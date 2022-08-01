Born in Europe after World War I, surrealism is an avant-garde cultural movement in art and literature that seeks to allow the unconscious mind to roam freely through methods like the irrational juxtaposition of images.

RELATED:10 Fascinating Films That Were Never Made

Throughout the years, this movement (or elements of it) has been present in cinema on multiple occasions. Masters of cinematic surrealism like David Lynch and Alejandro Jodorowsky have been able to depict a dreamlike, hard-to-grasp atmosphere in their stories, which often leave audiences scratching their heads and craving to make sense of what they just watched.

The Precursor of Psychological Thrillers — 'Persona' (1966)

Perhaps the most prolific and popular filmmaker to ever come out of Sweden, Ingmar Bergman is known for sprinkling some elements of surrealism in a few of his movies; but Persona, about a young nurse who's put in charge of a seemingly healthy actress who refuses to talk, is undoubtedly his most out-and-out surrealist film.

Challenging and absorbing, Persona beautifully blurs the line between dreams and reality. The two lead performances by Bibi Andersson and Liv Ullmann are top-notch, and the fascinating story functions as a great introduction to surrealist movies.

A Hellish Celebration of the Grotesque — 'Mad God' (2021)

Image via Shudder

Legendary puppeteer and visual effects expert Phil Tippett, who participated in films such as Jurassic Park and the Star Wars original trilogy, is the brilliant mind behind the virtually plotless Mad God.

It's nearly impossible to describe the film's narrative since it's so loose and impenetrable. Like all great surrealist films, all their symbolism is up to interpretation, meaning that each viewer will see something different in this gory, vulgar, but incredibly fascinating celebration of the grotesque.

Worlds Collide in the City of Stars — 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

Perhaps the most popular (and arguably the best) film by David Lynch, one of the biggest authorities in surrealist cinema nowadays, Mulholland Drive, is about a woman (Naomi Watts) who has just arrived in Hollywood to become a star when she meets an enigmatic amnesiac (Laura Elena Harring) that shakes up her world.

If you only watch the first half of Mulholland Drive, it would be easy to dismiss it as the cheesy work of an amateur. But once the credits start rolling, all the pieces fall into place, and it just clicks. Everyone has theories about the movie's meaning, and each one is as intriguing as the last.

RELATED:8 Classic Horror Directors and their Modern-Day Counterpart

A Deliciously Satiric Masterpiece — 'The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie' (1972)

This bizarre comedy is one of the best films of the Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel, one of the first artists to bring surrealism to the silver screen. It's about an upper-class sextet whose efforts to have dinner are thwarted by a mysterious series of events.

Characterized by Buñuel's sincere and satirical style, Discreet Charm mocks and hilariously critiques the upper class. The director uses the nature of dreams to insert the audience into the deepest corners of human nature and does so in such a genius way that the film won a Best Foreign Film award at the Oscars.

The Scandal of the 1973 Cannes Film Festival — 'The Holy Mountain' (1973)

The filmography of Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky is entirely unique, and The Holy Mountain might be his most idiosyncratic movie. In this Mexican adventure drama, an alchemist leads a prophet and seven materialistic men to a Holy Mountain, where they hope to gain enlightenment.

Visually impressive and stylistically delightful, The Holy Mountain becomes much more enjoyable if you give yourself up to its magic and don't try to find any literal meaning. In fact, that may be the case with any Jodorowsky film you can find.

A Woman In Trouble — 'Inland Empire' (2006)

David Lynch's most recent feature film follows an actress (Laura Dern) whose environment crumbles around her as she tries to adopt a character's personality for her movie.

Inland Empire is perhaps the closest a movie has ever come to translating a nightmare into reality. It not only doesn't follow narrative conventions: It pretends they didn't exist at all, resulting in an experience that's hard to judge because of how impossible it is to pin down.

What Even Is Offputting? — 'Daisies' (1966)

This Czech masterpiece about two teenage girls who decide to act as spoiled as they deem the world to be is the weirdest possible celebration of womanhood and examination of what society deems to be offputting.

Daisies is the embodiment of a contradiction. It's revolting yet impossible to look away from, funny yet head-scratching, hard to recommend, yet an absolute must-see. It's profound, incredibly powerful, and has a real gut-punch of an ending. Like many of the all-time greats, it was immediately banned in its country at the time of its release.

Tarkovsky's Poetic Autobiography — 'Mirror' (1975)

Andrei Tarkovsky was cinema's greatest poet, and most of his movies are relatively simple to follow. Not Mirror, though. Loosely autobiographical, it's about a man on his deathbed remembering his past.

Unconventionally structured, Mirror flows more like a poem than a traditional movie. The powerful symbols Tarkovsky uses in the movie are beautiful, and the story is one of the most engaging and meaningful of the filmmaker's tragically short-lived career since he died at 54 years old from lung cancer.

Being A Father Is Strange — 'Eraserhead' (1977)

Yet another Lynch masterpiece, Eraserhead, is his most spiritual film. It's about Henry Spencer (Jack Nance), a young man trying to survive his industrial environment, his angry girlfriend, and the unsettling screams of his newborn mutant child.

It may be the eerie sound design, the unconventional performances, the stunning black-and-white cinematography, or the riveting yet incomprehensible narrative, but the fact of the matter is that Eraserhead is one of the most absorbing and atmospheric surrealist films ever made, which has earned it its much-deserved cult status.

RELATED:10 Movies That Did Wonders With A Budget of Under $1 Million

The One That Started It All — 'Un Chien Andalou' (1929)

This actually a short film, but it would be a crime not to mention it. The film is a series of strange and seemingly unconnected surrealist vignettes and was the first widely popular surrealist film. Its influence on the genre can still be seen today.

Made by Luis Buñuel and the renowned surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, Un Chien Andalou is impossible to interpret and all the more brilliant because of it. With it, the directors wanted to make a defiant critique of tradition and a representation of the human subconscious as pure as possible. And yet, it's incredibly fun trying to make sense of all the weird things happening on the screen.

KEEP READING:10 Silent Films Worth Watching If You've Never Seen A Silent Film Before