As part of the Disney+ Day celebrations, Disney has dropped the trailer for the upcoming sixth instalment of the Ice Age franchise The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild which was originally announced last year.

The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild brings back some of the beloved characters of the franchise, and gives special focus to the adventurer Buckminster, voiced by Simon Pegg, and the two crazy possum brothers Crash and Eddie, which are respectively voiced by Seann William Scott and Josh Peck. The weasel Buck was originally introduced in 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.

The plot of the movie is perfectly encapsulated by a line of Manny’s, who is played by Ray Romano, in the trailer: “Oh no! Those ding dongs went back to the lost world!” The Lost World refers to the underground world of dinosaurs the characters accidentally discovered in Dawn of Dinosaurs. This is where Crash and Eddie will be going to live an exciting adventure along with their mentor figure Buck.

Directed by John C. Donkin and written by Ray DeLaurentis and William Schifrin, the sixth installment of the franchise has among the other returning members of the voice cast John Leguizamo as Sid the sloth, Denis Leary as saber-toothed tiger Diego, Queen Latifah as lovable mammoth Ellie, Jennifer Lopez as the female saber-toothed tiger Shira, and Jessie J as Sid’s mate Brooke.

It is unclear whether this will be the last Ice Age film since earlier this year, after acquiring 20th Century Studios, Disney shut down Blue Sky Studios, the animation studio behind the original movie. But that is all the more reason to keep an eye out for Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild when it premieres on January 28th on Disney+. Watch the trailer below:

