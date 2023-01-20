This year's Oscar contenders are a testament to the importance of versatility to an actor's career. Indeed, the best actors must have range. From Michelle Yeoh as a dissatisfied woman in Everything Everywhere All at Once or Brendan Fraser as an overweight and reclusive teacher in The Whale, the best actors experiment with roles and genres to add complexity to their careers.

However, despite proving their talent in numerous projects, some of Hollywood's most talented performers have avoided one type of role: a villain. These beloved and acclaimed actors have somehow managed to avoid villainous roles, but perhaps they should try it because they might be great at it.

10 Jennifer Lawrence

Arguably the most acclaimed actress of her generation, Jennifer Lawrence became the second-youngest actress to win Oscar for Best Actress. She was 22 when she claimed the statuette for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook, earning additional nominations for her roles in Winter's Bone, American Hustle, and Joy.

Despite playing major roles in blockbusters and indie movies alike, Lawrence has never played an outright villainous role. The closest thing she got was playing Mystique in the X-Men series, but the character is an antihero rather than a true villain. Lawrence shines when playing determined and resourceful women, which makes her a logical choice for a villain, so hopefully, she'll embrace her dark side soon.

9 Meg Ryan

The undisputed good girl of the '90s, Meg Ryan is the closest thing Julia Roberts has to a contender for the title of "Queen of the rom-com." Ryan shined with roles in classic films like When Harry Met Sally..., Sleepless in Seattle, and You've Got Mail.

Ryan tried to step outside her comfort zone in the noughties, but audiences showed reluctance toward her new, darker phase. However, enough time has passed, and viewers should be ready for Ryan to play a villainous role. The thought of her as a comic book villain is too good to pass.

8 Clint Eastwood

Plenty of actors are closely related to the Western genre, but few had a career as prolific as Clint Eastwood. Hollywood's toughest guy starred in some of the genre's most iconic films, although he did step outside his comfort zone with roles in films like The Bridges of Madison County.

It's surprising Eastwood never played a villain, especially because his heroic roles always showcased his stoic and unrelenting side. His most famous roles depicted a hero who could easily pass for an antagonist, making it extra puzzling that he never dipped his toes into the villainous pool.

7 Emily Blunt

As one of her generation's most prolific actresses, Emily Blunt has starred in numerous films in a wide and impressive variety of genres. From action sci-fi movies to musicals, Blunt has never been a one-trick pony. Still, Blunt has yet to play an openly villainous character in a movie.

Her role in the forgettable The Huntsman: Winter's War is the closest thing she's come to. However, that character was more of an antihero. Blunt should pull a Cate Blanchett and jump into the role of a Marvel or DC villain; she'd make an incredible Emma Frost. Otherwise, she should antagonize a psychological thriller and get herself the Oscar she's long deserved.

6 Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman has played dark roles in her career. Her Oscar-winning turn in Black Swan and her Oscar-nominated performance in Closer are some examples, but the actress has never shied away from complex roles that show the dark side of the human psyche.

Alas, Portman has never brought a proper villain to life. She has also shown an openness to working on big projects with major studios — she's been in Star Wars and the MCU and thus could easily play someone like Faora in DC. Portman could have the director of her choice and antagonize a thought-provoking sci-fi or a silly fantasy film. The opportunities are infinite, and Portman would shine in any.

5 Michael Cera

Following his rise to stardom with 2007's comedy Superbad, Michael Cera became Hollywood's go-to geeky guy. He played memorable roles in the surprising cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Julia Bell, proving his versatility as a performer.

Cera's absurd and highly-fictionalized version of himself in the apocalyptic comedy This is the End showed his talent for displaying obnoxiousness and debauchery. He would shine in antagonistic roles, perhaps in a comic book movie playing the younger version of an established character.

4 Gwyneth Paltrow

It's genuinely surprising that Oscar-winner Gwyneth Paltrow has never played a villain. She can bring a smug, "I-am-better-than-you quality" to her roles that makes a villain memorable; her underrated work in Alfonso Cuarón's overlooked adaptation of Great Expectations is the perfect proof.

Indeed, Paltrow would excel in an antagonistic role, delivering a memorable performance that would add much-needed variety to her career. Alas, the actress seems content with playing good women. However, she might be more willing to experiment with new genres if the right opportunity came her way.

3 Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan is a living legend. The actor has starred in some of the most memorable martial arts movies, cultivating a reputation not only as a masterful martial artist but a skilled physical comedian and versatile performer. A global superstar, Chan's image as a slapstick martial artist contributed to his enduring legacy.

In a career spanning more than sixty years, Chan has played numerous roles but never a villain. The actor's resume is long and versatile, but it's a shame he never played a villainous role because he'd be perfect for it, especially now in the latter part of his career.

2 Sandra Bullock

Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock is one of the last movie stars. Her name commands respect and admiration from critics and fans, and she's among the few actors who can still put butts in theater seats. Bullock built a reputation as a rom-com queen in the '90s before establishing herself as a comedy force in the noughties.

Since her Oscar win in 2010, Bullock has shown more willingness to experiment with roles and genres. However, she has yet to play the bad guy in a movie; her classist and racist character in Crash was unlikeable, but it wasn't the role of a conventional villian. Bullock needs to play a villain; she'd knock it out of the park, especially in an action comedy like The Heat.

1 Adam Sandler

Since his widely-acclaimed performance in the Safdie brothers' 2019 indie drama Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler has been re-embraced by critics. Sure, he often does low-brow comedies, but when he takes risks, he shows just how gifted a performer he is.

Sandler's work in Paul Thomas Anderson's underrated black comedy Punch-Drunk Love is more than proof enough that he shines in darker roles. His career would benefit from playing a dark role, perhaps in a crime movie directed by Tony Gilroy or one of Tarantino's epic black comedies.

