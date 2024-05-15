The Big Picture Get ready for a nail-biting thriller with Ice Fall, starring Joel Kinnaman in a treacherous snowy landscape.

The film follows a game warden and a poacher teaming up to find millions in hidden cash before time runs out.

Director Stefan Ruzowitzky says the movie is "Wind River meets A Simple Plan"

A first-look image has been released of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Stefan Ruzowitzky’s upcoming thriller Ice Fall. The image features leading man Joel Kinnaman, known for projects such as James Gunn’s 2021 action comedy The Suicide Squad, John Woo’s 2023 action thriller Silent Night. Kinnaman will be starring in Ice Fall alongside Cara Jade Myers, known for Martin Scorsese’s recent Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon), Danny Huston of Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman fame, Graham Greene of Kevin Costner's Dances with Wolves and Frank Darabont’s The Green Mile, and Martin Sensmeier, known for Taylor Sheridan’s thriller Wind. Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton and Ying Ye, Addam Bramich, Top Film’s Volodymyr Artemenko and Eugene Stupka, Ryan Hamilton and Rob Van Norden are producing Ice Fall, with Arclight Films handling internation sales, and co-repping with Capstone Global on domestic sales.

Ice Fall finished production recently in Bulgaria, with the thrilling flick’s expected release date currently under wraps. The film was written by George Mahaffey and Steve Isles. Ice Fall will center around a young indigenous game warden as he arrests an infamous poacher. Upon this arrest, the warden discovers that the poacher knows the secret location to a crashed plane that holds millions of dollars. When a group of criminals and corrupt police offers learn of the poacher’s whereabouts, the warden and the poacher form an unlikely team as they work together across the perilous snowy landscape in search of their prize before the ice below them melts.

'Ice Fall' Will Be a "Nail-Biting Crime Thriller"

Image via Yana Blajeva

The image shows Kinnaman looking gruff as ever, tentatively holding a bow and arrow as he assumedly scans the landscape before him. He appears disheveled and fairly unkempt, lending to the treacherous snowy landscape that he is tasked with navigating. Speaking with Deadline, producer Gary Hamilton said:

“Ice Fall promises to be a nail-biting crime thriller in the vein of Wind River meets A Simple Plan. Our director Stefan Ruzowitzky’s vision is a tense and compelling one, full of suspense and intrigue! We cannot wait to see it brought to life. From the first time I saw The Counterfeiters, I knew Stefan was a director I wanted to work with. Throughout his body of work, he has consistently been a visionary director.”

Director Ruzowitsky won the Academy Award for for Best Foreign Language Film in 2008 with The Counterfeiters. In 2018, he directed Patient Zero, an action horror featuring starring starring Natalie Dormer, Stanley Tucci and Matt Smith. Joel Kinnaman’s body of work includes a range of sci-fi and action thrillers, with the Swedish actor being most well known for playing the leading role in Swedish film Easy Money, for which he won the 2011 Guldbagge Award for Best Actor.

There is currently no release date for Ice Fall.

