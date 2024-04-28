The Golden Age of Hollywood is considered to be the greatest era of cinema, supported by dozens of classics, including The Wizard of Oz, Gone With the Wind, and Casablanca. These memorable motion pictures are highlighted in cinema history for various vital reasons, but one of the main elements is the immensely talented stars who carried out this successful era, such as Clark Gable, Humphrey Bogart, and Marilyn Monroe to name a few. Each decade featured some of the most influential stars of the silver screen, but the big names of the 1940s are still favorites among cinephiles.

The 1940s was a turbulent time for the United States and even with World War II and many stars enlisting to serve their country, Hollywood continued to entertain and dazzle audiences with popular pictures and trailblazing talents like Lauren Bacall, Bette Davis, and John Wayne. Even though there's an endless list of popular stars during this time, these are the 10 most iconic stars of the 1940s, ranked!

10 Lauren Bacall

"The Big Sleep," "Dark Passage," and "Key Largo"

Known for her sultry presence and signature husky voice, Lauren Bacall was one of the greatest stars of Hollywood's Golden Age who starred in a series of classic films, specifically those alongside her husband and fellow silver screen legend, Humphrey Bogart. Born Betty Perske in 1924, Bacall worked as a model for several years before making her film debut in the 1944 film, To Have and Have Not, opposite Bogart at the age of 20.

She continued appearing in various film noir movies and by the 1950s, she starred in popular romantic comedies, notably How to Marry a Millionaire and Designing Women. Even though Bacall's film career began in the mid-40s, she took the world by storm and gained instant stardom. With her signature on-screen persona and strong, independent female characters, Bacall became one of the most recognizable stars of the 1940s and was one of the last remaining figures of the Golden Age of cinema.

9 Judy Garland

"Meet Me in St. Louis," "Easter Parade," and "In the Good Old Summertime"

Most people know Judy Garland best for her infamous role as Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz, but after her trip to Oz, Garland went on to become one of the biggest stars of the 1940s, gaining notoriety for her musical and acting talents and immense versatility. Born Frances Gumm in 1922, Garland started her career at a young age performing with her two sisters in a Vaudeville trope, The Gumm Sisters. She appeared in several films with Mickey Rooney, including Babes in Arms and Strike of the Band, and in 1944, she starred in one of her signature musical films, Meet Me in St. Louis, which has become a beloved holiday favorite.

Throughout the 1940s, Garland was a sensational icon of the silver screen, starring alongside major stars such as triple-threat legends, Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly. She eventually began performing for live audiences and recorded several successful albums. Despite her personal struggles, Garland still reached major milestones later on in her career, including earning Oscar nominations for her performances in A Star is Born and Judgment at Nuremberg, as well as becoming the first woman to win the Grammy for Best Album of the Year.

8 Robert Mitchum

"Out of the Past," "Crossfire," and "Holiday Affair"

Robert Mitchum is an American cinema icon who is universally recognized for his weary, dark eyes, baritone voice, and various film noir appearances. Mitchum was born in 1917 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and initially gained attention for his performance in the 1945 film, The Story of G.I. Joe, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He then starred in a string of classic film noir movies, including Out of the Past, Undercurrent, and Crossfire, and is considered to be the soul of the film genre, per, film critic, Roger Ebert.

He continued to star in film noir classics, but eventually moved into other genres such as Westerns, war dramas, and thrillers, including Rachel and the Stranger, The Big Steal, and Nevada, demonstrating his immense range and exceptional talent. By the end of the 1940s, Mitchum had become RKO Pictures' biggest star and established himself as one of the decade's most iconic names in Hollywood.

7 Ingrid Bergman

"Casablanca," "Gaslight," and "Notorious"

The naturally luminous beauty, Ingrid Bergman, was one of the most popular leading ladies of the 1940s, initially gaining fame for her signature performance in the 1942 film, Casablanca. Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Bergman started working in Swedish films before transitioning into American cinema, earning her first Academy Award nomination for her role in the 1944 film, For Whom the Bells Toll. She won her first Oscar for her performance in the classic film noir, Gaslight, marking the first of her three total Oscar wins.

Throughout the 1940s, Bergman continued to appear in noteworthy films such as Joan of Arc, Alfred Hitchcock's Spellbound, and The Bells of St. Mary's alongside Bing Crosby. Bergman went on to become the third star to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting, winning at least one Oscar, a Tony, and an Emmy Award, and in 1999, the American Film Institute named Bergman as the fourth-greatest female screen legend of classic Hollywood cinema.

6 James Stewart

"It's a Wonderful Life," "The Philadelphia Story," and "Rope"

Known for his distinctive drawl and everyday man roles, James Stewart is regarded as one of the greatest stars of classic cinema and universally recognized for his iconic role as George Bailey in Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life. Born in 1908 in Pennsylvania, Stewart began his acting career while attending Princeton University and, after graduating, he established himself as a stage star, appearing in various Broadway productions. After appearing in minor and supporting roles, Stewart earned his breakthrough role in Capra's Oscar-winning romantic comedy, You Can't Take It With You.

In 1940, Stewart starred opposite Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant in The Philadelphia Story, which earned Stewart his first Academy Award. After serving in World War II, Stewart returned to Hollywood and moved into more dramatic and darker roles, such as in Call Northside 777 and Alfred Hitchcock's Rope, marking the first of several collaborations between the actor and director. Even after taking a break to serve his country, Stewart's star continued to shine as he expanded his range of roles and film genres, becoming one of the most essential stars of the 1940s.

5 John Wayne

"Red River," "Fort Apache," and "3 Godfathers"

John Wayne, also known as the Duke, was one of the biggest stars in American cinema who starred in some of the greatest Westerns and war films in cinema history. Born in 1907 in Iowa, Wayne had originally never had any interest in show business, but after an injury lost him his football scholarship at the University of Southern California, he landed a job as a prop boy on a John Ford production and eventually moved into stunts and taking on minor parts.

In 1939, Wayne delivered his breakout performance in Ford's classic, Stagecoach, and by the early 1940s, he began appearing in leading roles in box office hits, including Cecil B. DeMille's Reap the Wild Wind, Red River, and Fort Apache co-starring Henry Fonda. Wayne shifted between Westerns and war films throughout the 1940s and was idolized for his no-nonsense attitude and traditional American values, making him one of the decade's most iconic stars.

4 Katharine Hepburn

"The Philadelphia Story," "Adam's Rib," and "Woman of the Year"

Many consider Katharine Hepburn to be one of the most influential actresses of Hollywood's Golden Age and was known for her outspoken attitude, head-strong independent roles, and distinguished accent. Hepburn was born in 1907 in Connecticut and initially started acting while attending Bryn Mawr College and eventually appeared in various Broadway shows, establishing herself as a stage star. She soon transitioned into movies and while she proved to be a promising actress, she was soon dubbed as "box office poison" after a series of flops.

With her film career dwindling, Hepburn returned to the stage where she starred in The Philadelphia Story and reprised her role for the silver screen. The film was a massive hit and a major comeback for Hepburn, who regained her status as a leading lady. She starred in successful films with MGM star, Spencer Tracy, including Woman of the Year, Without Love, and Adam's Rib. Throughout her career, Hepburn won four Academy Awards for Best Actress, becoming the only performer to achieve such high regard, solidifying herself as one of the most iconic stars of the 1940s.

3 Bette Davis

"Now, Voyager," "Mr. Skeffington," and "The Man Who Came to Dinner"

Bette Davis was one of Warner Bros. Studio's biggest contract players and is recognized for her stunning, deep blue eyes and for portraying an incredible range of characters throughout her career. Born in 1908 in Massachusetts, Davis rose to prominence on the Broadway stage before moving to Hollywood in 1930, where she initially signed a contract with Universal Pictures. After several unsuccessful films, Davis signed with Warner Bros. and earned her breakthrough role in the 1934 film, Of Human Bondage, and soon became one of the most popular leading ladies in Hollywood.

Davis dominated the 1940s with a string of classics, including The Letter, The Little Foxes, and Now, Voyager. Davis became the first actress to earn ten Oscar nominations for acting and was the recipient of two for Dangerous and Jezebel. While Davis managed to have an extensive and successful career spanning several decades, she was at her prime in the 1940s and easily one of the most iconic stars of the decade.

2 Cary Grant

"His Girl Friday," "Suspicion," and "Arsenic and Old Lace"

Known for his sophisticated manner, Mid-Atlantic accent, and lighthearted roles, Cary Grant was one of the greatest leading men in Hollywood who gained notoriety for his screwball comedies before moving into more serious roles. Grant was born Archibald Leach in 1904 in England and started performing as a teenager and joined an acting troop when he was fifteen years old. During one of the troops' United States tours, Grant stayed in the States and became part of the Vaudeville circuit before moving to Hollywood.

After appearing in successful Pre-Code drama and crime films, Grant took on roles in screwball comedies such as The Awful Truth and His Girl Friday, which eventually skyrocketed his career. By the 1940s, Grant had become a definitive leading man and earned his first Oscar nomination for the 1944 film, None but the Lonely Heart. He starred in a series of popular classic films, including Penny Serenade, Arsenic and Old Lace, and Alfred Hitchcock's films, Notorious and Suspicion. Today, Grant is still a beloved star of classic Hollywood cinema and even though his career flourished for several decades, his incredible success during the 1940s deems him to be one of the decade's most iconic actors.

1 Humphrey Bogart

"Casablanca," "The Maltese Falcon," and "The Treasure of Sierra Madre"

Humphrey Bogart is a cultural cinema icon and one of the most iconic stars of the 1940s who became known for his hard-boiled private eye and tough guy roles in film noir and criminal dramas. Born in 1899 in New York City, Bogie made a name for himself on the Broadway stage before transitioning into movies, making his film debut in the 1928 film, The Dancing Town. After appearing in supporting roles for about a decade, Bogie took on bigger parts and earned immense praise for his performance in the 1941 classic, High Sierra.

He capitalized on his stardom, starring in several classic movies: The Treasure of Sierra Madre, The Maltese Falcon, and Casablanca, which earned him his first Academy Award nomination. Throughout the 1940s, Bogie continued to star in a number of memorable classics, such as To Have and To Have Not, Dark Passage, and Key Largo, becoming one of the decade's most beloved stars. Today, Bogart is regarded as one of the greatest stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, and considering his immense success during the 1940s, Bogart is without a doubt the most iconic star of the decade.

