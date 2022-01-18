Jump on board and check out the gang of Disney’s The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild in some colorful new character posters. The spinoff movie will be available to stream on Disney+ starting January 28th.

The new animated movie will center around the one-eyed, dinosaur-hunting weasel Buck Wild (Simon Pegg), who was first introduced back in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. But Buck isn't the only familiar face returning for the spinoff movie. The posters give us a glimpse of characters both old and new, the most notable of the bunch being Manny, Ellie, Sid, and Diego. Standing tall and looking tough with arms crossed, the weasel poses with a patch over his right eye, which he lost as a child after facing off against a dinosaur named Rudy.

Buck’s main pals in his spin-off journey will be the mischievous opossums Crash (Vincent Tong) and Eddie (Aaron Harris) who star front and center in their own character poster. With their arms over each other’s shoulders, the opossums stand on a tree limb, smiling and horsing around with one another. In the background, we see a beaming dinosaur, ready to catch the unsuspecting brothers in his mouth should they lose their footing.

One of Buck’s new friends also gets a feature. By the looks of it, this character is a fellow weasel ready for action. Leaning on a bamboo staff and sporting a belt made of leaves with one long, sharp tooth affixed to it, we get the feeling that this new character will be sure to keep up with Buck and all the trouble the weasel will start.

Disney is also showing off the bad guys for the upcoming film. One poster depicts three menacing dinosaurs, with one standing in the middle. The purple dino appears to be the leader of the others and will most likely be Buck’s biggest headache in the upcoming film. Behind him, we see two long-necked, colorful prehistoric beasts standing on their back legs with small arms in front. One of these background dinos appeared behind Crash and Eddie in their photo, so we know they mean trouble.

Finally, the original herd is back together in the last poster. In it, we see Crash and Eddie once again fooling around, but this time hanging off the trunks and standing on the tusks of our favorite wooly mammoths, Manfred (Sean Kenin) and Ellie (Domonique Jennings). Ground sloth Sid (Jake Green) waves at viewers next to saber-toothed tiger hero, Diego (Skyler Stone).

First making his way into the prehistoric world in 2009's Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Buck quickly stole the hearts of audiences everywhere with his brave, slightly off-the-rails personality. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild will follow the wild weasel on the adventure of a lifetime as he risks everything to save Crash and Eddie, who have tumbled into the Lost World - an underground cave that is home to massive creatures, including dinosaurs, set on taking over the world.

Will the trio be able to stop the enormous beasts before they bring about the end of the world? Find out when The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild lands on Disney+ on January 28. Check out all the character posters below:

