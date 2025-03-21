Although Blue Sky Studios may be gone, Ice Age lives on! A sixth installment of the long-running animated film series was announced last year at D23 Brazil, setting a collision course for theaters in 2026. Little is known about the upcoming sequel other than that it will welcome back some familiar voices, including John Leguizamo as Sid the sloth, Ray Romano as Manny the mammoth, and Denis Leary as Diego the saber-toothed tiger. One thing the former believes it will be, however, is a treat for all ages who grew up with or took their kids to watch the original movie that kicked off the franchise in 2002.

In an interview with Leguizamo and Barbie Ferrera for their film Bob Trevino Likes It, Collider's Aidan Kelley asked about what made Leguizamo decide to return to the Pleistocene era one more time. The series hasn't been on the big screen since 2016 with the release of the fifth installment, Ice Age: Collision Course, but it has seen some life as recently as 2022 with the release of the Disney+ series Scrat Tales or the streaming original movie The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. Neither Leguizamo nor Romano or Leary lent their voices to either title, which followed the adventures of the prehistoric squirrel Scrat and the one-eyed weasel Buck (Simon Pegg), respectively. The official closure of Blue Sky in 2021 also made it seem unlikely initially that there would even be a chance for another theatrical Ice Age movie to exist.

For Leguizamo, who has kept busy in the meantime between Encanto and Violent Night and series like Waco: The Aftermath and most recently The Green Veil, there was something special about returning to a franchise that spans generations. Getting to be a part of a sort of tradition that families could share regardless of their age is rare, and he was more than willing to be a part of what he calls a "sentimental journey" for those who've watched Ice Age over the years. Moreover, he teases plenty of comedy with this installment courtesy of the returning cast, as he explained:

"People have grown up with the whole series and it’s sort of a milestone in children's lives. Now it's like the grandparents are coming with the parents and grandchildren, and it's a very sentimental journey for a lot of people — so I thought it would be a beautiful experience. The movie is really funny and cool. A lot of action, a lot of hilarity from Ray Romano, Denis Leary, and hopefully myself."

'Ice Age 6' Brings Back More Than Just the Cast