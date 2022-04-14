In the final days of Blue Sky Studios, the legendary animation studio decided to create a final short film featuring Scrat, the prehistoric squirrel from the Ice Age franchise. The 30-second film serves as an official farewell from the team at Blue Sky Studios, which got shut down by Disney two years after the company acquired 21st Century Fox assets in 2019.

The video opens with an acorn over snowy fields. Soon, Scrat comes into the frame and quickly runs towards the acorn. Scrat warily looks around with his prize in his hands, afraid of what could prevent him from eating the acorn. Fortunately for him, for the first time since Scrat’s introduction to the world, in 2002’s Ice Age, the squirrel happily gets to chew his acorn.

For the entire Ice Age franchise, Scrat always showed up as comic relief, as animators thought up the most bizarre ways to prevent the squirrel from getting a nice meal. We’ve seen Scrat get beaten by angry animals, buried in an avalanche, and even run from the lava of an erupting volcano. Watching the squirrel suffer in his eternal struggle to get a single acorn was fun, and each installment in the Ice Age franchise tried to come up with new ways to torment the furry hero. So, it feels right that the team at Blue Sky Studios gave their official mascot his well-deserved trophy before the curtains close for good. Scrat got his happy ending, even though Blue Sky Studios is no longer there to make us laugh.

Blue Sky Studios was founded in 1987 as a company specializing in visual effects for commercial products. The studio released its first feature film, Ice Age, in 2002, giving birth to one of the most beloved franchises in the history of cinema. Besides creating the Ice Age and the Rio franchise, Blue Sky Studios was also behind critically acclaimed animated films such as Robots, Horton Hears a Who!, and The Peanuts Movie. Their last feature, Spies in Disguise, hit theaters in December 2019.

Blue Sky Studios was one of the assets acquired by Disney in 2019, when the House of the Mouse bought a big chunk of 21st Century Fox through a multi-billion dollar deal. In February 2021, Disney announced that it would be shutting down the animation studio, citing the economic impact of the pandemic. Although Blue Sky Studio officially ceased its activities in April 2021, its franchises still belong to Disney. Yesterday, April 13, Disney released Ice Age: Scrat Tales on Disney+, a new series of shorts featuring Scrat, the former mascot of Blue Sky Studios. It’s timely, then, that the farewell of Scrat’s original creators become public now.

Check out the last short film from Blue Sky Studios below.

