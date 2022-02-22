The series will be a collection of six all-new animated shorts.

Fresh off the release of The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on the platform, Disney+ has released a poster, images, and episode descriptions for Ice Age: Scrat Tales. Ice Age: Scrat Tales will be a collection of six all-new animated shorts starring the fan-favorite saber-toothed squirrel from the Ice Age franchise. The series will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on April 13.

Scrat the saber-tooth squirrel has appeared in the first five films in the series as well as number shorts, typically seen trying, and failing in hilarious fashion, to get his beloved acorn. Chris Wedges will be returning to voice the character, after voicing him in everything from the movies, to the video games, to even the character’s cameo in an episode of The Simpsons. Ice Age: Scrat Tales will see Scrat through the highs and lows of parenthood as he raises the adorable Baby Scrat (voiced by Karl Wahlgren).

The post for the new series shows Scrat in the classic Lion King pose as he holds his beloved acorn up over a ledge with Baby Scrat holding on. The poster also includes the tagline “the nut doesn’t fall far from the tree”, teasing the Scrat is likely about to have his hands full with a kid who is just as crazy about acorns as he is.

Official descriptions for the six shorts can be found below:

“Nuts About You” – Directed by Michael Berardini and Donnie Long with the story by Berardini.

“Scrat meets his son Baby Scrat and experiences the pure joy of being a new parent—until Baby Scrat sees The Acorn for the first time.”

“LoFi Scrat Beats to Sleep/Chill to” – Directed by Long and Matt Munn with the story by Long.

“Scrat pounds out a percussive lullaby to get a crying Baby Scrat to fall asleep.”

“X’s and Uh-O’s” – Directed by Long and Drew Winey with a story by James Young Jackson and Winey.

“Scrat demonstrates for Baby Scrat how to plant The Acorn, but Scrat is really the one being taught a lesson.”

“Nutty Reflections” – Directed by Long and Eric Prah with a story by Galen Tan Chu.

“Scrat and Baby Scrat run after The Acorn into a dark cave, which resembles a creepy funhouse hall of mirrors.”

“Teeter Toddler” – Directed by Jeff Gabor and Long with a story by Tan Chu.

“Thanks to a dodo bird, Scrat and Baby Scrat end up on opposite sides of a log held up by a single branch.”

“Nut The End” – Directed by Lisa Allen Keane and Long with a story by Michael Thurmeier.

“The Acorn goes flying off a cliff. With it seemingly gone forever, can Scrat and Baby Scrat live in harmony?”

See the poster and images below and watch Ice Age: Scrat Tales when it streams exclusively on Disney+ starting on April 13.

