William Henry "Bill" Thompson, Jr. built a strong career in radio shows throughout the 1930s. One of his most well-known characters was Droopy the Dog of classic MGM cartoons, which he voiced from 1943 to 1958. He continued to voice characters in radio and cartoons until his premature death in 1971 at 58.

Though not an official Disney Legend, Thompson voiced many characters for the company from the 1950s until his death. He's definitely deserving of the title, as he remains one of their most versatile actors, especially when he voiced multiple characters in the same film.

1 White Rabbit - 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

When a young girl named Alice (Kathryn Beaumont) sits by a river, she is startled to see a white rabbit in a waistcoat walk by. When the rabbit declares that he is late, she follows after to inquire into his business. This leads her into Wonderland, a strange place where nothing makes sense.

One of Thompson's strengths as a voice actor was his ability to embody whatever emotion his character is expressing. With the rabbit, every breath sounds like he's one bad experience away from a nervous breakdown. Combined with his fast movements by some of Disney's top animators, including Ward Kimball and Wolfgang Reitherman, he's the perfect embodiment of anxiety.

2 Dodo - 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

While sailing on a river of her own tears, Alice comes upon a Dodo leading other animals to shore. Once there, they begin to run in a Caucus race to dry off, despite the surf crashing down on them. Later, when Alice accidentally grows inside the White Rabbit's house, the Dodo is called over to help sort the situation out.

The Dodo is the complete opposite of the White Rabbit. Instead of worrying, he approaches problems with a level head and a plan, even if it's not always of logical sense. His voice also conveys this difference, as it's much deeper and sounds perpetually friendly to new and old friends alike.

3 Professor Owl - 'Melody' (1953)

On a beautiful spring morning, birds flock to their local birdhouse to learn from Professor Owl. Today's lesson is about melody and how it can inspire creativity. Though the concept is a little abstract, the good professor is confident that he can inspire his students to find melodies in their own lives.

Professor Owl is a fun avian take on the professor character. Thompson's voice gives him an enjoyable level of passion: he clearly loves shaping the young minds under his tutelage, though he has his limits when interruptions present themselves. He would appear in several other shorts and even hosted a few releases of Disney's Sing-a-Longs.

4 Mr. Smee - 'Peter Pan' (1953)

As Captain Hook's (Hans Conried) most loyal crew member, Smee serves as his second in command and confidant. He does his best to keep the captain's morale high as he plots his revenge against Peter Pan (Bobby Driscoll). He also understands the crew's restlessness in remaining in Neverland and tries to encourage the captain to leave.

Smee is quite likely Thompson's funniest role. While he's not the most bloodthirsty of pirates, he does his best with any task given to him, and never loses his sunny disposition. Combined with Hook's attempts to flee from the crocodile, it results in some of the best slapstick Disney has ever animated.

5 J. Audubon Woodlore - 'Grin and Bear It' (1954)

Donald Duck (Clarence Nash) decides have a relaxing picnic at Brownstone National Park. Upon arriving, ranger J. Auduborn Woodlore gives a rundown of the rules before instructing the bears to entertain the guests. Unfortunately, Donald gets Humphrey (James MacDonald), a bear who cares more about his stomach than his job.

Woodlore's role in the short is minor, but it's certainly memorable thanks to his friendly design and Thompson's Smee voice. His final rule to Donald, "Don't molest the bears," has seen a recent resurgence as a forum meme. Woodlore would appear in a few other Disney shorts alongside Humphrey.

6 Jock - 'Lady and the Tramp' (1955)

The neighbor of a young Cocker Spaniel named Lady (Barbara Luddy), Jock can be found most days either burying a bone or talking to Lady with their friend, Trusty the Bloodhound (Bill Baucom). Though the smallest of the dogs, Jock is perhaps the bravest. No matter what trouble comes, this Scottish terrier won't hesitate to tell them off.

Along with his spitfire personality, Jock is a good and loyal friend. He always has good advice to give Lady when she needs it and is willing to stop whatever he's doing to help her. His loyalty is best shown in the climax when he goes with Trusty (Larry Roberts) to rescue the Tramp from the pound after learning of his innocence.

7 Joe - 'Lady and the Tramp' (1955)

As the only employee of Tony's Restaurant, Joe is in charge of cooking meals and taking care of things when Tony (George Givot) is away. Like his boss, he enjoys the Tramp's company and won't hesitate to feed him a few spare bones. He's often confused by Tony's connection to the dog, though he knows better than to question it.

Joe's role in the film is small but memorable. His smile is infectious, and the back and forth with Tony is funny and feels natural between two old friends. He's also a chance for Thompson to showcase his talent for accents, especially when compared to the other characters he voices in the film.

8 King Hubert - 'Sleeping Beauty' (1958)

An old friend of King Stephan's (Taylor Holmes), Hubert agrees to marry his son, Philip (Bill Shirley), to Stephan's daughter, Aurora (Mary Costa). Due to a curse placed on her by the evil fairy, Maleficent (Eleanor Audley), the girl is sent into hiding for sixteen years. This doesn't stop Hubert's plans, and he uses the time to build a home for the two betrothed and plan the wedding.

Hubert is one of the funniest characters in the film. His boisterous personality means he's almost always jovial, but when he perceives an insult, he goes full force into exacting retribution. Thompson nails this perfectly, to the point where you can practically feel him smiling as he delivers his lines.

9 Scrooge McDuck - 'Scrooge McDuck and Money' (1967)

After saving up $1.95, Huey, Dewey, and Louie go to their uncle, Scrooge McDuck, so he can deposit it for them. However, Scrooge instead decides to teach them about the history of money and how to best use this. This includes lessons on inflation and investment, all accompanied by songs by The Mellowmen.

This would be the first time Scrooge McDuck starred in a piece of Disney animation, and Thompson was a wonderful choice to play him. He captures Scrooge's enthusiasm and financial knowledge without falling into stereotypical greedy actions, and all in rhyme no less. While Alan Young would become synonymous with the character, watching this short shows that he was inspired by Thompson's performance.

10 Uncle Waldo - 'The Aristocats' (1970)

After meeting Duchess (Eva Gabor), Thomas O'Malley (Phil Harris), and the kittens, the geese sisters Abigail and Amelia Gabble (Monica Evans and Carole Shelley) agree to take them back to Paris. There, they find their uncle, Waldo, escaping from a restaurant. Though inebriated, he is pleased to make the cat's acquaintances.

Waldo was the last character Thompson voiced, and he's easily one of his best. He captures the sound and inflections of a happy drunk perfectly, to the point where you can't help smiling at his antics. The only bad thing about Waldo is that he only has two minutes of screen time.

