Sitcoms are among the most beloved genres in television. Safe and welcoming, sitcoms are havens for audiences to watch, usually deprived of any controversy or drama; instead, they focus on the humor and lightheartedness of being alive, featuring simple yet entertaining plots everyone can enjoy.

The '90s were a particularly great time for sitcoms. Many of the most iconic sitcoms of the modern age came out during the decade, many of which remain fan-favorites among audiences. Most of these beloved sitcoms were also embraced by critics, as evidenced by their high scores on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Mad About You' (1992-1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%

Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser star in the romantic sitcom Mad About You. The plot centers on Paul, a documentarian, and Jamie, a PR specialist, and their lives as newlyweds living in Greenwich Village and dealing with the struggles typical of a young couple in New York.

Mad About You received positive reviews from fans and critics. Helen Hunt's performance received acclaim, with the actress winning four consecutive Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes. A short-lived 12-episode revival arrived in 2019, with most of the original cast reprising their roles.

9 'Will & Grace' (1998-2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Will & Grace stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally. The plot centers on the titular characters, a gay man and a neurotic straight woman living together in New York City. The show also focuses on Jack and Karen, Will and Grace's best friends, and a pair of flamboyant and over-the-top characters.

The show broke new ground by featuring two gay characters and several storylines about the gay lifestyle, thus bringing LGBTQ+ issues into the mainstream with a lighthearted tone. Will & Grace received positive reviews, especially for its four main cast members. Messing, McCormack, Hayes, and Mullally won the Emmy at least once, making Will & Grace one of the few sitcoms to have all its lead actors prevail at the prestigious award show.

8 'Roseanne' (1988-1997)

Image via ABC

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

The iconic '90s hit Roseanne follows a working-class family living in Illinois. The show starred the controversial comedian Roseanne Barr opposite John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sarah Gilbert. Roseanne received positive reviews throughout its nine-season run. The show is often considered a trailblazer for its honest, empathetic, and humorous depiction of a working-class family's struggles.

Roseanne's cast received acclaim, with Metcalf winning three Emmy Awards for her work. The now-infamous ninth season attracted mixed reviews and ended the show on a bittersweet note; still, Roseanne returned for a tenth season in 2018, although it was promptly canceled following controversial comments by Barr, leading to the creation of a successful spin-off, The Conners, without Barr's involvement.

7 'Everybody Loves Raymond' (1996-2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Philip Rosenthal created the celebrated sitcom. Everybody Loves Raymond. Ray Romano stars as Raymond Barone, an everyday family man dealing with his intense but well-meaning family: practical wife Debra, contentious brother Robert, hyper-critical mother Marie, and often rude father Frank.

A consistent performer throughout its nine-season run, Everybody Loves Raymond featured a cast of likable characters, with the actors earning acclaim for their work. Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, and Doris Roberts all won Emmys, while the show claimed Best Comedy twice. Everybody Loves Raymond was among the last great sitcom on traditional television before the arrival of streaming in the 2010s.

6 'Friends' (1994-2004)

Image via NBC

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Possibly the most iconic sitcom of the modern age, Friends stars an ensemble cast comprised of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The show follows six twenty-something friends navigating life and love in New York City.

Friends was an instant hit, becoming one of the most critically and commercially successful shows of its time. It won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in its eighth season, with Aniston and Kudrow winning Emmys for their performances. Like most other '90s sitcoms, Friends has some questionable content, but it remains a favorite of fans, with younger generations enjoying it thanks to streaming.

5 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (1990-1997)

Image via Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Will Smith rose to prominence thanks to his '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Smith plays a fictionalized version of himself, a teenager from Philadelphia who moves with his wealthy relatives in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The show was a watershed moment for Black representation on television. It also cemented Smith as one of his generation's most likable performers, setting the stage for his explosive career as a '90s movie star. Despite the success, The Fresh Prince was never embraced by the Emmys, although Smith earned consecutive Golden Globe nominations in 1993 and 1994.

4 'The Nanny' (1993-1999)

Image via CBS

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Fran Drescher played the titular role in the '90s sitcom The Nanny. The show told the story of Fran Fine, a Jewish woman who becomes a nanny to a wealthy Broadway producer's children after being dumped by her boyfriend "in one of those crushing scenes."

The Nanny was a commercial success and received positive reviews. Drescher's performance earned her two Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations and a permanent place in the pantheon of tv icons. The Nanny also received considerable attention for Fran's fashion sense, with many considering her among the all-time best-dressed characters on television.

3 'Seinfeld' (1989-1998)

Image via NBC

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Widely considered the most iconic '90s sitcom, Seinfeld stars Jerry Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself. The plot centers on Jerry and his best friends — George, Elaine, and Kramer — as they deal with the minutiae of daily life. Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards also star.

Critically acclaimed and commercially successful, Seinfeld is often considered the quintessential '90s sitcom. It inspired many successors and dominated the ratings for the better part of the decade. All four main cast members received Emmy nominations, although only Richards and Louis-Dreyfus won; the show itself won Outstanding Comedy Series in 1993.

2 'Frasier' (1993-2004)

Image via NBC

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Kelsey Grammer first played the role of Frasier Crane in the hit '80s sitcom Cheers before receiving a spin-off centered on the character. Frasier focuses on the psychiatrist returning to Seattle to host a radio show, reconnecting with his cynical father Martin, played by John Mahoney, and neurotic brother Niles, played by David Hyde Pierce.

Frasier received near-universal acclaim throughout its 11-season run. Grammer and Hyde Pierce won multiple Emmy Awards for their work, while the show won five consecutive awards for Outstanding Comedy Series. The show is often considered one of the most acclaimed sitcoms in television history and an icon of '90s pop culture. Frasier will return for a revival, with most of the cast reprising their roles.

1 'Murphy Brown' (1989-1997)

Image via Shukovsky English Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Murphy Brown is among the most acclaimed and beloved shows from the '90s. Candice Bergen stars as the titular character, a famous investigative journalist and news anchor recovering from alcoholism. Universally acclaimed and considered a groundbreaking sitcom, Murphy Brown lasted ten seasons and changed the face of television.

The title character became an icon of '90s feminism, representing a working woman over 40, single, and tough as nails. Her storyline as a single mother was a major cultural moment, leading to one of the decade's most memorable feuds after presidential candidate Dan Quayle criticized the show for "mocking the importance of fathers." Bergen earned rave reviews and won a parade of awards, including five Emmys and two Golden Globes.

