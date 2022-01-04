The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is set to hit Disney+ later this month, which means the time has come to get hyped up with a new trailer released by the streamer. The new animated film comes after a six-year gap in the franchise, and this time it follows Buck (voiced by Simon Pegg), a weasel introduced in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. Buck will team up with other fan-favorites as they cause chaos on prehistoric Earth.

The new trailer reveals that Buck will be the new ringleader who isn’t afraid of throwing himself into death-defying adventures – and of course that means he puts himself in danger and ends up needing to be rescued by Ice Age heroes Manfred (Ray Romano), Ellie (Queen Latifah), Sid (John Leguizamo), and Diego (Denis Leary).

All of this takes place in The Lost World, “the most dangerous place on Earth” that houses giant predators, traps and everything an animal who isn’t at the top of the food chain should try to avoid.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: How to Watch Every 'Ice Age' Movie and Short in Order (Chronologically or by Release Date)

The voice cast of the animated film also features Utkarsh Ambudkar (Free Guy), Justina Machado (Netflix’s One Day at a Time), Vincent Tong (Ninjago animated series) and Aaron Harris (in his voice acting debut). Tong and Harris are the new voices of possums Crash and Eddie, substituting Sean William Scott and Josh Peck, who voiced the duo in the last four films. The new prehistoric adventure is written by Jim Hecht (Ice Age: The Meltdown), Ray DeLaurentis (Fairly Odd Parents), and Will Schifrin (Bunsen is a Beast).

The Ice Age franchise premiered in 2002, and its worldwide gross of over $300 million put Blue Sky animation studio on the map. It spawned four sequels that amounted to over $3 billion gross across the years. Blue Sky has since been shut down due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The newest installment of the franchise was produced by animation studio Bardel Entertainment, which recently brought to life the Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated movie, also for Disney+.

Disney+ premieres The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on January 28.

You can watch the trailer below:

You can check out the official synopsis here:

“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” continues the hilarious escapades of the sub-zero heroes as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.

Michael Keaton Reveals Why He Quit ‘Batman’ After Two Movies The star also explains how he got attached to the character.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email