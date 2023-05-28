After a successful career in bodybuilding, Arnold Schwarzenegger made the career jump to acting and made it look effortless. The 1980s was one of the biggest decades for action films and Schwarzenegger became synonymous with the genre. Despite being a convincing action star in the 1980s, Schwarzenegger also spent time making audiences laugh with some comedies.

While his incredible filmography of awesome characters didn't end in 1989, many of his most iconic heroes originated in the decade. From Conan to Julius Benedict, Arnold Schwarzenegger left a lasting impression on not only the 80s but of cinema in its entirety.

9 Lord Kalidor

The warrior known as Red Sonja (Brigitte Nielsen) set out to avenge her family's murder and end the tyrannical rule that her kingdom is being subjected to. Along the way, she meets and works aside Kalidor (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a warrior just as strong, to defeat the empire.

Red Sonja was released in 1985 and features Arnold in a supporting role While comparisons have been made to Schwarzenegger's previous work, namely Conan the Barbarian, his role as Kalidor stands on its own as being an interesting portrayal of a sword-wielding hero.

8 Mark Kaminski

After the FBI Chief's son is murdered, he recruits a former FBI Agent to help him seek revenge. The former FBI agent, Mark Kaminski (Arnold Schwarzenegger), fakes his death and takes on a new identity to infiltrate the dangerous Mafia organization behind the death.

While 1986's Raw Deal was not popular among critics, Schwarzenegger received some praise for his charisma and acting chops. It may not be Schwarzenegger's best role, it features some iconic 80s action and some fun moments.

7 Captain Ivan Danko

After his partner is murdered by a Georgian drug lord, Russian police officer Ivan Danko (Arnold Schwarzenegger) travels to America to take him down. Once in Chicago, Danko must work alongside a cocky police detective, Art Ridzik (Jim Belushi), to take the drug lord down.

Schwarzenegger's portrayal as the Russian officer received acclaim from critics in 1988's Red Heat. The film was a moderate success, but was out-grossed by Schwarzenegger's other 1988 comedy, Twins. Despite that, the film is still fun and Schwarzenegger's performance is worth the price of admission.

6 Captain Ben Richards

In 2019, the world economy has collapsed, and an evil government has taken control of the media. Ben Richards, a police officer convicted of a crime that he didn't commit, must take part in a game show where if he survives, he regains his freedom.

The Running Man was released in 1987 and was based off the novel of the same name. Schwarzenegger's performance as the innocent Ben Richards received mixed reviews at the time, but has since been applauded as one of his best.

5 Colonel John Matrix

After retiring from his life as a part of an elite unit in the armed forces, John Matrix lives a life in seclusion with his young daughter Jenny. After Jenny is kidnapped, Matrix must return to his violent ways or risk losing his daughter forever.

Commando works as a film entirely based on the performance by Schwarzenegger. The film is full of classic one-liners and some of the best action in a Schwarzenegger film. The film may not be one of his best, but Colonel John Matrix is iconic nonetheless.

4 Julius Benedict

Julius (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Vincent Benedict (Danny Devito) are twin brothers who are the result of a secret experiment that was carried out to produce the perfect child. After being separated at birth, Vincent became a small-time criminal while Julius was raised by one of the scientists that created him. The two reunite as adults and begin to pursue the truth about their upbringing and try to find their mother.

A departure from the usual action-packed performance, Schwarzenegger breathed life into a unique character and showcased amazing chemistry with Devito. More than anything, 1988's Twins proved that Schwarzenegger didn't need to rely on merely action movies to entertain audiences.

3 Conan

After growing up enslaved, Conan grows to become a fearless and powerful warrior. After achieving his freedom, Conan sets out on a path of revenge against Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones). Later, Conan leads a group of adventurers on a journey for a princess.

Schwarzenegger starred as Conan in two films, Conan the Barbarian and Conan the Destroyer. Both films highlighted Schwarzenegger's immense strength and has been credited as being the character that lead to Schwarzenegger receiving worldwide recognition.

2 Major Alan "Dutch" Schaefer

A team of commandos, lead by Major Alan "Dutch" Schaefer, travel into the jungles of a South American country to rescue a foreign cabinet minister from a group of insurgents. The soldiers find something more deep into the jungle as they are hunted and picked off by an elite alien predator.

Schwarzenegger's performance in Predator is one of the greatest performances in Schwarzenegger's filmography. While he only appeared in the first film in the Predator franchise, his performance left a lasting impression in the long-running Sci-Fi series.

1 The Terminator

Sent back in time to kill Sarah Conner (Linda Hamilton), The Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) terrorizes the streets of Los Angeles in pursuit of the mother of the future resistance leader. His pursuit is hampered as a resistance fighter from the future, Kyle Reese, is also sent back to keep her safe.

A silent terror, Schwarzenegger's cyborg is select with his words, but his performance and stature lend to the terrifying futuristic killing-machine. The Terminator, both the film and the character that Arnold played, will forever live on in film history.

