The Big Picture Ice-T and his family will be participating in a new reality series called Coco Loves Chanel , which will focus on his wife and daughter.

The show aims to portray a loving family environment in an entertaining and over-the-top way.

Coco Love Chanel will feature Coco's girlfriends, who are also mothers, and will be a feel-good show without the trashy aspects of other reality TV shows.

Rap legend and acclaimed actor Ice-T recently confirmed his family will be participating in a new reality series spotlighting the lives of himself, his wife Coco, and their 8-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole. In an interview earlier this month with E! News, The Law & Order star revealed the unscripted series is in development and will focus more on his wife and daughter, though Ice-T will be making cameo appearances throughout the series. "It's about Coco [and] her girlfriends. They all have kids, it's like a mommy show, but it's funny." The show, Coco Loves Chanel, is rumored to be aired later in the year. However, it’s not confirmed which television network will be producing the show. It is thought E! will once again pair up with the couple to produce the show. The cable network previously worked with Ice-T, born Tracy Lauren Marrow, and Coco, born Nicole Natalie Austin 13 years ago when they took cameras into their home for the hit reality show, Ice Loves Coco, which ran for 3 seasons on E!

When Ice Loves Coco first broadcast, viewers were hoping to see an in-your-face glitz and glamour reality show. With high expectations, the celebrity couple will bring brash language and revealing outfits to the screens. Some of which was part of the show, but viewers also got to see was a loving couple, a happy marriage, a seemingly down-to-earth and genuine committed couple. Ice-T and Coco do have a larger-than-life persona, but they are equally funny, entertaining and honest. The pair were then married for 10 years when season one aired in June 2011. The charismatic couple gave viewers all access to their New Jersey penthouse with cameras documenting both their personal and professional lives. The show was a big hit for showmaker E! Bringing high ratings and lots of entertaining storylines as Ice-T, Coco, along with their dogs Spartacus and Max, spend time together having fun and enjoying life to the fullest. If Coca Loves Chanel is anything like Ice Love Coco, I think viewers will get a reality that portrays a loving family environment in an over-the-top way.

Ice-T and Coco Quit Reality TV to Host a Talk Show

When Ice Loves Coco's third season concluded in Jan. 2013, there was speculation about whether the show would be renewed. Speaking at the time on his podcast, Ice-T: Final Level in February 2014, Ice-T answered that question. “We stopped the Ice Loves Coco to move to another show. We have another show in the works with Ryan Seacrest. I can't really tell you what the show is totally, but well, let's say it's more of a talk show setting. That's all I can say right now," he said at the time. "But the reason we cut the Ice Loves Coco show is because on reality TV you can only do so much with reality TV. When you're doing reality television you know at some point you start to loop. You know, you people that watch Ice Loves Coco, you get it: I play video games, I eat sausage sandwiches, Max and Spartacus are running around the house. Coco has a lot of ideas. But here comes the problem. After you do the show for a period of time, you kind of run out of new things to do, so the producers will start saying, well, let's put Ice on a horse, or maybe you know, and we had done pretty much everything we could do, so, me being in the business 25 years, I'm like, you know what, let's switch reels. You know while we're hot let's go to something new before you fizzle out”.

This decision seemed to have paid off. The following year, the couple hosted their own talk show, Ice & Coco. The one-hour daytime talk show featured celebrity guests, fashion, news and lifestyle topics. The series aired on Monday, August 3, 2015, broadcasting 15 episodes over three weeks on select FOX stations in various states across America. If the numbers watched during its trial reach its target, Ice & Coco will be syndicated nationwide in the Fall of 2016. However, the viewing numbers weren't there, and the show was later canceled. Later that year, Ice-T and Coco welcomed their first child, a daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow. It appeared Ice-T and wife Coco's days of working together on TV might be over. However, seven years later, in September November 2023, it was announced the pair would once again venture back into the world of reality TV. This time they would add an addition to the show, their daughter, Chanel Nicole.

Coco Love Chanel clearly focuses on the mother and daughter relationship, but will also introduce Coco’s girlfriends, who are also mothers, so there will be lots of fun interactions between them and the children. Speaking to E! News, Ice-T reaffirmed that Coco Loves Chanel would be entertaining, without the train-wreck aspects of some reality TV shows. "It's a feel-good show, like our other show. And it's kind of all about the life of mothers in entertainment with their kids and how they connect and things they go through and stuff. But it's no-nonsense, it's no ratchetness."

Chanel Nicole Is Already a Social Media Standout

When Chanel Nicole was born on Nov. 28, 2015, in Englewood, New Jersey, it was clear from birth that Chanel was always going to get public exposure. Coco shared the news of the birth by posting a photo of her baby from the hospital via Instagram with the message. “Surprise!!! Look who came early!! Welcome the new arrival of Chanel Nicole. A beautiful healthy 5.7 pound baby girl," she wrote. "Ice and I are so proud! I cried while she was coming out. I was so excited to meet her!" Coco has been documenting her daughter's life on social media ever since. With nearly 500,000 online followers, viewers have watched her grow up through hundreds of photos posted on Instagram. Chanel, with the help of her "momanger" Coco, has been pursuing a modeling career. In February 2017, aged 14 months, she walked the runway for Rookie USA in the "Nike/Jordan fashion show" with her parents. Six years later, at the age of seven, Chanel made her runway debut at the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 6, 2023 in New York City. Wearing a matching blue sweatsuit and at the end of the runway, Chanel blew a kiss to the camera.

Chanel, who signed with youth talent agency, Zuri, is being managed by Coco, who often posts photos of herself with her daughter in matching outfits. Coco has now put her own career on pause, while she dedicates her attention solely to Chanel. "I like it more than managing myself. Actually, I put my stuff aside for so long, because I love doing her more than me," Coco told ET. "You know, I kinda stepped up a little bit and started doing more social media, but I like having more fun with her." Speaking to ET, Ice-T reiterated his concerns about how reality TV can "start doing things you normally don't do for content". He continued to say, "This is a reintroduction to the kid, this is a whole new show. So it was like, we had a good experience with E!, so we said, let's do it again one more time. So maybe let that show go for two or three seasons, then stop it," he said.

While Ice-T's time on reality TV may only be a few seasons, it's the exact opposite to his iconic role as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He joined the series in 2000, and with over 400 episodes to his name, Ice-T became the longest-running male actor in a TV series in 2022. His co-star, Mariska Hargitay, holds the title for women.

All seasons of Ice Loves Coco are available for streaming on NBC. WATCH ON NBC