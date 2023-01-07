For long-running film and TV franchises, creators don't have the virtue of keeping the same actor forever. Either they move onto new projects, grow out of the role with age, or in the most extreme cases, pass away.

Part of what makes movies special is their ability to be remade in as many versions imaginable, and in these different versions come different actors. For one reason or another, actors move on, leaving behind a memorable performance to be cherished by fans and critics alike.

James Bond

The world's most famous superspy, Ian Fleming's James Bond, has been portrayed by not one, not two, but eight different actors over the past seven decades. Contrary to popular belief, Bond's first on-screen appearance was on television in Casino Royale (1954) and portrayed by Barry Nelson, not Sean Connery's Dr. No (1962).

Since then, the character has been performed by David Niven (who also adapted Casino Royale in 1967), Roger Moore, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig (yet again adapting Casino Royale in 2006). Bond has been portrayed no less than twenty-six times since his creation in 1953, and fans can expect countless more iterations as time progresses.

Elizabeth Bennet

Another character originating from famous literature, Elizabeth Bennet, is the protagonist of Jane Austen's classic novel Pride and Prejudice from 1813. Over the past 200 years of Pride and Prejudice's existence, over ten actresses have portrayed her on-screen (probably more), many of whom take very different approaches to her character.

Like adaptations of Shakespeare's plays, Pride and Prejudice has taken many forms, including Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) starring Lily James, Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) starring Renee Zellweger, and Pride and Prejudice (2005) starring Keira Knightley. Other famous performances include Elizabeth Garvie, Greer Garson, Jennifer Ehle, and many more.

Batman

Batman (aka. Bruce Wayne) has been performed by seven different actors on the silver screen and over forty more voice actors for animated projects. This part-time caped-crusader part-time billionaire philanthropist has been an integral part of the modern zeitgeist since 1939 and will continue to be so until the end of time.

First performed by Adam West in the television series Batman (1964-1968), this character has continued to spread superhero joy through many famous lenses, such as Michael Keaton (Batman and Batman Returns), Val Kilmer (Batman Forever), Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series), George Clooney (Batman and Robin), Christian Bale (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises), Ben Affleck (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League), and now Robert Pattinson (The Batman). Needless to say, Hollywood loves Batman.

Joan of Arc

A real historical figure, Joan of Arc was a young woman who lived in 1400s France during the Hundred Years War. She claimed to hear the voice of God and vowed to aid France in its war against England. Her story is nothing if not inspiring and has been adapted numerous times both on the page and on-screen.

Cinephiles will remember Maria Falconetti's performance in The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928), in which her capture and demise are depicted in a sincere fashion. Joan has also appeared in The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc (1999) starring Milla Jovovich, The Trial of Joan of Arc (1962) starring Florence Delay, and even in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) starring Jane Wiedlin.

Spider-Man

Everyone's favorite teenage superhero, Spider-Man (a.k.a. Peter Parker), has been appearing on-screen since 1977's The Amazing Spider-Man television series starring Nicholas Hammond. Due to Peter's young age, the options of who can portray this wall-crawler on-screen change quite often.

Aside from various animated series, the biggest launch of Spider-Man in Hollywood debuted in 2002 with Sam Raimi's Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire. This trilogy was followed closely by Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2(2014), who soon after handed the torch to Tom Holland, who portrayed the web-head in many Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including his own trilogy: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Not to mention Jake Johnson and Chris Pine in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

Sherlock Holmes

Undoubtedly one of the best detectives in the movies, Sherlock Holmes has graced mystery fans with his genius since 1887. Originated by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and first appearing in the novel A Study In Scarlet, Holmes has been performed by over fifty actors across silver screen history.

Sherlock is believed to have first appeared on-screen in Sherlock Holmes Baffled, a silent film from 1900 with no record of casting, but known to be directed by Arthur Mavin, a cinematographer. As years went on, audiences were blessed with performances by Peter Cushing in The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959), Christopher Plummer in Murder by Decree (1979), Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes (2009), Benedict Cumberbatch in the television series Sherlock (2010-2017), and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes (2020).

Superman

Like Batman, Superman has been an icon since his creation in 1939, appearing in countless graphic novels, radio and television shows, and Hollywood movies. Limited by technology, his live-action appearances have had varying success, the most popular being Superman (1978) and its sequels starring Christopher Reeve.

Most portrayals of Superman are done by voiceover artists, such as Jerry O'Connell, Mark Harmon, Nolan North, and Jason Isaacs. However, his live-action appearances are far more popular, such as George Reeves, Kirk Alyn, and Dean Cain in various television series, Brandon Routh in Superman Returns (2006), Tom Welling in Smallville (2001-2011), Tyler Hoechlin in Supergirl (2015-2021) and Superman and Lois (2021-present), and Henry Cavill in Man of Steel(2013).

Diana, Princess of Wales

There have been countless movies and shows about the royal family. However, the popularity surrounding the late Diana, Princess of Wales has yet to cease since her passing in 1997. Hollywood, and the world at large, continues to adapt her life on television and film, amassing quite a repertoire of actresses who have portrayed the late Princess.

The most recent actress to portray Diana in 2022 is Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown (2016-present), who was preceded by Emma Corrin in the same series. Kristen Stewart debuted in Spencer(2021), preceded by Bonnie Soper in Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance (2018), and preceded even further by Noami Watts in Diana (2013). The list goes on.

Doctor Who

The Doctor of Doctor Who is intentionally designed to be performed by a new actor every few years. The Doctor is an advanced being known as a Time Lord: they regenerate their bodies every so often and theoretically can live forever. This makes for a splendid opportunity for a new actor to step into this iconic role.

Beginning back in 1963, the first Doctor was performed by William Hartnell, who maintained the role for three years and earned a reprisal in 1972. The role was adopted by Patrick Troughton, Jon Pertwee, Tom Baker, Peter Davison, and Colin Baker and halted with Sylvester McCoy in 1989. After a failed television movie starring Paul McGann in 1996, the show wouldn't see a renewal until 2003 with Christopher Eccleston, followed by famed performances from David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and now Jodie Whittaker. There's even a new Doctor on the way: Ncuti Gatwa from Netflix's Sex Education(2019-present).

Dracula

In 1897, Bram Stoker launched the horror genre by creating Count Dracula, the world's most freakish, blood-sucking, yet gentlemanly villain. Having invaded the minds of millions of creators, Count Dracula eventually found his way into Hollywood, appeared in over 100 films across the century, and was portrayed by about as many actors.

Not everyone has portrayed the Count with success, but there are still many actors whose Transylvanian accents stand the test of time. Star Wars fans will recognize Christopher Lee in Dracula (1958), preceded by Max Schrek in the adaptation of Nosferatu (1922). Other notable portrayals are from Bela Lugosi's many films with Universal Pictures, Gary Oldman in Dracula (1992), Luke Evans' 2014 adaptation, and others such as David Niven, John Carradine, Richard Roxburgh, and many more.

