The worlds of DC and Marvel are intricately rich. They're expansive mythologies with countless iconic characters that have been forever ingrained in popular culture. However, not all of these characters come from the world of comics, which both companies originate from.

Both DC and Marvel have highly popular characters which hail from media other than comics, like DC's Jimmy Olsen and Marvel's Phil Coulson. If anything, this proves that the vastness of these two entertainment giants works in their favor more often than not.

Marvel — Leo Fitz Really Came Into His Own

The highly successful yet unfortunately underrated Marvel's Agents of Shield introduced quite a few original characters that are worthwhile additions to the Marvel lore, but perhaps none as great as Doctor Leopold Fitz.

Fitz is one of the most complex and carefully developed characters of the whole show, showing a variety of facets and layers as the story progresses. He made the leap to the comics in 2014, and for good reason. He truly is a fascinating character; funny and endearing but also with an undeniably dark side.

DC — Nora Fries Is Mr. Freeze's Main Motivation

Batman: The Animated Series is one of the most widely beloved animated shows of all time, a blast of fun for both children and adults. One of the original characters that it introduced was Nora Fries, the wife of the villain Mr. Freeze.

Before The Animated Series, Mr. Freeze used to be a generic mad scientist type of villain. Nowadays, he's remembered as a tragic and sympathetic character, one of Batman's most complex and compelling antagonists. This was all thanks to the addition of Nora, who Mr. Freeze has to keep cryogenically frozen while he seeks a cure for her terminal illness.

Marvel — H.E.R.B.I.E. Had Big Shoes to Fill

For the 1978 animated series The Fantastic Four, some rights issues prevented The Human Torch from making an appearance. So, the highly advanced robot H.E.R.B.I.E. was brought in as a replacement.

Pitched by Stan Lee himself and voiced by the legendary Frank Welker, H.E.R.B.I.E. became such a beloved character and valuable ally of the Fantastic Four that he was integrated into the comics soon after. Among all the things that Reed Richards has manufactured, this loyal hero is undoubtedly a standout.

DC — The Question Is Who Doesn't Love Renee Montoya

Renee Montoya was another one of the great characters introduced in Batman: The Animated Series, and one whose personality and story have only grown in complexity over the years.

In the show, Montoya was a loyal-to-the-core GCPD officer who was openly supportive of Batman. Soon enough, she was taken to the comics. She became a crucial member of the Birds of Prey, the primary love interest of Batwoman, and even the new bearer of the persona of The Question. She has even made an appearance in the DCU, played by Rosie Perez.

Marvel — Firestar Is a Team Player Like No Other

For the 1981 animated series Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, the creators wanted the titular team to be comprised of Spidey, Iceman, and the Human Torch. However, due to rights issues similar to those that The Fantastic Four faced, Johnny Storm couldn't be used. Instead, the writers created the original character of Firestar, a mutant like Iceman.

Firestar is able to control microwave radiation, which allows her to fly and create intense flames. She was such a popular addition to the Marvel mythos that she's now an essential part of it, having been a member of both the Avengers and the X-Men.

DC — Jimmy Olsen Has Survived the Passage of Time

It's surprising that one of the oldest characters of DC Comics did not actually originate in the comics, but such is the case with Jimmy Olsen, a fan-favorite ally of Superman's.

Olsen originated in the 1940 radio series The Adventures of Superman. An unnamed office boy first appearing in the comics in 1938 was retroactively considered to be Jimmy's first appearance, and he was finally named in the comics in 1941. Since then, there has hardly been a Superman adaptation without Olsen's curious and kindhearted personality.

Marvel — Phil Coulson is An MCU-Original Character Done Right

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced multiple original characters throughout its many shows and movies, but few of them have been as memorable and impactful as Clark Gregg's Agent Phil Coulson.

Coulson was such a hit among Marvel fans that he was resurrected after his death in The Avengers, and turned into the protagonist of Agents of Shield. Professional and collected, the agent has since been added to the world of comics, working alongside Deadpool and even being modified to serve as the main antagonist of the storyline Heroes Reborn.

DC — Terry McGinnis Drew a Loyal Cult Following

The animated show Batman Beyond, which aired from 1999 to 2001, was the sequel to Batman: The Animated Series, where an elderly Bruce Wayne becomes the tutor of reformed sixteen-year-old troublemaker Terry McGinnis, who takes on the mantle of the Caped Crusader.

The show intially had a mixed reception, but it eventually grew a loyal cult following that continues to this day. The comics have picked up the story several times, and Terry's version of Batman has become one of the favorite DC heroes of many fans.

Marvel — X-23 Is One of Marvel's Most Powerful Heroes

Many people came to know Laura Kinney thanks to 2017's Logan, but her origin lies in the 2000 animated series X-Men: Evolution, where many of the characters were teenagers instead of adults.

Laura was introduced as the clone and later adoptive daughter of Wolverine, with powers extremely similar to his. She debuted in the comics in 2004, and she succeeded her father as Wolverine in 2015. She's one of Marvel's mightiest heroes despite her age, and a great way to make Logan himself feel more human and relatable.

DC — Harley Quinn Needs No Introduction

With her popularity having skyrocketed in recent years, Harley Quinn has become as much of a household name as the Joker or even Batman himself. It's good to remember, however, that it was Batman: The Animated Series which introduced her to the world.

It's hard to believe it, but Harley was initially conceived as a simple comic relief character meant to appear in a single episode. However, she became a recurring character of the DC Animated Universe, being sent to the comic book canon in 1999. Since then, she has appeared in multiple comics, videogames, shows, animated movies, and live-action blockbusters, truly cementing herself as one of the most fun and interesting characters in all of DC.

