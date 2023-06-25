The 1980s were an epic time for cinema filled with films that have become beloved classics. There are many Reddit threads discussing movies that should never see a reboot, but users seem most passionate about protecting movies from that decade. Fans came out to defend their favorite flicks on r/movies.

From a magical storybook to a time-traveling sports car, these movies feature unforgettable plots that remain untouched by Hollywood's penchant for remakes. These are among the 80s movies that Redditors don't ever want remade. Only time will tell if they'll get their wish.

10 'Big Trouble In Little China' (1986)

John Carpenter's adventure comedy Big Trouble in Little China is a classic that fans don't think should ever be rebooted. Kurt Russell, Dennis Dung, and Victor Wong star in this film about a tough truck driver and his friend who find themselves at the center of a supernatural clash underneath San Francisco's Chinatown.

Reddit user pboy2000 doesn't want to see a remake, writing, "Big Trouble in Little China. It's already about as close to perfect as a movie can be and is also very much a movie of its time." From hilarious special effects to a standout performance from a young Kim Cattrall, this flick has become a cult classic.

9 'The NeverEnding Story' (1984)

The NeverEnding Story is a beloved 80s film that Redditors want Hollywood to leave alone. Based on the novel by Michael Ende, it tells the story of an awkward boy (played by Barret Oliver) who enters a fantasy world through the pages of a magical book. 80s kids treasure the memories attached to the film.

User _OP_is_A wrote about the movie on Reddit, saying, "I hope they don't touch The Neverending Story. But they will," they continued, "Nothing will beat Atreyu and Artax in the Swamp of Sorrow. That sh*t made me bawl as an 8-year-old. No remake will ever capture that love, loss, and anguish."

8 'Innerspace' (1987)

Martin Short, Meg Ryan, and Dennis Quaid star in the hilarious 80s comedy Innerspace. When a miniaturized test pilot is accidentally injected into a hypochondriac store clerk, it's a race against time to out-smart would-be thieves who are after the device that shrunk him in the first place.

This is another movie that Reddit strongly feels should not be rebooted. User RPM021 wrote, "Touch Innerspace and heads will roll!" Directed by Joe Dante (who also directed another favorite, Gremlins), it's a classic flick that still holds up all these years later.

7 "Caddyshack"

While Caddyshack did see a sequel in 1988, this hysterical comedy is one movie that Redditors feel should never be redone. Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, and Rodney Dangerfield are three big names attached to the classic film about the shenanigans that unfold at an exclusive golf course.

User YouWantALime said, "I swear to glob if they touch Caddyshack I'm never watching a new movie again." Directed by Harold Ramis (who also directed Chase inNational Lampoon's Vacation), this one-of-a-kind film stands the test of time.

6 'Stand By Me' (1986)

Stand By Me is a coming-of-age movie that's a favorite among Redditors. Directed by Rob Reiner, the film is based on horror-meister Stephen King's novella The Body. It tells the story of four friends who set off on an adventure of a lifetime to find the body of a missing boy.

It features an amazing cast including Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, River Phoenix, and Jerry O'Connell. Reddit user proximitous doesn't want Hollywood messing with the magic formula, writing, "Stand By Me. The combo of young actors just worked so well, and I can't imagine it would work so well again."

5 'Airplane!' (1980)

When it comes to 80s slapstick comedy, it doesn't get much better than Airplane! Filled with crass humor and irreverent jokes, it's about a doomed flight where the crew and passengers come down with food poisoning. Their only hope of landing safely falls on the shoulders of a traumatized ex-military pilot (Robert Hays).

User StrongAsMeat took to Reddit to add this one to the conversation, writing, "Airplane! Nobody, and I mean nobody can rival Leslie Nielsen." It's such an iconic classic that it's considered one of the funniest movies of all time.

4 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

The Breakfast Club is a cherished 80s film directed by John Hughes. Featuring members of the legendary Brat Pack (Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, and Anthony Michael Hall), it follows the story of five teenagers as they spend a Saturday in detention.

Reddit user n_bumpo jokingly said about the movie, "They're going to remake The Breakfast Club, It'll be one hour of five kids sitting in the high school library, staring at their phones with only the hum of the air conditioner as the only noise. User Alreaaddy_reddit responded, "Please no."

3 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd costar in the sci-fi comedy that dominated the box office upon its release. Back to the Future follows the adventures of Marty McFly who time-travels 30 years into the past in a DeLorean, and must find his way back to the future without changing the course of fate.

JadeDragonMeli said, "I just think that originalBack to the Future could never be topped. The thought of anyone other than Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd playing those roles is blasphemous to me." The cast has mixed feelings about a potential reboot.

2 'The Goonies' (1985)

The Goonies is a film that defined the decade in the 1980s. Directed by Richard Donner, the plot centers around a group of misfits who follow a treasure map in search of pirate treasure. Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, and Feldman are unforgettable as the Goonies.

User PorkGazam wrote, "Heresy I know, but it's only a matter of time until a Goonies reboot." Another user chimed in saying, "Argh! TheGoonies is like, my favorite childhood movie. Mess with that and lives could be destroyed." There have been talks of a sequel in the works. Quan revealed during an interview during the 2023 Golden Globes that he is open to revisiting The Goonies.

1 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

The Princess Bride is an enduring adventure comedy that Redditors want off-limits from a Hollywood remake. Directed by Rob Reiner, it features a stellar ensemble cast (Cary Elwes and Robin Wright give standout performances as Westley and Buttercup). While there has been a fan-made recreation of the film (featuring A-list actors), viewers don't want an official reboot.

A Reddit user said it should be left alone, writing, "The Princess Bride. We love it, it's timeless. CAN it be improved? Yes, of course, it can in many ways. But please don't do it. Leave it entirely as it is. It's an absolute masterpiece whose magic simply can't be replicated again."

