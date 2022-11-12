When it comes to getting a feel for how well-received a movie was by critics and audiences, Rotten Tomatoes is the go-to. The site aggregator takes into consideration whether critics gave a film a positive or negative rating and calculates a percentage on that basis.

When movies get the approval of at least 60% of critics, they're considered "fresh." Anything below that falls under the "rotten" category. Sadly, some movies have come frustratingly close to being fresh with their 59% critic score, but they ultimately fell short.

'Mary' (2005)

Bronx filmmaker Abel Ferrara is known for his provocative and often controversial movies. Though it's one of his less-known works, Mary is nevertheless as divisive as the rest of his filmography. It's an exploration of religion, where an actress who played Mary Magdalene (Juliette Binoche) in a movie about Jesus goes to Jerusalem to search for the truth behind the story.

The film is abstract, chaotic, and hard to grasp, which Rotten Tomatoes critics didn't like. However, Mary has stood the test of time with fans of the director, who tend to consider it one of his most underrated movies.

'City of Tiny Lights' (2016)

Starring Riz Ahmed and Billie Piper, the British crime thriller City of Tiny Lights features a shabby private eye thrown into a missing-person case surrounded by religious fanaticism and political intrigue.

Critics praised Ahmed's powerful performance and seemed to enjoy the intriguing level of tension in the story, the winks to classic film noir, and the interesting exploration of modern-day London's sociopolitical climate. However, they ultimately felt that the conclusions were unsatisfying, the style was overbearingly excessive, and the script was too incompetent.

'The Rugrats Movie' (1998)

The classic animated Nickelodeon show Rugrats has its fair share of fans who remember its nine seasons fondly. The 1998 movie The Rugrats Movie, however, didn't have the same kind of success.

It's fair to keep in mind that the movie's target audience was, first and foremost, children. It's a film about talking babies, after all. However, critics found it tedious, tiresome, and cheaply animated. They had good things to say about its entertainment value for the little ones but made it abundantly clear that adults weren't as likely to enjoy it.

'Assault on Precinct 13' (2005)

Legendary director John Carpenter didn't just direct horror. In 1976, he made one of his best films: the outstanding action thriller Assault on Precinct 13, about the inhabitants of an abandoned police station being attacked by a seemingly unstoppable street gang. A remake came out in 2005 with a star-studded cast including Ethan Hawke and Laurence Fishburne...to questionable results.

Many viewers and critics liked the film. Although they agreed that it was rather basic and clichéd, they thought the action and suspense were effective enough to make it a fun popcorn flick. Others, however, found it too simplistic and, by the numbers, deemed it redundant when Carpenter's superior version is available.

'The Weather Man' (2005)

Director Gore Verbinski, better known for his work on the first three Pirates of the Caribbean movies, collaborated with Nicolas Cage in The Weather Man, about a Chicago weatherman debating whether professional and personal success are compatible.

The dramedy is a bleak exploration of a midlife crisis with a tone many critics found morose, depressing, and simply unengaging. Although most critics and viewers found the screenplay to be rather smart and Cage's performance to be sincere and amusing, many others couldn't get past the challenging atmosphere of coldness.

'The Secret Life of Bees' (2008)

The Secret Life of Bees is a sweet and touching story about a teen girl haunted by memories of abuse which runs to South Carolina to search for the truth about her mother.

The movie has a phenomenal cast led by Dakota Fanning and Queen Latifah, both of whom deliver one of the best performances of their respective career. It packs quite an emotional punch, but some critics argued that it didn't add to something great. According to them, it was too sentimental and a bit too lazy to truly excel.

'Pitch Black' (2000)

Riddick is a popular movie and video game character from an underrated franchise. He's a skilled antihero who's one of the last survivors of a warrior race. The world first saw him in Pitch Black, a sci-fi horror film about a spaceship crew stuck on a dangerous planet.

The film was and still is widely beloved by fans of the genre. A decent number of critics also enjoyed it, too; they said that it was well-directed and extremely fun and that it had Vin Diesel showing some raw, star-making talent. Others, however, felt that the amount of clichés and the overabundance of action over the story ended up working against the film.

'The Sum of All Fears' (2002)

Ben Affleck's turn as Jack Ryan, one of the quintessential action thriller protagonists, was sadly not as well received as one would hope. The Sum of All Fears follows the character as he tries to thwart the plans of a Neo-Nazi faction threatening nuclear warfare.

According to critics, the film is well-made and decently exciting, so definitely not a waste of time. However, most of them also felt that the way it tackled sensitive subjects like terrorism and bombings was superficial and insensitive. In the end, it's not exactly a top-tier Jack Ryan adaptation.

'The Grinch' (2018)

The Grinch is one of the most popular Dr. Seuss tales, where a mean green guy's desire to steal Christmas prevails. The 1966 adaptation is amazing, and the 2000 one has fans, but the 2018 version is just fazing and bland.

Some critics liked its good intentions and its festive feeling of adventure, saying that updating the story and animation was a rather nice gesture. More cynical critics called it dull and flat, with contradicting messages and little more than some cute visual jokes to chuckle at.

'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

It's hard to find someone who dislikes Peter Jackson's adaptations of The Lord of the Rings, which are generally considered to be three of the greatest fantasy films of all time. His The Hobbit trilogy is also good, but it absolutely pales in comparison.

Tragically, The Battle of the Five Armies, the conclusion of Jackson's Middle-earth saga, is the only "rotten" movie in the franchise. All in all, it's a reasonably satisfying ending, with some pretty fun action sequences and exciting scenes. However, it's also rather erratic and bloated, letting its superficial spectacle often overwhelm the story.

