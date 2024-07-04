The Big Picture Ice Road Truckers showcases real truck drivers navigating extreme conditions, with some manufactured elements for entertainment.

A strict rule of never turning off truck ignitions protects drivers from hypothermia and ensures timely deliveries.

Breaking this rule can lead to dangerous situations, as seen when Lisa Kelly's truck malfunctioned, but her experience and quick thinking helped her recover.

Since its premiere on the History Channel back in 2007, Ice Road Truckers has opened up the world to the exciting lives of truck drivers operating on ice roads, crossing frozen lakes and rivers. The reality show features real workers as they navigate unbelievable conditions to cross over seasonal mining roads. By extension, the show became popular not only for its entertainment value, but for also providing the audience with real lessons on safety, as drivers would deal with several difficult challenges while on the road. However, like some other reality shows, Ice Road Truckers, to some extent, followed a narrative so that it became more engaging to watch.

So, while many of the events on the show were real, the producers planned routes and conflicts, with the cast following specific instructions to add to the plot of each episode. But that doesn’t mean the challenges the drivers faced on the road weren’t real. One of the most critical aspects of driving in such extreme conditions, for instance, was managing the relentless cold. And the show managed to showcase that really well. However, sometimes, the drivers on Ice Road Truckers face temperatures well into the negatives. To make sure nothing went wrong in situations like these, the show had one unbreakable rule: the drivers could never switch off their truck ignitions unless it was absolutely necessary!

Ice Road Truckers Release Date June 17, 2007 Seasons 11

This Rule Was Strictly Implemented for the Drivers’ Own Protection

It might not sound like a big deal at first, but this rule was vital to protect the drivers and ensure timely delivery of their products. Because of the cold, the drivers on the show were often at risk of getting hypothermia and frostbite. This meant that sticking to the rules set for them by the producers was all the more important. Not only did this ensure that the narrative of the episode remained undisturbed, but it also protected the drivers as well as the trucks from the harsh weather.

When it comes to driving trucks in icy conditions, temperature can play an important role in the functioning of the vehicles. While most of the diesel trucks in the show were built to withstand extreme weather conditions, the stakes were high when the temperatures reached below the freezing point. Cast member Rick Yemm described his experience as an ice truck driver in an interview with Huliq: “We have vehicles that are ahead and behind us, we know there’s people coming. We don’t take any risks for anybody’s safety.”

However, despite all the precautions the drivers can take, sometimes they just can’t battle the forces of nature. For example, their phones run out of battery faster in the cold weather and some diesel vehicles don’t work well when the temperatures continue to go down. In an interview with Dakota News Now, Caesar Rodriguez, a semi-driver of over 40 years, went on to explain why the cast wasn't allowed to turn off their trucks. “Diesel gels when it gets cold, and if it has any kind of moisture, it will clog the cross-over line between the tanks. So then it stops fueling,” Rodriguez explained.

This means that if a driver turns their truck off, there’s no guarantee that it will turn back on, resulting in the drivers being completely stranded in the unforgiving cold. Keeping the engine running helps maintain battery charge and prevents the electrical systems from failing. When temperatures drop too low, truck batteries can lose power quickly, and starting a truck with a weak battery is next to impossible, according to Fleet Equipment Magazine. So, even if a driver turns their truck off with the simple intention of making a few repairs, they are essentially setting up a recipe for disaster — hence the unbreakable rule.

The One Time This Rule Was Broken, Chaos Followed

Close

There has only been one recorded instance where an ice road truck driver on the show has broken this iron-clad rule. Lisa Kelly, who was part of Ice Road Truckers from Season 3 to Season 5 and then Season 7 to Season 11 had no choice but to turn off her engine once. Kelly was the only female truck driver on the show for the first three seasons and was later joined by Maya Sieber in Ice Road Truckers Season 5 and Stephanie Custance in Season 10. Kelly was also a part of the Ice Road Truckers spin-off Ice Road Truckers: Deadliest Roads. So, it’s safe to say that she was one of the most seasoned drivers to be featured on the show.

However, in Ice Road Truckers Season 10, Episode 3, “Breakdown,” Kelly had no choice but to stop her truck when it started malfunctioning on the frozen roads. She was making her way from Garden Hill to Winnipeg in Canada. But during the 603 km drive, her truck’s engines started to give up. Her dashboard light kept flashing and that’s when Kelly knew that she had a problem. While the truck driver tried her best not to stop, she ultimately had to pull over and turn off the engine. But unfortunately, the worst was yet to come. While Kelly was making sure her truck was okay, she let it cool down for way too long. And once she got back in to try and start it, the engine just wouldn’t budge. Of course, Kelly was frustrated beyond belief but she had to keep a cool head.

Now, if Lisa wasn’t an experienced driver, she would have been completely stranded on the road and would have had to call someone to tow her vehicle back to the nearest town. However, she was thankfully parked on a hill and she made sure to take advantage of that. Lisa used the weight of her vehicle to roll it forward, resulting in the truck being push-started. Soon after that, she was able to get her engines going and got back on the road. But keep in mind that this was only possible because luck was on her side. Usually, ice truck drivers in a situation as precarious as this aren’t so lucky — in this case, the steep was downhill but it could just as easily had been uphill. In addition, it’s not usually a great idea to let a car go downhill on its own without the ignition on.

The Camera Crew Never Leaves the Drivers' Side

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Years after the incident, Lisa Kelly went on the record with Uproxx and opened up about the reality of being on Ice Road Truckers. The reality star revealed that as dramatic as certain moments, like her breaking of the rule, seem on camera, the drivers were never really alone. She explained that two camera crews were designated to follow each trucker. In fact, most of the driving shots on the show come from a camera crew in front of the trucker, and one at the back. So, the drivers are essentially sandwiched between them, which makes it a little difficult to navigate the already dangerous roads they have to travel on.

However, this also means that while the truckers are shown to be on their own, battling against nature, they’re coordinating with an entire caravan of the crew. Kelly, who has taken a one-season break from the show, went on to confess that this constant watching is exactly what led to her taking a break from Ice Road Truckers. “It’s a lot different when you’re filming. You have someone in the front with you the whole time." Kelly added that "it’s tough being watched for three months non-stop," and while she enjoys being on the show, it also means that "half of the year, you’re being filmed.”

The filming process slows her down due to the constant setup and attention, which is why Kelly appreciated her time away, and spent it with her husband and pets. Not to mention that being one of the few women in her industry was also difficult for Kelly. In the same interview, she revealed that she had to put up with a lot of harsh criticism from her fellow truckers on the show, especially Hugh Rowland. However, despite all the disrespect that he has thrown her way, Kelly has one piece of advice for other female ice truckers:

“You have to live your life, and you’ve got to be able to fight back.”

So, despite the scripted elements, it’s clear that the real challenges faced by the drivers on Ice Road Truckers are genuine. The show may have wrapped up, but the legacy of its daring drivers and their extraordinary journeys across frozen terrains continues to amaze the audience.

All 11 seasons of Ice Road Truckers are available to stream for free on History.com in the U.S.

Watch on History