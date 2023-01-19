From the big screen to the small screen, you can't help but love these so-called "bad guys."

From 'Black Panther' to 'The Office': 10 Characters in Movies and TV We Are Supposed to Hate But Secretly Love

When writers for movies and TV create villains, they're usually there to be disliked on one level of another. At the same time, writers include qualities in villains that you can't help but admire or even sympathize with. Villains can offer us a more in-depth characterization than many other characters can.

Whether it's the bitter but badass Erik Killmonger from Black Panthercharacter or the tough-as-nailsMiranda Bailey of Grey's Anatomy, these are some "bad guys" we can't help but admire.

Rachel Berry in 'Glee' (2009-2015)

The glee club at William McKinley High School competes as a show choir competitions and features many diverse singers, including Rachel Berry (Lea Michele). Rachel has massive Broadway dreams and an overwhelming nature.

Sure there are many grounds to hate Berry: her performance of Endless Love to Mr.Schue was undoubtedly a lot. There was also the time she made Finn and Jessie fight over her because she enjoyed witnessing that. However, Berry is one of the most significant driving forces behind the plot lines of Glee, and she is an empowered woman who knows what she wants and does not stop until she gets it.

Karen Filippelli in 'The Office' (2020-2013)

The Office brought a slew of characters to the screen for fans to love, except maybe for Karen Filippelli (Rashida Jones). Karen arrives in the third season, where she has a short-lived relationship with Jim Halpert (John Krasinski).

Filippelli never had a chance., especially when Jim and Pam's relationship was canonized day one. Then, when Filippelli told her genuine feelings about Pam, fans hated her even more. But many still love her because she follows her heart, is goal-oriented, and knows how to manage people who get out of hand.

Zuko in ‘Avatar:The Last Airbender’ (2005-208)

Avatar: The Last Airbender features a war-torn world separated into four elemental nations: The Northern and Southern Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads. Zuko (voiced by Dante Basco) is a Fire Nation royal and firebending master.

Being the arrogant and honor-obsessed prince of the oppressive monarchy of the Fire Nation is enough reason to dislike him from the get-go. However, behind all the anger is a misguided young man who's a victim of his father's abuse. As the show progresses, we get more insight into Zuko and what he wants out of his life.

Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter Movies (2001-2011)

Everyone needs a nemesis, and Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) gets to be that to Harry Potter in the Harry Potter movies. When Harry discovers he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses his own extraordinary magical powers, he goes to Hogwarts to study being a wizard.

Malfoy is definitely irritating and bullies Potter from the start. He is arrogant, racist against muggle-borns, and will throw anyone under the bus to save himself. However, Malfoy has a traditional anti-hero quality that drives fans to love him. The dynamic between Malfoy and his father, Lucius Malfoy, evokes compassion and empathy. When Malfoy grants Potter some time to escape the Dark Lord and Bellatrix, you can't help but think there's something more to him.

Erik Killmonger in the 'Black Panther Movies (2018, 2022)

The African nation of Wakanda shelters the Black Panther, who is both ruler and guardian of the country. Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) is the villain in the first Black Panther movie. He holds a grievance against Wakanda and its people after his parents died when he was young.

Fans hate Killmonger because he's let his bitterness consume him, leading him on a one-man quest to destabilize and take over Wakanda for his own ends. At the same time, he's absolutely correct that Wakanda should have stepped in at the onset of European colonization and prevented the suffering of millions. While he let his anger consume him, it's more than a little justified.

Emily Gilmore in 'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)

Part comedy, part tragedy, Gilmore Girls recounts the tale of the relationship between a single mother and her teen daughter. Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) is the matriarch of the family-the grandmother to Rory mother to Lorelai.

Gilmore is a real piece of work. She is a control freak and wants to manage every aspect of Lorelai's and Rory's lives. She inserts herself into their lives at every opportunity. But doesn't that sound like most moms? Though blunt, Gilmore is loved deep down because many of her comments are witty and clever. She can see problems from an outsider's viewpoint, and love is at the core of everything she does.

Miranda Bailey in 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-)

Seattle Grace Hospital brings some of the finest fictional surgeons (and drama-filled episodes) to the TV screen weekly. One character is Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), who is eventually named Chief of Surgery at the hospital.

Fans have an aversion to Bailey because they see her as entitled. For example, when Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) recommended her for a seat on the board, she felt she was the only one who earned it. She can sometimes be insincere, wanting compassion for herself but refusing to show it for others. Yes, Bailey is tough: but she is in a tough job and addresses it with a sense of humor — sarcastic though it may be. She is a magnificent mother, a mentor, and a manager.

Nathan Scott in 'One Tree Hill' (2003-2012)

High school kids living in the small town of Tree Hill are the focus of the series One Tree Hill. One character Nathan Scott (James Lafferty), falls in love with his younger brother's best friend and is also a star basketball player.

Scott certainly pushes fans to distrust him, especially in the earlier shows. He doesn't appear to have any consideration for his mother, no matter how imperfect she may be. Not to mention his anger issues and, of course, the infamous point-shaving debacle doesn't score high on the trust scale. However, Scott has an unbelievably charming side and isn't afraid to show it. He is also an incredible dad, which is the best motivation to love him.

Alice Cooper in 'Riverdale' (2017-2023)

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead try to solve the mysteries within the seemingly harmless town of Riverdale. Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) is Betty's mom with a questionable background. She is accused of having connections to the Southside Serpents and is known for keeping secrets.

Cooper certainly has a lot of justifications for being despised by fans. She attempts to govern every aspect of Betty's life, goes undercover to work with the FBI for a story, and keeps Betty from her half-brother. On the other hand, Cooper will protect and guard her children at all costs. She is as wild as she is witty, and remember when she threw that brick at Hal? How can you not love that?

Sharpay Evans in 'High School Musical' (2006)

A star athlete falls in love with the nerd at a holiday karaoke party, returns to their small-town high school, and auditions for the upcoming school musical-High School Musical is a contemporary classic. But the jealous Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale) adds the real drama to this sweet-as-candy movie.

Evans is selfish, unjust, and devious. Empathy is not a strong element of her nature. She is used to getting her way, and things tend to go sideways quickly when that doesn't happen. But it's hard not to secretly love a passionate girl who gives 110% all the time. Evans owns who she is and speaks her mind.

