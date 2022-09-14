Whether it’s a tired hero getting through heartbreak with a glass of whiskey, or a group of college girls celebrating graduation with a bottle of vodka, the significance of drinks in expressing the mood of the scene is undeniable. Audiences see characters in movies going through so many dispositions and phases in a scene, albeit with a drink in their hands. The kind of drink they choose to chug depends massively on the ambiance of the entire scene.

It's no surprise that actors and blockbuster movies can manage to influence the audience into liking something based on how it has been portrayed onscreen. It doesn’t matter if it’s just to look cool, or if the fans actually like the drink they see their favorite hero sip during an intense negotiation. Regardless, these drinks stole the spotlight and made their way into fans’ Saturday night plans. If you plan on having a drink at your next party, then make it a suitably iconic one and feel like you’re having a drink with your favorite star - or that you are them.

Vodka Martini - 'James Bond'

James Bond is not just a name, it’s a cinematic force to reckon with. A generational classic, this character has been one of the most popular protagonists in the history of film, with actors fighting tooth and nail to play him in upcoming movies. So, naturally, when a drink is favored by the star agent himself, it is bound to be one of the best drinks there is.

The suave and sophisticated Bond loves a Vodka Martini - shaken, not stirred. James Bond wouldn’t be such a powerful figure if he didn’t do things his way. Unlike the original martini which is never stirred and made with gin, Bond adjusted the drink to make it as iconic as it is today. All you need to enjoy this timeless drink is Vodka, Vermouth and Lemon Peel.

Old Fashioned - 'Mad Men'

Mad Men may not be a movie, but the kind of popularity it attracted was unmatched. A series like Mad Men comes once every so often and exerts massive influence over its niche audience. With emphatic characters, a powerful plot and, despite a pall of misogyny rooted in the era of the show, it was bound to be a huge success that made Don Draper a household name.

It ignited a cultural phenomenon and even initiated a Mad Men effect. Draper's favorite drink, an Old Fashioned, is an unmissable concoction that demands to be tried at least once in your life. Combine a portion of bourbon or whiskey along with a sugar cube and a citrus wedge (lemon or orange, choose your pick) and you have a drink that will make your grandpa proud. The effect it had on the audience was witnessed when, after the show ended in 2017, the Old Fashioned was one of the best-selling cocktails out there.

Cosmopolitan - 'Sex and the City'

Sex and the City is not just a classic, it’s a cult revelation that brought into focus the lives of four girlfriends living in NYC. An unparalleled phenomenon on its own, this movie opened the doors for a variety of issues and women-centric plots in the world of cinema during the '90s. The movies that followed the massively triumphant series made fans fall in love with Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda, but that did not supersede our admiration for their favorite drink - the Cosmopolitan.

Seen as a rather girly drink, a Cosmopolitan can wash over anyone who tries it with its sweet and citrusy undertones. While the origins of the drink are consistently contested, the recipe remains more or less the same. Mix in flavored Vodka with Cranberry Juice and Triple Sec to feel as if you’re a part of the buzzing City Life. The drink has become such a huge sensation that there are even premixes available that make it so much easier for fans to enjoy this delightful concoction.

Mint Julep - 'The Great Gatsby'

Although the Mint Julep is addressed more frequently in the novel than in any film adaptation of The Great Gatsby, Daisy Buchanan, its biggest fan, frequently holds one in her hands. In Baz Luhrmann's 2013 version, Carey Mulligan stars as the esteemed, effervescent woman, where the drink is much more apparent.

The southern-inspired Mint Julep is a cooling, pleasant beverage made mostly of bourbon. Since Gatsby is a breath of fresh air who quite literally rides in off the riches of bourbon smuggling, Daisy's propensity for it in this story is probably a representation of her yearning for him.

White Russian - 'The Big Lebowski'

The Big Lebowski, created by the Coen Brothers, is a dynamic masterpiece that came to be one of the best comedies in American Cinema. With a bewitching soundtrack, wonderful cinematography and strong performances, this film garnered a giant fan following. This superbly crafted narrative is quotable and rewatchable while also being a part of the pop culture legacy.

The White Russian is the ultimate dude drink that is super easy to make and even easier to chug, as appreciated and invented by The Dude. The definition of a cool drink as made by a really cool guy is a breezy nonchalant drink, made by combining Vodka Kahlua, fresh cream, and a coffee undertone that isntantly delights.

Absinthe - 'Moulin Rouge!'

The most well-known use of absinthe in the movies can be found in Moulin Rouge!, though it has also appeared in other motion pictures. The alcohol percentage of this anise-flavored spirit ranges from 45% ABV to 74% ABV. Not everyone is interested in the spirit because of its high alcohol concentration.

Given that absinthe was outlawed in the United States and a large portion of Europe beginning in the early 1900s, it exudes an air of mystery and disobedience. The Prohibition was also a result of the time period's society and the frequent association between alcohol and degeneracy.

Butter Beer - 'Harry Potter'

To properly revel in the magic of the Wizarding World, you must eat and drink like they do, which for many people simply means Butterbeer. It is undoubtedly the most well-known beverage sipped by Harry, Ron, Hermione, and others throughout the novels and movies. It's uncertain whether every Harry Potter cast member shares Tom Felton's loving sentiments, but Butterbeer has shown to be fairly popular at locations like the Universal theme parks, suggesting that there are many people who genuinely adore it.

There are really a few locations where you can find Butterbeer, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal theme parks and Harry Potter New York. In fact, it is available there in hot, cold, and frozen forms.

French 75 - 'Casablanca'

There’s not one cinephile in the world who hasn’t heard of the legendary romantic flick, Casablanca. An endearing love story that revolves around a nightclub and two past lovers who reunite under typical circumstances and find themselves attracted to each other once again. Quotable dialogues, a fantastic plot and a handsome cast made this movie unforgettable in the history of Western Cinema.

Along with the songs, it featured an amazing drink also shot to stardom known as the French 75. A sweet bubbly cocktail that is made with Cognac, Champagne, gin, syrup and a dash of lemon zest gives it a nice kick. This boozy blend got its name from the French 75mm field gun as used in the World War 1 era, right around the time the film is based on.

