved its humor and premise to go with a much different internet landscape all while keeping a similar tone to its original. Series newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett were also welcome additions while the returning cast, which also included Jerry Trainor returning as Carly's brother Spencer, continued to dazzle audiences.

"iCarly’s loyal fan base grew up with Carly, Spencer, and Freddie, and have now fallen in love with Harper and Millicent, too,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+, about the series. “We’re thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci, and Jaidyn return for a third season, and we know Paramount+’s growing YA audience is as well. And I, for one, must find out what happens with #Creddie!"

Nickelodeon Studios produced the series for Paramount+ with showrunner Ali Schouten-Seeks (Young & Hungry, Diary of a Future President) and Cosgrove serving as executive producers. Individual producers for the series include Trainor, Kress, and Alissa Vradenburg (The Simple Life). The original iCarly on Nickelodeon was created by Dan Schneider.

iCarly Season 3 will premiere in 2023. The first two seasons can currently be streamed in their entirety on Paramount+. Check out the short teaser below to get a look at what's to come when the show has "thrice begunst."