They may not have had a lot of time on screen, but they've made a big impact in the Disney canon.

For over eighty years, the Walt Disney Corporation has dominated the world of animated films. Their ability to write memorable and iconic characters is a major reason for this success. From princesses, villains, and everything in between, Disney delights audiences of all ages.

Perhaps the greatest strength of Disney's character-writing is that many memorable characters have very little screen time in their films. Though few are considered as iconic as the leads, they certainly leave a strong impression.

1 The Coachman — 'Pinocchio' (1940)

Within the Red Lobster tavern, the Coachman (Charles Judels) meets with shady types like Honest John (Walter Catlett). In exchange for gold, he enlists their help rounding up disobedient little boys and sending them to Pleasure Island. There, they indulge in their vices until they are transformed into donkeys and sold off.

Despite sharing his screen time with several other villains, the Coachman stands out as one of Disney's most sinister. He delights in condemning children to live as beasts of burden for bad behavior. He encourages and torments those who can still talk by claiming they're paying for their fun. The worst part is that he isn't stopped, meaning that while Pinocchio (Dick Jones) got away, many others are not so fortunate.

2 Fairy Godmother — 'Cinderella' (1950)

After her stepsisters destroy her dress, Cinderella (Ilene Woods) runs into the backyard to cry while they go to the royal ball. At this moment of despair, hope is returned to Cinderella in the form of a Fairy Godmother (Verna Felton). For being so kind to others, the Godmother decides to use her magic to grand Cinderella one night of happiness.

Disney did such a phenomenal job with the Fairy Godmother that she has inspired numerous others in the fantasy genre. A large part of this is due to Felton's outstanding performance. She captures everything you would want in a kind, grandmotherly figure, from the soft words of encouragement to the gleeful doting.

3 Tony and Joe — 'Lady and The Tramp' (1955)

As the day turns to night, the Tramp (Larry Roberts) decides to take Lady (Barbara Luddy) to his favorite Italian restaurant. He receives a warm welcome from the owner, Tony (George Givot), and his chef, Joe (Bill Thompson). When they learn that Tramp has a girlfriend with him, they whip up a romantic spaghetti dinner for the two canines.

Exaggerated Italian accents aside, Tony and Joe are among some of Disney's most heartfelt side characters. Tony speaks to the Tramp almost like an equal rather than talking down to him, and though Joe doesn't show the same understanding, he follows Tony's instructions. Their song, "Bella Notte," is regarded as one of the most romantic in Disney's catalog.

4 King Louie — 'The Jungle Book' (1967)

Within the ruins of an ancient city, the orangutan Louie (Louis Prima) rules over a legion of monkeys. When he learns that the man-cub, Mowgli (Bruce Reitherman), is being taken to the man village, he proposes an offer. If Mowgli shares the secret of fire, Louie will ensure that he can remain in the jungle.

Ignoring the fact that orangutans don't live in India, Louie is a fun addition to the last film made with Walt Disney's personal touch. The animators took inspiration from Prima's energetic style for his character's movement, which helps to merge voice and drawing even better. His song, "I Wanna Be Like You," written by the legendary Sherman Brothers, has become one of the most recognized Disney songs.

5 Uncle Waldo — 'The Aristocats' (1970)

With his nieces, Abigail and Amelia (Monica Evans and Carole Shelley), Waldo (Bill Thompson) went on a vacation to Paris, France. While his nieces went for a stroll in the countryside, Waldo was almost turned into a stuffed goose. Though he escapes the chef, he was basted in white wine and met his nieces quite inebriated.

Waldo was the last character voiced by Thompson, who had a prolific career with Disney. He absolutely nails his limited screen time by capturing the energy of a friendly drunk. You can't help but laugh alongside Waldo's inebriated rambles, and he, fortunately, departs before it could get annoying.

6 Gopher — 'The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh' (1977)

After Pooh (Sterling Holloway) eats too much honey and gets stuck in Rabbit's front door, his friend Owl (Hal Smith) ponders a way to free him. Help appears from underground in the form of a Gopher (Howard Morris) who whistles when he speaks. Though he's unable to fix the problem, this appearance leads to a long friendship with the rest of the inhabitants of the Hundred Acre Wood.

Gopher was created by Disney to replace Piglet with a character who would be more relatable to American audiences. This is referenced through his catchphrase, "I'm not in the book." Though Piglet would be included in their second short, Winnie the Pooh and The Blustery Day, Gopher remained thanks to his comedic habit of talking in circles and playing well off the other characters.

7 Chef Louis — 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

After Ariel (Jodi Benson) is taken into the palace of Prince Eric (Christopher Daniel Barnes), her crustacean friend, Sebastian (Samuel E. Wright), ends up lost and in the kitchen. He witnesses the palace chef, Louis (René Auberjonois), preparing dinner. When he discovers Sebastian, the little crab has to flee for his life or get boiled alive.

Though only a small piece in one of Disney's greatest films, Louis is one of the highlights. His design is extremely expressive and cartoony, which leads to some wonderfully framed slapstick. His rivalry with Sebastian would be carried over to the sequel, with similarly hilarious results.

8 Sarabi — 'The Lion King' (1994)

On most days, Sarabi (Madge Sinclair) leads her fellow lionesses in hunts across the Pride Lands. However, she and King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) invite all the animals to Pride Rock to celebrate the birth of their son, Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas). Motherhood does little to slow Sarabi down and, if anything, encourages a playful relationship with her son.

While it's cute to see Sarabi and Simba interact, her crowning moment comes near the movie's end when Scar (Jeremy Irons) attempts to berate her for the lack of food due to his decadence. Sarabi refuses to give in to his childish tantrum and calls him out like a true queen. Sadly, with the passing of Sinclair in 1995, Sarabi was quietly retired from the franchise and has only appeared since in the 2019 reboot.

9 Sabor — 'Tarzan' (1999)

Before the arrival of Clayton (Brian Blessed), Sabor was the deadliest creature in the African jungle. This ferocious leopard enters the story by killing the son of Kerchak (Lance Henriksen) and Kalla (Glenn Close) before moving on to two English sailors who survived a shipwreck. When she finally faces off with an adult Tarzan (Tony Goldwyn), age has done nothing to subdue her ferocity.

Why Sabor wasn't the main antagonist of Tarzan is a mystery for the ages. While Clayton is carried only by his vocal performance, Sabor strikes terror into audiences thanks to her savage disposition and lightning-fast reflexes. Moreover, Sabor is the only animal in the film who can't talk, which adds to her fear factor.

10 Mr. Big — 'Zootopia' (2016)

While searching for the missing Mr. Otterton, Judy Hops (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wild (Jason Bateman) are captured by polar bears working for crime boss Mr. Big (Maurice LaMarche). This is unfortunate because Nick has offended him with a rug made from a skunk's butt. Fortunately, Judy saved his daughter's life earlier that day, so he agrees to cooperate with the investigation.

There's a lot to love about Mr. Big and his limited screen time. Along with being a reference to The Godfather, there's a lot of visual comedy that comes from such a tiny shrew commanding authority over massive polar bears. LaMarche is also one of the best voice actors in the business, and while his voice is distorted, his inflections are perfect and maintain a constant level of seriousness.

