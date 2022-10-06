One of the most iconic acts in comedy is the comedy duo. It's a simple act involving two characters with polarizing personalities playing off one another with comedic timing. The most common of these is to have one character be wacky and bombastic, and another be more reserved to contrast them.

The world of animation has produced some of the most iconic duos in entertainment. Some date back to its Golden Age, while others are more recent creations, but all of them are united in their ability to make audiences laugh, cry, and come back for more.

Tom and Jerry

Created in 1940 by William Hannah and Joseph Barbera, Tom and Jerry is one of the oldest duos in animation history. From 1940 to 1958, the cat and mouse duo chased, bashed, and hammered one another in over one hundred shorts. The duo have continued to chase each other through multiple spin-offs and films.

Their success came from their contrasting personalities and skillful animation that rivalled Disney at the time. While Tom is usually arrogant and Jerry sympathetic, both can be the instigator or the victim of their never-ending feud. Several adaptations have tried to make them friends, but what audiences want is more slapstick to laugh at.

Gumby and Pokey

From the mind of stop-motion genius Art Clokey came a series about a Gumby, a green boy made out of clay. With his best friend, an orange pony named Pokey, he travels inside various books to interact with the characters and stories within. Sometimes their adventures lead to them thwarting the evil plans of the Blockheads.

While Gumby had a few friends, his relationship with Pokey was the strongest in the series. His nervous tendencies and occasional bouts of cynicism balanced out Gumby's more energetic and curious traits. Despite his fears, Pokey never abandons Gumby, showcasing their friendship's depths.

Rocky and Bullwinkle

Airing during the height of the Cold War, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends introduced the world to Rocket J. Squirrel and his friend Bullwinkle the moose. They go on several adventures while thwarting the plans of Russian spies Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale. In-between, the show included several fun segments, including Peabody's Improbable History and Dudley Do-Right.

Despite coming out in the Cold War, Rocky and Bullwinkle's style of humour has allowed them to last into the modern day, with the most recent reboot in 2018. This is thanks to the duo's dynamic. Rocky has a wide-eyed and energetic look at the world, while Bullwinkle is dim-witted but surprisingly witty when it comes to his humour.

Fred Flinstone and Barney Rubble

Until the rise of Scooby-Doo in 1969, The Flinstones was the most successful cartoon produced by Hannah-Barbera. This prehistoric version of The Honeymooners follows Fred Flinstone and his day-to-day life in the town of Bedrock. When not working at the quarry, he and his neighbour and best friend, Barney Rubble, get into trouble ranging from trying to set up a pool to falling for get-rich-quick schemes.

Fred and Barney work so well thanks to their opposing personalities. Fred is stubborn and quick to anger, especially when he doesn't get his way, while Barney is more soft-spoken and jolly. Of course, he still has his limits, and heaven help the person (usually Fred) that makes him mad.

Wallace and Gromit

Brought to life by British stop-motion company, Aardman Entertainment, Wallace is an eccentric inventor who makes inventions to help in his day-to-day life. At his side is Gromit, his loyal dog and trusted friend. Together they travel to the moon to sample its cheese, stop all manner of villains, and maintain a proper amount of British class.

The beauty of Wallace and Gromit is the honesty in their presentation. They are a classic eccentric and straight-man act brought to life with on-point stop-motion animation. Gromit stands out in particular: though he never says a word, the animation on his eyes conveys every emotion perfectly.

Pinky and The Brain

When the staff of Acme labs goes home for the evening, two genetically altered mice named Pinky and Brain begin their latest plan to take over the world. This lofty ambition is Brain's desire: Pinky is just happy to spend time with his friend and spout random trivia. Though their plans never work, the duo's determination is never shaken, and they're always back the next night with something new.

The iconic mouse duo got their start as one of the many skits on Animaniacs before gaining their own show in 1995.

There was talk at the time of adding a third character to Pink and the Brain, which prompted the writers to create the episode "Pinky and the Brain and Larry," to show how superfluous a third character would be. Ultimately, a crossover show was made with Elmira from Tiny Toons Adventures, but it didn't last and Pinky and the Brain are a duo again in the Animaniacs reboot.

SpongeBob And Patrick

Beneath the waves, in the town of Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob Squarepants makes famous Krabby Patties at the local restaurant, the Krusty Krab. When he's not working, he's hanging out with his best friend, Patrick Star. Together they annoy their neighbour, Squidward, catch jellyfish, and make up their crazy games.

While SpongeBob and Patrick are both childish, their subtle differences are what make this pairing so good. Patrick is the dumber and more stubborn of the two, while SpongeBob is more mature but easy to sway. The vocal performances by Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke perfectly capture the innocence of the characters.

Phineas and Ferb

There are only so many days of summer vacation, and step-brothers Phineas and Ferb intend to make the most of theirs. Every day, with the help of their friends, they create new and exciting projects ranging from giant roller coasters to portals leading to Mars. Meanwhile, their older sister Candace tries to bust them to their mom.

Phineas and Ferb definitely feel like a pair of brothers. Phineas is the more talkative of the two and comes up with the plans, while Ferb silently follows his lead and usually only gives one line per episode. The enthusiasm they share over their sibling projects is infectious and helped elevate Phineas and Ferb to one of Disney's best shows.

Finn and Jake

Finn the human and Jake the dog live together in the mystical land of Ooo. Together they fight evil to protect the various princesses, look for treasure, or just because they're bored. With Finn's skill with the sword and Jake's shape-shifting, there's no problem they can't overcome except their immaturity.

Adventure Time kick-started a new golden era for Cartoon Network in the 2010s, and Finn and Jake were a big part of that success. While both have a love for adventure, Jake tries to act as the voice of reason, though his wisdom is often flawed. Finn meanwhile has a lot to learn about growing up and forming relationships, which offers many chances for the two to learn from and work off one another.

Rick and Morty

The world of adult animation tends to be hit-and-miss in terms of humor, character, and art style. One show that managed to impress a wide audience is Rick and Morty. It follows the adventures of Rick Sanchez, a nihilistic genius who goes on adventures across the infinite multiverse with his fourteen-year-old neurotic grandson, and how it affects the rest of their family.

Rick is like a perfect blend of negative tropes: he's arrogant, egotistical, and stubborn to a fault, especially when he's convinced he is right. In contrast, Morty is more soft-spoken and tries to balance his grandfather's cynicism with optimism and kindness. Their interactions are the heart and soul of the show, which throws the innocence of youth against the harsh realities of the world.

