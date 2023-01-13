The 2010s and beyond seem to be the era of reboots, from classic Disney and Nickelodeon shows like iCarly and Raven's Home to beloved primetime sitcoms like Will and Grace and That '90s Show. While each revamped show comes with a heaping helping of nostalgia, some classics shouldn't get on this bandwagon.

Whether it's due to the lack of creativity, the unfortunate deaths of cast members or the inability to produce the same magic as the first time, plenty of fan-favorite television shows were just too great the first time to go a second round.

'Friends' (1994-2004)

In 1994, a group of friends with intertwining lives skyrocketed on NBC for 10 unforgettable seasons, turning Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Monica (Courteney Cox) into household names and becoming a generational phenomenon.

While the 2021 Friends: Reunion Special acted as a sort-of reboot, its focus was more on the actors than the characters and didn't delve into the sitcom's storylines the way actual reboots do. And as much as fans of these friends may wish the beloved characters would reunite the way the cast did, a Friendsreboot not only would have a lot to learn in this day and age but wouldn't hold the same rawness as the original.

'Everybody Loves Raymond' (1996-2005)

Everybody Loves Raymond was one of those classic sitcoms that told real stories of family, marriage, raising kids, and balancing it all with some comedy. Following a man who navigates being loved and hated at times, close to 30 years after its premiere, it's still full of laugh-out-loud jokes and memorable stories.

While co-stars Ray Romano and Patricia Heaton reunited for an episode of Heaton's hit show The Middle in 2011, their original duo Ray and Deborah should remain in the past mainly due to having lost Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, who played Ray's parents, as well as Sawyer Sweeten, who played one of Ray's twin sons.

'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' (2005-2008)

Part of the classic 2000s era of Disney Channel, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody shot Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse to fame while putting actress Ashley Tisdale on the map and acting as a starting point for future breakout actors like Joey King and Emma Stone.

As much as every millennial who crushed on the mischievous twins wreaking havoc at The Tipton, Cole Sprouse made his feelings toward a Suite Life reboot clear during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021, stating, "I'm asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot, and I go, 'No, absolutely not.'"

'The Golden Girls' (1985-1992)

The Golden Girls starred a group of notable actresses who shined a light on older women and the way your prime years don't have to end after your '30s. With Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur, and Estelle Getty, this '80s sitcom transcends generations.

Because all four of the leads passed as of Betty White's death in 2021, a reboot with the show's original cast is out of the question, but that doesn't always stop a show from returning. However, a reboot of The Golden Girls without its original leading ladies wouldn't capture the same magic or comedic chemistry as White, McClanahan, Arthur, and Getty.

'Married... with Children' (1987-1997)

Married... with Children broke boundaries during a time when family sitcoms like Family Matters and Step by Step were all the rage. Centered around patriarch Al, who, rather than sharing some advice to his kids or an "I love you" to his wife, spent the episodes insulting his family with a caustic brand of comedy that would be markedly difficult to air today.

Aside from the fact that half of their fanbase could never see Katey Sagal and Ed O'Neill as anyone except Pat from Smart House and Jay Pritchett from Family Matters, after Christina Applegate retired from acting due to her MS diagnosis in 2021, the sitcom would have a prominent piece missing without Kelly Bundy.

'Community' (2009-2015)

Community followed a megastar cast as a memorable group of characters who start as misfit community college students and wind up becoming best friends who rule the school. While a long-awaited movie may be in the works, a reboot series doesn't seem likely for this cult classic.

Aside from having already told most of the story and being unable to perfect that same feeling of oddball chemistry, some core cast members would most likely not return, including Pierce's Chevy Chase, who left the show in Season 4 after on-set issues, and Troy's Donald Glover, who shot to fame as his musical alias Childish Gambino, after leaving the show in Season 5.

'Hannah Montana' (2006-2011)

Of all the original Disney Channel shows over the network's decades on television, no show has blown up the way Hannah Montana did in 2006. Introducing Miley Cyrus, along with young actors Emily Osment and Mitchel Musso, the show that balanced high school years with a popstar career became a worldwide phenomenon until its 2011 finale.

While Disney Channel has brought back shows before — reviving That's So Raven into the 2017 reboot Raven's Home and the 2014 take on Boy Meets World with Girl Meets World — Billy Ray Cyrus all but shot down the possibility of Hannah Montana ever returning when he told GQ, "The damn show destroyed my family."

'Glee' (2009-2015)

In 2009, Glee broke ground as a dram-com geared toward teens about a group of high schoolers navigating the struggles of growing up and being outcasted. And while the show received worldwide success in its six seasons on FOX, The Price of Glee documentary may be the closest thing to a reboot of any kind.

While several feuds were said to be formed between Lea Michele and fellow castmates, the devastating deaths surrounding the show would make for a solemn reunion if Glee were ever to attempt to have Brittany without Santana or the glee club without Puck when the show already went on without Corey Monteith as Finn after his tragic 2013 death.

'The Office' (2005-2013)

After it ran in the UK, The Office arrived in America with an unforgettable ensemble cast and a nine-season arc like no other show on television. With iconic jokes, legendary characters, and the unforgettable love story of Jim and Pam, The Office remains binge-worthy almost a decade after its farewell.

While the show's diehard fans crave a reboot, aside from the major careers of John Krasinski, Steve Carell,and Ed Helms, the sitcom launched, bringing this cast back into the Dunder Mifflin office a decade later wouldn't feel the way it did when they were all introduced in Season 1.

'Fuller House' (2016-2020)

Full House warmed viewers' hearts for eight seasons during the late '80s and early '90s when TGIF was full of life lessons and loving families. When the house got fuller 30 years later with the show's reboot Fuller House, bringing the beloved cast back together was an unexpected success.

After the sudden cancelation of Fuller House in 2020, both fans and the cast expressed their desire to bring the show back for a second time. But after the devastating death of Bob Saget in 2022, the San Francisco house would never be the same without the Tanner family patriarch.

