Audiences can't get enough of seeing fantastic looking dinosaurs on the big screen. With the release of the highly anticipated Sci-Fi action film 65, hitting theaters earlier this month, moviegoers shall once again return to theaters to see some of their favorite dinosaurs return from extinction.

Over the years, the film industry has released some of the greatest dinosaur films and given some of these creatures fun and exciting personalities. Whether CGI or animated, these dinosaurs stand out as more than just animals and deliver excitement, laughs, and even scares. From The Land Before Time to Jurassic Park, these are some of the best dinosaur characters that helped make these extinct animals beloved by fans of all ages.

Littlefoot (Gabriel Damon) and his dinosaur pals have entertained and educated younger audiences for years since the release of The Land Before Time and its many sequels. His first adventure starts in tragedy with the loss of his mother, but with the help of some new friends, he braves the prehistoric land and teaches kids the importance of friendship and courage.

Littlefoot became an animation icon for many kids in the 1990s and early 2000s. Each installment shows him entering a new experience with his friends as they grow up and learn knew things about their world. Littlefoot becomes a sort of guide for children as his adventures contain metaphors for real world lessons that kids will have to eventually encounter.

9 Indominus Rex - 'Jurassic World' (2015)

The Indominus Rex proved to be a terrifying foe throughout the first Jurassic World film. Though she's not technically a dinosaur, her intelligence and murderous behavior made her one of the most deadly antagonists in the Jurassic Park series.

The Indominus was birthed in a lab out of spliced genetics from different dinosaurs to make her larger and more menacing than any other animal. She became a Frankenstein's Monster as she terrorized Isla Nublar, attacking everything in her path to becoming the island's apex predator. Her presence and actions in the story make for a genuinely pulse-pounding experience.

8 Grumpy - 'Land of the Lost' (2009)

This short-tempered and intelligent Tyrannosaur gets his name from his constantly angry facial expression and his penchant for grudging against Will Ferrell's character Doctor Rick Marshall. Grumpy targets Marshall specifically throughout the film due to Marshall insulting his intellect and claiming that he has a walnut-sized brain.

Grumpy is a genuinely funny dinosaur with a hilarious rivalry between him and Marshall that becomes one of the film's highlights. He's also shown to be very smart, focused, and persistent in his pursuit of Marshall and his team during their time in the land of the lost, making him one of the film's most exciting characters.

7 Rex- 'We're Back! A Dinosaur 's Story' (1993)

Rex (John Goodman) came a long way in his story, from being a ferocious and angry dinosaur to becoming an intelligent and kind-hearted creature ready to help out his friends. His ability to entertain and sing a few catchy tunes sets him apart from the other interpretations of his species.

In the film, Rex begins as a giant hungry T-Rex, trying to attack and eat anything he can get at. After gaining his intelligence, he learns to become more than he is and gains a personality. He also strives to keep this new side of himself, and he ends the film as a better dinosaur, no longer needing to remain a monster.

6 The Rhedosaurus - 'The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms' (1953)

This giant fictional dinosaur became an icon of early 1950s creature features. With its ridiculous size and strength, The Rhedosaurus is arguably one of cinema's most inaccurate depictions of a dinosaur.

The Rhedosaurus, like many other giant monsters during this era, was meant to represent humanities tampering with the natural world and how nature could fight back sometimes. It's a misunderstood creature that went on a rampage not out of anger but from confusion as it was awakened after millions of years to being dropped into a century it did not understand. This dinosaur is a sympathetic animal that became more than just a giant scary monster.

5 Momma Dino - 'Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs' (2009)

This misunderstood motherly dinosaur appeared in this great third installment of the Ice Age franchise and was initially thought to be an antagonist but ended up becoming one of the film's unlikely heroes. From her introduction, she first comes across as a giant scary and hungry dinosaur, but later she's revealed to be a worried parent searching and trying to protect her young children.

Showing this creature as a nurturing parent is a rarity, as the Tyrannosaurus Rex species typically play intimidating villains in dinosaur-related films. The Momma Dino is the reversal of this type as she's shown to be very protective of her young and even forms a bond with the main character Sid (John Leguizamo). She even becomes a hero in the final act when she battles the film's villain dinosaur, Rudy, to save Sid and his friends.

4 Aladar - 'Dinosaur' (2000)

When an asteroid destroys his island home and sends him and his adoptive family on a journey across a hostel land, Aladar (D.B. Sweeny), the iguanodon, steps up to become a leader and protector to those around him that can't defend themselves.

Aladar is heroic in his attempts to find a new home for his family and other fellow surviving dinosaurs. He puts himself at risk for the safety of others and strives to keep everyone alive. He's also very noble as he refuses to leave injured dinosaurs behind or refuse to help those who didn't help him in the past. Aladar is the kind of character that's hard not to root for in this kind of adventure story as he becomes one of cinema's most likable dinosaurs.

3 Arlo - 'The Good Dinosaur' (2015)

Arlo (Raymond Ochoa) is a cowardly young brontosaurus that goes through an emotional journey and learns self-respect and responsibility as he makes a dangerous trek home while also protecting his new human friend, Spot (Jack Bright).

Arlo starts out the film feeling like an outcast trying to find his place in the world. He's unable to care for himself and incapable enough to help around his family's farm. As the story progresses and Arlo is left to fend on his own, he learns the hard way about standing up for himself and taking action against threats. By the film's end, he's completed his journey, finally leaving his mark on the world and showing that he's ready for anything.

2 Blue - 'Jurassic World' (2015)

Blue the velociraptor became a standout dinosaur character in the first installment of the Jurassic World trilogy. She became so popular that she later took on a more integral role in the plots of the later two sequels and was heavily marketed in posters and toylines.

Blue started as a hot-headed and independent animal with no particular fondness for being subservient to her human caretaker Owen Grady (Chris Pratt). However, as the series progressed, Blue showed she could be more than just an aggressive killing machine and learned to work with Grady and partner up with him against their dangerous enemies. She's a companion with complexity and intrigue, and she's fun to watch as she fights alongside her human allies.

1 Rexy - 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

From her first epic introduction during the tension-filled paddock escape scene in Jurassic Park to her final battle with the Gigantosaurus in Jurassic World: Dominion, "Rexy" has become one of the most iconic dinosaurs in film history.

This Tyrannosaurus Rex stole the show in the first film. Dominating each of her scenes with her frighteningly awesome presence and giving the audience an enjoyable experience every time they see her on screen. She's responsible for the film's fantastic climax, where she inadvertently saves the heroes and battles the vicious velociraptors in a satisfying finale that establishes her as the true queen of the dinosaurs.

