The first trailer for Liam Neeson’s latest action-thriller The Ice Road has arrived, courtesy of Netflix, and it looks to deliver exactly what fans of the actor’s late-career renaissance as cinema’s premiere grizzled badass are looking for.

Written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, no stranger to the genre himself having had a hand in the scripts for Die Hard with a Vengeance and Armageddon, as well as executive producing Con Air and helming 2004’s Marvel adaptation The Punisher, the plot sees Neeson’s veteran driver leading a rescue mission over frozen ground to save the workers of a collapsed diamond mine in northern Canada, only to discover there’s another threat he never saw coming.

The Ice Road wrapped shooting early last year, but it wasn’t until this past March that Netflix swooped in to secure the domestic distribution rights for a princely $18 million, knowing full well that an actioner with Neeson’s name slapped on it will be guaranteed to entice a whole lot of subscribers to check it out when the movie lands on June 25, although it’ll also premiere theatrically in many overseas territories.

It’s a strangely edited trailer that seems to want to cram as much action into a couple of brief minutes as possible, but that’ll be more than enough to convince Neeson’s fans to watch The Ice Road, based on his enduring popularity as an action hero, which has been ongoing for close to fifteen years now.

Despite claiming once again earlier this year that he was retiring from running and gunning, recent action thrillers Honest Thief and The Marksman saw him become the sole star to headline two movies that have opened at the top of the domestic box office since the beginning of last year, while he’s not long since wrapped shooting on action-thriller Blacklight, only to jump straight into action thriller Memory opposite Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci, and he also signed on to the film Retribution last November.

You can check out the trailer for next month’s action thriller The Ice Road, co-starring Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder, Marcus Thomas and Laurence Fishburne below, along with an official poster.

