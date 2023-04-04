Actors are loved by audiences for many reasons, whether it’s how they present themselves in real life or the performances they deliver in the roles they choose, and it can be hard to imagine some of the most well-liked names in Hollywood as a villain. But even the most beloved actors have succeeded at this, playing against type as convincing bad guys. Some have even gone from one extreme to the other, playing good guys and bad guys on the fly.

A few actors have won over audiences in spite of their villainous roles, maybe even because of them. Fans love Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and no matter how many villains Alan Rickman played, audiences still adored him.

8 Samuel L. Jackson

No matter what role he takes on, Samuel L. Jackson is endlessly entertaining, from his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as a Jedi in Star Wars. He’s also effortlessly cool, with a great sense of humor and a commanding screen presence.

Jackson has shown his menacing side a few times, first as the hitman Jules in Pulp Fiction, then again as the nefarious Elijah in Unbreakable, as well Stephen in Django Unchained. One of his most memorable villains is Kingsman’s over-the-top Valentine, who develops a plan to save the planet…by killing millions of people through free cellphones that emit a frequency that turn them into relentless, bloodthirsty killers.

7 Tom Hanks

From Forrest Gump to Toy Story, Tom Hanks is known for playing nice, lovable characters, and it’s earned him plenty of accolades. His likable, sincere personality has even earned him the nickname “America’s dad.”

Hanks turned his nice-guy persona on its head as the corrupt CEO of a social-media company in The Circle and in Elvis as the rock pioneer’s sleazy manager. He was also menacing in the generational sci-fi epic Cloud Atlas.

6 Robin Williams

Comedian Robin Williams was known for his high-energy stand-up performances and lighthearted roles ‘90s kids grew up on, like the endearing Mrs. Doubtfire and the voice of Genie in Aladdin. Many of his cast mates over the years have shared anecdotes about his sense of humor and warm personality, even on sets where he was playing more dramatic roles.

While Williams delivered impressive, Oscar-winning dramatic performances, he took on darker, more menacing roles twice, both in 2002. He played the obsessive photo-developer clerk Sy in the thriller 24 Hour Photo and the homicidal crime writer Walter Finch in Insomnia.

5 Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen has long been charming audiences, most notably as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings. He’s also known for his sense of humor, and fans love getting glimpses of his long-lasting friendship with fellow actor and X-Men costar Patrick Stewart.

But one of McKellen’s other best-known roles is that of Magneto in the X-Men series. He’s also played a number of other villains, many of which he famously paid tribute to in a series of Instagram posts leading up to Halloween. They include Sir Leigh Teabing in The Da Vinci Code and even The Toad in the animated film Flushed Away.

4 Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa is best known for his roles in Stargate, Game of Thrones, and Dune, as well as in the DC Extended Universe as Aquaman. Fans love his sense of humor and all-around nice, laid-back persona.

Despite his off-camera personality and recent turn as a superhero, Momoa has entered the Fast Saga as Dante Reyes, who seeks vengeance for his father’s death in Fast Five. Specifically, he has his sights set on Dom’s young son.

3 Meryl Streep

Whether in an intense drama or a lighthearted musical, audiences love Meryl Streep, in part because she’s pretty much guaranteed to deliver an amazing performance. She has played a variety of different characters across many genres, and her skill has earned numerous awards, including a whopping 21 Oscar nominations.

Streep was cold, to say the least, in her memorable role as Runway fashion editor Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. Out of all of Streep’s films, it’s among those people still talk about, and Miranda’s a character people love to hate.

2 Alan Rickman

When it comes to villains, few actors have played as many — and done it as well — as British actor Alan Rickman. No matter how awfully his characters behaved, audiences always loved him, partly because of his brilliant acting and his charm as a leading man in romances.

Rickman’s noteworthy performances ranged from the notorious criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in Die Hardto the cold, callous Professor Snape in the Harry Potter series. While he wasn’t technically a villain, he broke hearts in Love Actually as cheating husband, Harry.

1 Tom Hiddleston

British actor Tom Hiddleston is best known for playing trickster god Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite the character’s villainous ways, Hiddleston won over audiences from his first appearance and has been beloved ever since.

Although Loki’s most recent appearances have seen him siding with the good guys, his roots lie in mischief and questionable motives. He’s so charming and fun to watch that it’s hard to hate him, no matter what he’s up to, and he’s consistently ranked among the franchise’s best characters.

