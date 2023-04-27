We've all encountered that person—you know, the know-it-all. They always have an answer to every question and they love to show off their vast array of knowledge. While it can be irritating in real life, these characters make for great entertainment on TV.

From Sheldon Cooper to Amy Santiago and beyond, there's no shortage of know-it-alls on television. Whatever your reason may be, this article is going to take a closer look at 10 iconic know-it-alls from TV shows and why we can't get enough of them. So take a seat and join us as we explore some of the smartest minds on the small screen!

10 Sheldon Cooper - The Big Bang Theory

OK, we get it – we know who you're thinking of when it comes to TV's most beloved know-it-all. It's the one and only Sheldon Cooper! This eccentric genius from The Big Bang Theory made us laugh with his OCD tendencies, arrogance, and of course, unrivaled knowledge of all things science. He explained the world through scientific formulas and theories while making sure everyone around him got the memo: don't mess with Shelly and his "Perfectly Logical Mind".

But while he was an arrogant genius on the surface, we soon discovered that there was a sweet and caring side to him too; his insatiable curiosity helped shape him into one of the most iconic characters in television history. Sheldon Cooper will live on forever in our hearts (and our streaming queues) as TV's ultimate know-it-all – that is until someone proves him wrong.

9 Amy Santiago - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Everyone needs a little Amy Santiago in their life. If you didn't previously know, this Brooklyn Nine-Nine police sergeant is a know-it-all. She's always one step ahead of her peers and her quick wit never ceases to amaze us. Her hardworking nature and drive for success can be seen in almost every episode.

Amy is the perfect example of someone who isn't afraid to speak their mind, and she does it with grace and humor. On the show, her intelligence often leads her to outsmart the bad guys before anyone else but also provides insight into police work that others often overlook.

8 Gregory House - House MD

Move over Sherlock Holmes, there's a new case-cracking detective in town—Gregory House from the medical drama House MD. No lies here—the man was a know-it-all genius who could diagnose in minutes what would take lesser doctors days. He was the master of the medical mystery, scooting around the hospital with his walking stick and bottle of Vicodin, always one step ahead of everyone else.

House had to pay for his superiority complex, and it came with a hefty dose of cynicism and arrogance. But when it came to diagnosing a patient, Gregory House knew exactly how to assemble the pieces of the puzzle — and this made him one of TV's best know-it-all characters of all time.

7 Sherlock Holmes - Sherlock Holmes

Ah, Mr. Sherlock Holmes—the epitome of a know-it-all TV character. After all, he invented deductive reasoning, which is the basis of modern detective work. He knows seemingly everything there is to know—a real master of deduction and observation. Sherlock may not have been the first know-it-all on TV, but he might just be the most iconic one.

He not only solves cases using his extraordinary powers of deduction, but he also uses modern technology and forensic science to his advantage in finding out what's really going on. Sherlock Holmes can always figure out a solution with his keen intellect and impressive knowledge base. Not to mention his quick wit and sharp tongue!

6 Lord Varys - Game of Thrones

Lord Varys, one of the most ubiquitous and enigmatic characters in Game of Thrones, was known for his peculiar habit of knowing everything about everyone. His nickname - "The Master of Whispers" - says it all. He saw himself as a protector of the realm, and so he made sure that knowledge was power. He created an intricate network of spies across Westeros that he called his ‘little birds'.

Thanks to his vast network of spies and informants, Lord Varys had access to a seemingly never-ending source of valuable information. Whenever there were important decisions to be made in the kingdom, Varys always had a good suggestion—after all, he knew what would best serve the realm before anyone else did!

5 Rick Sanchez - Rick and Morty

Rick Sanchez from the hit animated show Rick and Morty is the archetypal know-it-all. He's a crazed scientist with an A+ memory, able to remember obscure facts from hundreds of years ago or make calculations on the fly. He's equal parts hilarious and arrogant, using his genius to spout off random snippets of knowledge and then berating anyone who dares to challenge him.

In addition to being a self-proclaimed genius, Rick is a master inventor and chemist, capable of concocting complicated potions in seconds and creating machines that defy physics—and always leading to ridiculous consequences. And while it can be incredibly annoying at times, it does make for one unforgettable TV character!

4 Mike Ross - SUITS

If there's one thing Mike Ross from SUITS knows, it's the law. This smooth-talking legal mastermind knows all the ins and outs of the courtroom and never fails to impress his colleagues with his sharp wit. While other lawyers may have had more experience, none could match Mike's quick thinking – he was always two steps ahead of everyone else.

He also had an uncanny knack for reading people – whether it was determining how to get through to a reticent witness or forming an ironclad strategy for a case. When push came to shove, you could always count on Mike Ross as your go-to guy when you needed fast, accurate advice on a legal matter – which is why he's one of the greatest TV know-it-alls we've ever seen!

3 Ross Gellar - Friends

We can all relate to Ross Gellar from Friends—we know that one person who has to be the smartest one in the room. With an insane amount of knowledge about anthropology and paleontology, he tries his best to prove he is the alpha male, no matter how much his friends laugh at him for it.

He's always ready with an encyclopedic answer for everything and isn’t afraid to give a lecture instead of just a simple response. But you know what they say—even though he might not always be right, at least Ross is passionate about learning and as long as you don't cross him, never underestimate the sheer power of his knowledge!

2 Ted Mosby - How I Met Your Mother

It's no wonder all of Ted Mosby's friends were steering clear when he was in full-on know-it-all mode — it could be quite grating at times. As the protagonist of the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, his biggest claim to fame was his excessive knowledge and blatant insistence on being right — even when he wasn't.

Whether it was historical facts or pop culture references, Ted had an answer for it all — including how to build a pyramid in one night if the need ever arose. But while his overzealous arguments could often grate on those around him, they certainly made for some good TV. And this is perhaps why so many viewers sympathized with and even rooted for him.

1 Leslie Knope - Parks and Recreation

Ahh, Leslie Knope. Is there anything this woman can't do? As the Deputy Director of the Parks Department in Pawnee, Indiana, she always has the right answer—and usually a hilarious one. Whether she's running for office or planning a groundbreaking town event, Leslie gives it her all and is never afraid to speak her mind.

No matter how serious the situation is, Leslie knows how to inject some fun into it. Whether it's playing games with her friends or coming up with clever campaigns for local elections, she has a knack for making even mundane tasks enjoyable. Simply put, Leslie Knope is an iconic know-it-all who never stops believing in herself—and that's why we love her!

