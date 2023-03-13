Every television fanatic has a series they associate with the iconic HBO intro sound. The characteristic TV static and high-pitched note serves as a guarantee to viewers that the next hour of television is going to be groundbreaking.

Whether they're about to enter the fantasy world of Westeros or the realm of white-collar crime and family drama, the opening credits for HBO shows never fail to raise the stakes, setting the stage perfectly for whatever drama is about to ensue (whether it's a fight for the Iron Throne or the position of Waystar CEO). But one thing is certain, these opening credits should never be skipped.

10 The Sopranos (1999-2007)

Every new watcher of The Sopranos knows the feeling of stumbling through the lyrics of the opening credit song, pretending they have any clue what the singer is saying before finally caving and turning on the subtitles. And once they've finally learned the lyrics to Alabama 3's 'Woke Up This Morning,' the initiation is complete.

Even once fans are deep into the show, the intro remains a must-watch. The classic tune serves as the necessary transition from everyday life into the morally-grey New Jersey suburbs, under the watchful eye of Tony Soprano and the DiMeo crime family.

9 The White Lotus (2021-2023)

In perfect harmony with the series, the opening credits of The White Lotus radiate wealth and luxury. Whilst the first season's introduction is more playful, the second alludes more strongly to the sin lurking beneath the surface, illuminating the corruption, lust and debauchery connecting Mike White's creatures of infidelity and old money.

The theme song even became so popular among fans of the show (and the internet more broadly) that it transcended the television medium, frequenting nightclubs and music festivals. Popular rock band The Killers even opened their latest Melbourne show with the tune.

8 Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

The Game of Thrones opening perfectly captures the show's ever-present feeling of conflict and battle readiness. From the sharp clanging of the swords to the fiery visuals and the unmistakably medieval feel, the song is strident and powerful, building excitement and anxiousness in viewers for the (likely gruesome and unexpected) events that are about to take place.

And for fans less knowledgeable about the vast world of Westeros, the intro also helps deconstruct the continent's many factions, making the intro not only incredibly catchy but informative as well.

7 Succession (2018-2023)

From the very outset of the series, Succession's unsettling opening sets the stage for deeply-rooted family conflict and tensions amidst a backdrop of extreme riches. The intro showcases recognizable tokens of wealth, from neatly pressed suits to champagne flutes, mansions and, of course, tennis.

Composer Nicholas Britell explains that the theme echoes the show's "duality of absurdity and also a deep gravitas under the surface" in its dissonance and clever combination of hip-hop and classical music. This clash is furthered in the opening visuals, which combine sepia film footage with sharper digital footage of present-day to allude to the inevitable clashing of ideas when new powers attempt to usurp the old.

6 True Detective (2014-2019)

The opening credits for True Detective effortlessly draw in viewers with a mysterious array of dark, moody and bleak montages that give away very little but clearly suggest the thematic concerns of the show. Through the overlays of characters and their environments, the intro illustrates the moral and professional concerns with the lead characters are faced, also giving viewers a very brief insight into the characters they're going to stumble across as they navigate the show's three seasons.

But fans will agree that the strength of this opening sequence, and the show as a whole, lies in its focus on character. The intro is not an upbeat montage of clips from the season, set to a catchy tune, but rather an initial character study, analyzing each character and the external influences that shape the way they're portrayed on screen.

5 Sex and the City (1998-2004)

Like the series, the piano tune in Sex and the City's opening credits is playful and flirty, reflecting not only the city's liveliness but the fun, freeing sexiness embodied by the show's lead characters. It introduces the show as one deeply grounded in its city environment through the inclusion of iconic New York City visuals, from the Empire State Building, the Brooklyn Bridge and the characteristic yellow cab.

But as well as the show's NYC surroundings, the intro also lovingly grounds the show in its deeply 2000s aesthetic, including flashy fonts, and attention-grabbing, gossipy billboards to create a feel that is fun, classically feminine, and which doesn't take itself too seriously. For television watchers who were too young to watch the show when it aired, the tune is also a classically conditioned reminder that it's time to go to bed.

4 The Wire (2002-2008)

Much like HBO's other series The White Lotus, The Wire's opening credits are unique to each season. Splicing and combining clips from their relevant seasons, the opening credits serve as an enticement for viewers to continue watching, looking for clues in the shots regarding the season's villains, victims, weapons, and political and professional concerns.

As well as shifting visuals for each season, the intro adapts its composition of Tom Waits' 'Way Down in the Hole,' using different artists and genres to best reflect the season's themes and style. In doing so, the structure of the show's opening credits not only leaves room for change and growth but encourages it, maintaining only the song's core message of resisting sin and criminality, a perfect choice for a show commenting on the grit of the criminal justice system.

3 Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014)

In classic HBO style, the opening credits for Boardwalk Empire do the unexpected. The credits, which feature lead actor Steve Buscemi standing on an Atlantic City beach channeling his best gangster in a lavish 1920s suit, smoking a cigarette, are heightened through the show's use of a 1990s song "Straight Up and Down" by Brian Jonestown Massacre.

This juxtaposition between the 1920s setting and the modern song choice helps entice audiences, giving them familiar music to grip to as the intro introduces viewers to the more retro concerns of the show. The song is seedy, dark and most importantly, works with the visuals to convey the unconstrained nature of organized crime and prohibition.

2 Entourage (2004-2011)

The lively rock tune of Entourage's opening credits immediately establishes the show as one that's going to dabble in some serious badassery. The credits showcase the Hollywood fantasy of convertibles, club openings, and seeing your name in lights, all captured in a punchy and electric montage.

Much like the journey of lead character Tony Soprano in The Sopranos opening, the convertible ride in the opening credits of Entourage takes viewers along for the journey, welcoming them into the fast-paced and morally ambiguous world of Hollywood stardom, even if only for an hour a week.

1 True Blood (2008-2014)

Once again, HBO has perfectly nailed the eerie juxtaposition between visuals, theme and music with True Blood's beloved intro. Through its opening sequence, True Blood introduces viewers to the show's southern gothic setting, alluding to the conservative religious and moral concerns typically associated with the deeply religious, and highly repressed, south.

The opening combines images of death and decay, frantic prayer and baptism, and dark, forbidden desire to brilliantly showcase the trouble that ensues when the show's small town of Bon Temps is infiltrated by vampires, cultivating a vision of disharmony that's both unsettling and intriguing enough to entice any viewer to follow along.

