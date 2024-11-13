The third season of iCarly left the series in an unexpected place after establishing a major cliffhanger. But is it possible for the story to continue in some other way? Miranda Cosgrove seems to think so. During a recent episode of The Talk (via Deadline), the performer teased another project centered around the life of Carly Shay. Cosgrove refused to give any exact details connected to what the team is currently working on, but the announcement should be enough to give hope to the faithful followers of iCarly. Here's what Miranda Cosgrove had to say regarding the future of the series:

I’m not allowed to 100% confirm anything yet but I think the fans of the show are going to be super excited because we have something in the works (...) Yes, and we actually ended the revival on a cliffhanger, and we’re going to wrap that up.

iCarly began on Nickelodeon as a series for a younger audience. The program starring Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Jerry Trainor ran over the course of six seasons before coming to an end more than a decade ago. The original series was very different from what was seen on Paramount+, taking into account the age of the characters and the demographic the project was made for. iCarly told the story of Carly Shay and how she created a popular web series alongside her friends. The characters came up with a wide variety of sketches and concepts to entertain online followers years before social media websites became popular.

Almost a decade after iCarly was seen on television for the last time, Paramount+ decided to work on a revival of the series that could tackle more complicated issues with the characters being adults. The revival turned out to be a success, with the show running for three seasons before the streaming platform decided to pull the plug on the title. Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett played characters who were specifically created for the new iteration of iCarly.

Carly Shay's Next Problem

Close

Both versions of iCarly depicted the titular character as someone who had always lived with her unpredictable stepbrother, but the third installment of the revival kept audiences on the edge of their seats with a major cliffhanger. Carly and Freddie consider getting married after Marisa (Mary Scheer) and Lewbert (Jeremy Rowley) decide to get married in Las Vegas even if an entire event had already been planned out. Before they can make one of the biggest decisions of their lives, Carly's mother appears at the venue. The mother herself was only teased to viewers, with the streaming platform planning to cast the character for a potential fourth season. Unfortunately, iCarly was abruptly canceled before that could happen. Time will tell if these characters will be allowed to return in the secret project Miranda Cosgrove has just teased.

The three seasons of the iCarly revival are available for streaming on Paramount+.

