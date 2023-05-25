Get ready for a wild and wacky summer! Miranda Cosgrove returns as the lovable Carly Shay in Season 3 of iCarly. As the thrilling 10-episode second season came to a close earlier this spring, fans were left eagerly awaiting the next chapter, still buzzing with excitement over the tantalizing #Creddie cliffhanger.

Premiering exclusively on Paramount+, the brand new season takes our favorite iCarly team on an exhilarating journey into unexplored territory, filled with witty banter, daring adventures, and a touch of scandalous mischief, all while staying true to the show's unique and eccentric charm. Season 3 promises to deliver even more unexpected twists, heartwarming moments, and sidesplitting laughter, ensuring an unforgettable viewing experience for fans of all ages. Here’s everything we know about iCarly Season 3.

When Is iCarly Season 3 Coming Out?

The popular comedy series is making a comeback with a bang. Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 1, 2023, because that's when iCarly Season 3 hits the screensThe first two episodes will be available exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, with Australia and the U.K. getting it the next day. A new episode will be ready to stream every following Thursday.

iCarly Season 3 will also launch exclusively on Paramount+ in Latin America and Brazil on Sunday, June 25. The new season will also be available on Friday, August 25, if you're in Italy, France, Germany, or Switzerland. As for our fans in South Korea, the premiere date will be announced very soon. If you haven't caught up on the hilarious adventures of iCarly yet, Paramount+ has all the seasons available for streaming. So not only can you enjoy the new episodes, but you can also binge-watch all the previous seasons exclusively on Paramount+.

Is There A Trailer for iCarly Season 3?

The trailer kicks off with a bang, thanks to none other than Carly's awesome older brother, Spencer Shay, setting the stage for a whirlwind of excitement in the new series. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions as Carly's love life takes a wild twist. She realizes she has a crush on Freddie, but there's a catch—it looks like he’s happily back with his ex-girlfriend. Carly's not about to let her feelings ruin their friendship, though. But will her well-intentioned plans end up causing hilarious havoc? Triple the fun, triple the drama, and triple the random schticks.

Who Stars in iCarly Season 3?

Cosgrove takes on the role of Carly Shay, who makes her return from Italy to embark on a new chapter of iCarly. With the support of her lively and ambitious new roommate and best friend, Harper (Laci Mosley), Carly is determined to revive the web series that once captivated audiences. Alongside Carly, her eccentric and caring older brother, Spencer (Jerry Trainor), adds his unique touch to the dynamic as he embraces a life of wealth and indulges in next-level dates.

Meanwhile, Nathan Kress portrays Freddie Benson, the tech-savvy member of the iCarly trio. In the revival, Freddie faces the aftermath of two divorces and a failed career in the tech industry. As he navigates the challenges of starting anew, Freddie finds himself raising his adopted stepdaughter, the sassy and social media-obsessed Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett), who brings an entrepreneurial spirit to the mix. Together, this ensemble cast reprises their beloved roles to explore the complexities of their present-day lives, relationships, and the comedic mishaps that follow.

With Carly's determination, Harper's vibrant personality, Spencer's eccentricity, Freddie's resilience, and Millicent's wit, iCarly Season 3 promises to deliver a fresh and entertaining take on the lives of these iconic characters as they navigate the rollercoaster ride that is adulthood, friendships, and the exciting world of online content creation.

What Is 'iCarly' Season 3 About?

Below is the official synopsis for iCarly Season 3:

In the highly anticipated new season, adulting continues to be complicated for Carly and her friends. Carly and Freddie struggle to redefine their relationship (#Creddie), Spencer seeks a return to his roots, and Harper’s reunion with an old rival leads to an unexpected outcome.

Based on the original hit sitcom, the 2021 revival of iCarly follows Carly Shay and her group of friends as they navigate the challenges of work, love, and family in their twenties. Carly, now 26 years old, has had a successful college experience and career but hasn't hosted her web show for quite some time. However, she decides to revive it and bring back the magic. Freddie, on the other hand, has faced his fair share of struggles. He's been through two divorces, and his startup company has unfortunately gone bankrupt, forcing him to move back in with his mother. Meanwhile, Spencer has hit it big and become incredibly wealthy. He remains the most successful of the trio and continues to live in the newly remodeled Shay Apartment.

From 2007 to 2012, Nickelodeon introduced us to the original iCarly series, which revolved around a tight-knit group of best friends in their teens. Together, they embarked on an exciting journey of creating a webcast that catered to kids their age while navigating everyday life's ups and downs. Spanning six successful seasons, the original show showcased Carly Shay's pursuit of producing her own web series, a concept ahead of its time in the era of streaming and YouTube.

Who Is Making iCarly?

The revival of iCarly for Paramount+ is a highly anticipated series produced by Nickelodeon Studios. The show's executive producers include Ali Schouten-Seeks, known for her work on Diary of a Future President, and Phill Lewis, who has credits on How I Met Your Father. Cosgrove also serves as an executive producer, while Schouten takes on the role of showrunner. Additionally, Trainor, Kress, and Alissa Vradenburg are involved as producers, contributing their expertise to bring this beloved show back to life.

Paramount+ aims to build its repertoire of young adult content, and iCarly holds a special place in that lineup. With the show's revival, Paramount+ brings back the fan-favorite characters and continues their stories in a fresh, adult-oriented comedy format. The show premiered its first season on June 17, 2021, marking an exciting new chapter for the iconic sitcom that captured the hearts of kids and tweens during its original run from 2007 to 2012.