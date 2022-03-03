The Ice Age franchise has become a punching bag, a go-to reference point for people wanting to critique how American feature animation tends to put sequels over competent artistry. Considering the dismal quality of follow-ups like Ice Age: Collision Course or The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, this reputation isn’t random nor unearned. But digging past the stench of those Ice Age sequels, it’s worth noting how the original film, which is preparing to celebrate its 20th anniversary, is drastically different from everything that came afterward and significantly for the better.

The original Ice Age was the debut feature for the now-defunct Blue Sky Studios. In delivering its inaugural foray into longer-form storytelling, director Chris Wedge offered up something that certainly hit the expected beats for mainstream kid’s animation in this era. Most notably, the mismatched dynamic between the films leads set against a road trip story structure was evocative of similar titles from the same era like Shrek and Toy Story. Those features had worked at putting DreamWorks and PIXAR on the map, why couldn’t they also work for Blue Sky?

More positively, though, Blue Sky’s first motion picture also featured a welcome insistence on restraint, especially when compared to later Ice Age sequels. The wall-to-wall noise of eventual installments like Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs wasn’t entirely absent here, but it was toned down in favor of pathos-driven scenes that eschewed dialogue. This was especially apparent in a pair of scenes depicting protagonist Manny the Mammoth (Ray Romano) interacting with adult humans. Both scenes get around the communication barrier between humans and critters by forgoing dialogue in favor of physical gestures that allow subtle storytelling and smart animation to take center stage.

This ability to let such tender intimate scenes play out without relying on dialogue or undercutting things with a loud gag wouldn’t even he attempted, let alone executed well, in later Ice Age installments. But for this initial entry in the saga, Wedge and company weren’t afraid to take chances and put stock into audiences getting invested in these characters. The insistence on letting pathos play out uninterrupted also allowed for these scenes to function as emotionally effective, a feat that would also evade the subsequent productions headlined by these ancient animals.

A welcome eschewing of dialogue was also apparent in an Ice Age scene depicting Manny losing his wife and child to hunters. This is told through another unique flourish of the original Ice Age, a brief instance of hand-drawn animation. Specifically, these visuals are told through an art style emulating cave drawings. The simplified drawings not only feel specific to a movie set during the ice age but also lend an immediately endearing quality to the appearance of Manny and his mammoth family. How can you not get instantly invested in that precious rendering of Manny’s now-deceased child? Meanwhile, the similarly streamlined appearance of the humans, as just looming specters with no distinguishing details between them, subtly suggest how Manny now sees all humans as being vicious killing machines.

For this scene, the Ice Age crew found poignant ways to explore the interior life of Manny while expressing those qualities in a visually distinctive manner. Watching this flashback out of context, the animation works as something neat and appealing, but the way details like the simplified character's designs tie into the psyche of Manny makes this sequence richer. Such visual variety showed audaciousness on the part of this film's creative team, but it would not be a recurring part of the Ice Age franchise. On the contrary, this facet would be absent from the Ice Age sequels, which eschewed opportunities to break way away from standard computer animation nearly as often as they missed chances to imbue their stories with actual heart.

This initial Ice Age movie also benefited from the restrictions of computer animation at the time. Circa. 2002, the costs of animating larger amounts of animals for extended periods meant that most of this original feature centered on just three animals and a human kid. Sequences involving armies of dodos or migrating animals were limited and the multitude of animals often looked indistinguishable from one another. It was 2002, it was a different era for movies made in this format.

Ice Age’s computer animation lacked the polish or power of modern-day titles like Soul, and even fell behind other titles from the era in which it was released, like Monsters Inc. However, there were sizable benefits to these animation restrictions. Forcing the film to focus on only a handful of characters turned out to be a boon to the story. Since the costs were too high to constantly shift focus to hordes of new characters, audiences had a chance to get comfortable and eventually invested in Manny, Sid, and Diego. The number of characters on-screen was limited, but Ice Age proved that less can be more.

This trait is especially welcome given how the Ice Age sequels, like many Blue Sky Studios productions, packed their respective casts way too full of characters. The avalanche of individuals in any given Ice Age sequels offered more chances for buzzy celebrities to lend their pipes to the project, but they didn’t make for compelling individuals. There’s no human being alive who could name precise personality traits about the Nicki Minaj mammoth or the Nick Offerman pterodactyl from subsequent Ice Age movies, let alone express emotional attachment to such figures. These forgettable supporting players faded into the background and made one yearn for the simplified days of the original Ice Age.

Perhaps most notably, the Ice Age sequels fall short when compared to this original film simply by nature of these follow-ups always trying so hard to chase the shadow of the inaugural Ice Age. Rather than take the audience’s love for the original as a chance to explore new genres or unexpected stories, the Ice Age sequels often rehashed similar plotlines and character arcs from this original film. Even scene-stealer Scrat was constantly showing up for reappearances that felt like strained attempts to recapture the lightning in a bottle success of Scrat’s very first gags.

In trying to be the next Ice Age, the Ice Age sequels often went bigger but felt so much hollower than the film that started it all. The original Ice Age was not a total bolt out of the blue creatively, but its best parts did show the kind of creativity and innovation that garners audience enthusiasm. Too bad all of that positivity from moviegoers only inspired the creation of a deluge of uninspired Ice Age sequels. If there’s one positive aspect to these follow-ups, it’s that they at least reinforce the positive parts of the now 20 years old inaugural entry in the Ice Age saga.

