The first round of nominees has been announced for the 62nd iteration of the International Cinematographer's Guild's Publicists Awards. Each year, the group recognizes the outstanding achievements of publicists working around the industry, from unit, individual, and studio publicists to still photographers. Chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main have announced six categories thus far, honoring Publicist of the Year, career achievements in publicity and still photography, international publicity, and press. In that latter category, we're excited to share that Collider Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff is up for the award. All winners will be recognized during a luncheon on February 28 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Nemiroff's body of work for Collider is vast, with a highlight being the interview show Collider Ladies Night, which she hosts and produces. In the video series, she sits down with some of the leading and up-and-coming female voices in film and television for an in-depth conversation spanning beyond their latest roles to include memorable experiences working in the industry, their favorite media, their greatest accomplishments, and much more. Her most recent episodes have featured Anora star Mikey Madison and Lioness star Genesis Rodriguez, as well as Marvel favorite Wunmi Mosaku to highlight her first leading role in the British mystery series Passenger. She also hosts the occasional episode of Collider Forces, another interview show that has played host to Matthew Lillard and Xelia Mendes-Jones, among others.

Beyond those, Nemiroff is also a frequent host of pre-screening Q&A sessions and panels at conventions, conducting many of the interviews and Q&As seen on Collider from the biggest pop culture events like San Diego Comic-Con, Fantastic Fest, and New York Comic-Con. She's also registered as a Top Critic on Rotten Tomatoes for her coverage on the site and is a member of the Critics Choice Association, as well as a Gold Derby Expert. Beyond Collider, her work can be seen on the big screen with Noovie's Close-Up with Perri Nemiroff, an interview series with the people behind the latest films in theaters.

What Exactly Is the International Cinematographer's Guild?

Founded in 1996 as a branch of the IATSE, the ICG consists of roughly 10,000 members working on television, film, streaming, news broadcasts, commercials, and many more in roles ranging from directors of photography to visual effects supervisors and camera operators. Its scope expanded in 2002, however, when the organization merged with the Publicists Guild. Among its chief duties are advocating for and negotiating on behalf of the people who help to bring your favorite programs to life from the ground up, though it also publishes the popular ICG Magazine and hosts the Emerging Cinematographer Awards, in addition to the Publicists Awards. With the merger, the group has carried on the tradition of honoring publicists since the first awards luncheon was held in 1964.

The 2025 ICG Publicist Awards winners will be honored on February 28 in Beverly Hills. Check out the full list of nominees below.

2025 ICG Publicist Awards Nominees

Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity

Carri McClure, Unit Publicist

Bill Mona, Disney

Claire Raskind, Unit Publicist

Gina Soliz, Warner Bros.

Kimberly Wire, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Publicist of the Year Award

Azure Anderson, Paramount Pictures

Katie Lovick, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Liza Nedelman, Warner Bros.

Danielle Roque, Paramount International

Rachael Roth, Unit Publicist

Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award – Motion Pictures

Phil Caruso

Chiabella James

Justin Lubin

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award – Television

Jessica Brooks

Kevin Estrada

Michael Moriatis

Michele K. Short

JoJo Whilden

Press Award

Jacqueline Coley, Rotten Tomatoes

Angelique Jackson, Variety

Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight

Kara Warner, Freelancer

International Media Award

Raya Abirached, MBC International

Yoshifumi Hosoya, Cinematoday Japan

Cleide Klock, SBT TV Brazil

John Nugent, Empire Magazine UK

Ali Plumb, BBC Radio 1 UK