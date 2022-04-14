She also discusses bringing in more adult elements to the revival and which character will be appearing more in Season 2.

iCarly recently saw the second season of its revival series premiere on Paramount+, and Collider had the chance to speak with showrunner Ali Schouten about the genesis of the revival as well as what fans can expect from Season 2. The first season of iCarly saw Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), who was now in her twenties, relaunch her self-titled webseries with the help of her best friend/tech producer Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) and older brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor). Carly also navigates life and love in her twenties alongside her roommate/best friend Harper (Laci Mosley); Freddie does the same while also looking after his adopted daughter Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett).

During the interview, Schouten discussed how the series came into being, what themes she was looking to address in Season 2, and her favorite character to write for in the show. She also discussed how the series would pick up in the aftermath of the Season 1 finale, which saw Carly forced to make a choice between her current boyfriend Wes (Josh Plasse) and her ex Beau (Conor Husting), during a wilderness retreat turned survival exercise at the Webicon convention. In addition, Schouten talked about how she and the other writers attempt to balance adult themes with the sitcom tropes that permeated the original iCarly series.

Collider: Tell me about the development of iCarly. How’d it come about?

ALI SCHOUTEN: It was actually a really lovely fast process, which is rare in TV. Sometimes you go years without hearing things. I had experience working with Awesomeness TV, and gave Brin Lukens a call. She told me they were looking to revive some old Nickelodeon properties, iCarly in particular. I think they had a series order before they officially had a writer! My first pitch was with Miranda [Cosgrove], and she and I really hit it off. It all moved quickly from there. I think I signed on less than a year before the first episode aired.

Reboots and revivals are all the rage nowadays. How did you keep this in mind while approaching iCarly?

SCHOUTEN: I think that there’s a little bit of fatigue… in the end, it’s about finding properties that have a relevant moment now. In the beginning of the pandemic, we were connecting over Zoom and making TikTok videos. Suddenly, we were all iCarly. The original show was this huge wish-fulfillment situation — no one could even imagine having their own web show! Suddenly it's the main way we're making and consuming art. So it felt like a natural moment to bring the show back with a current twist. Who is Carly, and what makes her show special, in an age when everyone is doing it?

Season 1 left off with a cliffhanger on whether Carly wanted to be with her ex-boyfriend Beau or her new boyfriend Wes. What drove that story decision?

SCHOUTEN: I love a love triangle, I think it’s a really fun story to tell. We address it right away in the first episode coming back and in a way people might not be expecting. Also, it feels true to the original since the Sam-Freddie-Carly love triangle was such a big deal.

Season 1 of iCarly featured the return of characters from the original show, is there anybody else we can expect to see in Season 2?

SCHOUTEN: We love having people coming back from the original show. It’s a fun thing to imagine where they’d be today, one of our favorite things to do in the writers room. The Lewbert episode is going to be really fun. We love Mrs. Benson. You get to see a lot of her this season, much more than in Season 1. And we might have a few more surprises as well.

What is your favorite episode of the original iCarly series?

SCHOUTEN: It changes all the time, but I find "iStart a Prank War" very vindicating. I hate pranks. I think they're the opposite of what comedy should be. They're mean and expensive and at someone else's expense. So I love seeing pranks treated as this awful addiction. We touch on this a little bit this season as well.

Is there anyone you’d like to see from the original series in the revival?

SCHOUTEN: Victoria Justice, either as Tori or Shelby Marx. T-Bo would be awesome. We’re always trying to take the characters in new directions, so really anyone! It's fun to see the fans’ reaction when the trailer comes out, and they see a familiar face. As we tell the cast, “the door is always open!”

How do you balance the elements of the original series with a more mature tone?

SCHOUTEN: The real thing is never talking down to your audience. Even though we have teens watching, we make it for adults. We make it for ourselves. We make something we want to watch. That being said, there’s a really specific spirit of the original. We’ll even take things from our personal lives and put them into the show. Someone will come in with a disaster date story, and we all think this is too funny not to include. Then we'll say, how do we make this specific to iCarly? What can we do that's unique to our show? The iCarly fans are unlike any others. They were rooting for us to succeed way before Season 1 aired. They weren't cynical. Which makes it all the more exciting to deliver the show they love.

What can we look forward to in Season 2?

SCHOUTEN: I’m so excited for people to see it! Maybe that’s too braggy. We were more confident going into Season 2, we hit the ground running. We touch on what it’s like being a woman online, we have more guest stars including Josh Peck, new characters to introduce fans to, and some exciting things happening for the characters you already know and love as well.

iCarly Season 2 is currently available to stream on Paramount+, with new episodes premiering every Friday.

