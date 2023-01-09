1981's The Evil Dead was a low-budget diamond in the rough. Starting with a short film concept that cost just over fifteen hundred dollars, director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell had to beg for money to make the film a reality. At one time titled The Book of the Dead, The Evil Dead spawned one of the most successful horror franchises of all time, and it all started with the discovery of a book that no one was meant to read: Evil Dead Rise is set to bring that book back to the screen.

RELATED: Sam Raimi Is Producing a Terrifying New Horror Film Called 'Don't Move'

The "forbidden knowledge" trope dates back centuries, even as far as the ancient Greek tale of Pandora's Box. The myth has a backstory and multiple versions. However, the moral is that even in the face of dire warnings, humanity will still attempt to wrest power from places they can never control or understand, often being met with grave consequences. Looking to access hidden realms and unleash unimaginable horrors? These books will help you... for a price.

Mister Babadook — 'The Babadook' (2014)

Image via Entertainment One

Mister Babadook is a book featured in the Jennifer Kent-directed gem of the same name, The Babadook. The film follows the story of a mother, Amelia, and her son, Sam, as they attempt to navigate life after the tragic death of Amelia's husband and Sam's father, Oskar.

In the book, Mister Babadook is portrayed as terrorizing anyone who becomes aware of his existence, which is why reading the book brings him into Amelia's home. The more fearful the prey becomes, the more power the Babadook gets. The Babadook is rife with symbolism and isn't afraid to broach difficult topics like grief and single parenting with a challenging child. The monster is a stand-in for how scary and unsettling these situations can be.

Book of Eibon — 'The Beyond' (1981)

IMDB

The Book of Eibon was first mentioned by one of H.P. Lovecraft's contemporaries, Clark Ashton Smith. The book alleged to record the exploits of an ancient sorcerer named Eibon. Among other things, the book contains the means to access hidden realms and details the characteristics of the Great Old Ones, the cruel and ancient elder gods.

RELATED: Great Giallo Films You Can Stream Right Now, From 'Deep Red' to 'A Bay of Blood'

Its most notable on-screen appearance is in Lucio Fulci'sgrindhouse classic, The Beyond. In The Beyond, the book contains the means for opening one of hell's seven gates. Though never explicitly stated, it is implied that those attempting to open it with nefarious motives are struck blind (or lose their eyes in sufficiently gory fashion) from reading it, a potent metaphor for allowing arrogance to blind us to danger.

The Necronomicon — 'Evil Dead' (1981 - Present)

The Necronomicon, the brainchild of H.P. Lovecraft, was said to have been written by the fictional Abdul Alhazred and was first featured in Lovecraft's story, "The Hound." It is a book of spells and incantations to summon and commune with the Great Old Ones.

RELATED: 'Evil Dead Rise' Red-Band Trailer Reveals a Blood-Soaked Film Worthy of Sam Raimi's Legacy

Within the Evil Dead franchise, it is called Naturom Demonto or Necronomicon Ex-Mortis and contains rituals to harness the power of a Kandarian demon, resurrect the dead, tear holes in space-time, and is shown as occasionally sentient. This version has also appeared in the Friday the 13th franchise and the Pumpkinhead franchise, among others.

Invocations — 'Hereditary' (2018)

In the horror masterclass, Hereditary, the Graham family is unknowingly in the clutches of an insidious cult. Annie Graham's mother, Leigh, was the queen of a group who worshiped a king of hell named Paimon. Though it is only viewed briefly, the cult used a book called Invocations to bring forth the demon.

Invocations is fictional, but the entity it purportedly invokes and the symbols used to summon him are genuine and taken from actual occult manuals. The film is a somber commentary on familial cycles of abuse and how trauma can be carried from generation to generation, utilizing the demonic possession trope to show this.

Sutter Cane's Novels — 'In the Mouth of Madness' (1994)

In the Mouth of Madness is the final film in horror icon John Carpenter's "Apocalypse Trilogy." Horror novelist Sutter Cane has disappeared, along with the manuscript to his last novel, In the Mouth of Madness. In searching for the missing author, those searching for him experience events eerily reminiscent of plot points from his books.

Cane's books are said to incite "odd behavior" in audiences upon release. Is it mass hysteria? Or is it something more sinister? Is Sutter Cane's final book, In the Mouth of Madness, just a book? Or is it a narrative of the reality we now inhabit as a result of his other novels? Carpenter, The Master of Horror, asks big philosophical questions about the nature of reality in a way that only he can.

The Scroll of Thoth/Book of the Dead — 'The Mummy' (1932, 1999)

In Universal's iconic The Mummy, The Scroll of Thoth is a document found buried with the disgraced Egyptian high priest, Imhotep. It contains the incantation used by the goddess Isis to resurrect her murdered husband, Osiris.

Unfortunately, its effects aren't exclusive to Osiris, and the vengeful Imhotep is raised when an archeologist reads the scroll aloud. In the 1999 remake of the same name, the Scroll is swapped for a book made of pure obsidian, but the result is the same: the resurrection of the dead. Sometimes dead is better.

The Darkhold — 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

The Elder God Cthon authored the dreaded Darkhold to catalog all dark magic in the Marvel universe. Also known as the Book of the Dammed, the Darkhold contains everything the practitioner needs to master and control the blackest forms of magic.

RELATED: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': All the Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Whoever dares read from its pages is said to lose their sanity and soul. First appearing fittingly in the pages of Werewolf by Night, the Darkhold has recently been sought in the comics by Victor von Doom to harness its dark powers, with horrific results for some of the heroes involved in thwarting him. In the MCU, it was used by The Scarlet Witch to alter reality to gain access to her sons. Regardless of who uses it and for whatever reason, the results are never good.

The Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy — 'Hocus Pocus 1 and 2' (1993, 2022)

The Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy is the spell book of the Sanderson sisters in the Hocus Pocus films. An apparent requirement for books containing dark magic, The Manual is stitched together with human skin and uses blood instead of ink.

Among other unmentionable spells, the life potion drains the youth from its victim, granting the user of the brew a certain degree of immortality. But arguably, the most crucial curse is the one that brings the sister back to life: a virgin must light the Black Flame candle on Halloween night during a full moon, and the sisters are resurrected.

KEEP READING: 10 Books That Have Way Too Many Movie Adaptations