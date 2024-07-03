The Big Picture Miranda Cosgrove hints at a possible iCarly movie.

The plot may address the Season 3 finale cliffhanger.

Fans can hope for a satisfying conclusion to the iCarly universe.

Former iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove is once again showing fans that there’s a brighter side of every situation. In a recent interview with Variety, the previous Nickelodeon star addressed the tantalizing possibility of a full-length iCarly movie — and hinted that something like this may be closer than audiences might think.

“I’m pretty sure it’s gonna happen,” Cosgrove told Variety confidently, expressing her own hopes of returning to the world that had originally made her a household name. “I’m excited, and I’d love to get to wrap up the story.”

Cosgrove’s statement comes about a year after Paramount+ released Season 3 of their iCarly series, and over six months after the announcement that the streamer would be pulling the plug on the show. This recent series was a reboot of the original iCarly sitcom, which aired from 2007 to 2012 on Nickelodeon and detailed the lives of Carly Shay and her two best friends as they navigate the Internet fame gained from their online channel ‘iCarly.’ As for what exactly the plot of an iCarly movie would entail, that remains to be seen — but fans can hope any updates to the iCarly universe would address the glaring cliffhanger found in the revival’s Season 3 Finale.

What Happened At The End Of 'iCarly' Season 3?

The iCarly reboot season 3 finale largely concerned the wedding of Mrs. Benson and Lewbert, something that Carly was determined to conduct flawlessly. Carly additionally spends much of the episode worrying about a possible proposal from Freddie. She eventually realizes that her biggest fear in starting a family was the possibility of following in the footsteps of her own selfish mother, who abandoned her and her brother Spencer when they were children. With some help from Spencer himself, Carly soon realizes that her fears are unfounded and resolves to consent to Freddie’s proposal.

When it comes out that Mrs. Benson and Lewbert have left the scene to elope in Vegas, Carly and Freddie take advantage of the already-planned wedding and decide to get married right then and there. But as is wont to happen in sitcoms, an unexpected guest crashes the party mere moments before the vows: Carly and Spencer’s mother.

The fallout of this dramatic finale is likely something that an iCarly movie would address. But no matter where the iCarly cinematic universe may take us, fans can hope it’s somewhere that will feel so wonderful.

