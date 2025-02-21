There aren’t many filmmakers who have reshaped the comedy genre as significantly as Harold Ramis, who is responsible for many of the funniest films ever made. Although Ramis epitomized the peak of the post-Saturday Night Live era of the 1980s with classics like Caddyshack, Stripes, and Vacation, he would continue to experiment throughout his career with the science fiction caper Multiplicity and the crime satire Analyze This. While there have been some comedic icons whose relevance faded over time because of their inability (or unwillingness) to evolve their sense of humor, Ramis was able to continuously make bold choices that indicated how ahead of his time he was. Ramis directed the hilariously grim neo-noir comedy The Ice Harvest, which may be one of the darkest Christmas films ever made.

What Is ‘The Ice Harvest’ About?