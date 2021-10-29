Cube lost out on a $9 million payday for leaving the film. That can’t have been a good day.

In news that surely made the film’s producers shout the eponymous words of their film, rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube has dropped out of the upcoming Sony comedy Oh Hell No after declining a request to get a COVID-19 vaccination. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old exited after producers asked the cast on the project to get vaccinated.

According to THR, Sony had no comment, and both Ice Cube’s personal representative, and his agency WME, declined to comment. Furthermore, Jack Black, both a producer and co-lead for Oh Hell No, and Matt Tolmack did not offer THR comment. Production on the film, which is set to include Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) in the director’s seat, has been paused while producers look for a replacement.

Ice Cube and Black partnered on the project in June, with the intention of shooting this winter in Hawaii. Black was injured in June while filming a gag for the final episode of Conan O’Brien’s late-night run, but is still attached to the project. According to THR’s sources, Cube lost out on a $9 million payday for leaving the title. That can’t have been a good day.

As THR notes, Ice Cube has promoted mask-wearing throughout the pandemic, so this news comes as somewhat of a surprise. In April 2020, during the first COVID-19 lockdown, he unveiled “Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self” T-shirts, featuring the star in a mask. Proceeds from the tees are for the benefit of frontline health workers.

Notably, it’s the second project Ice Cube has left in recent months. He was to have co-starred in Universal’s boxing movie Flint Strong, Rachel Morrison’s upcoming directorial debut, but recently dropped out amid unknown circumstances. That’s a lot of studio executives shouting “oh hell no."

