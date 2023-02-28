The 2010s were an incredible time for movies. Nearly every genre experienced an overflow of worthy entries, with a few even rising to become bonafide cinematic icons. A large reason behind these movies' undeniable success was the efforts of the actors involved, especially the women who starred in them.

Indeed, the decade was defined by a slew of hard-working leading women who starred in some of the most successful films of the 2010s. These actors left a huge impression on critics and audiences, delivering compelling and exciting work that cemented their place as Hollywood legends.

10 Zendaya

Despite being only twenty-six years old, two-time Emmy winner Zendaya has a collection of impressive films on her resumé. The actor rose to prominence with the Disney Channel shows Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover before making her big-screen debut with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

RELATED: Movies You Didn't Know Zendaya Appeared In

Success quickly followed with films like The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Far From Home. She starred in the HBO show Euphoria, winning the aforementioned Emmys for her performance as teenage drug addict Rue Bennett. Coleman's career will surely keep growing in the 2020s, with 2023 shaping up to be a banner year for the young actor.

9 Melissa McCarthy

After appearing in beloved tv shows like Gilmore Girls and Samantha Who?, Melissa McCarthy made the jump to films with her hilarious performance in 2011's Bridesmaids. McCarthy earned one of the most out-of-the-box Oscar nominations for her work in the comedy, launching her career as one of the 2010s' most influential actors.

McCarthy starred in box-office hits like The Heat and Spy, action films that rank among the funniest of the 21st century. She earned a second Oscar nomination for her acclaimed performance in 2018's Can You Ever Forgive Me? ending the decade on a high note, despite more than a few duds in her filmography.

8 Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt's breakthrough performance came in 2006 with The Devil Wears Prada. The actor entered the 2010s as a leading lady, starring in a wide variety of films that confirmed her range and broad appeal with audiences.

The English actor did everything, from thought-provoking sci-fis like Looper and Edge of Tomorrow to Disney musicals like Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns. Blunt experimented with fantasy blockbusters like The Huntsman: Winter's War, intense dramas like The Girl on the Train, and horror hits like A Quiet Place.

7 Viola Davis

Viola Davis is among her generation's finest and most accomplished performers. A bonafide star of the stage by the time she got her first Oscar nomination for 2008's Doubt, Davis quickly became a leading lady, starting with her Oscar-nominated turn in 2011's The Help.

RELATED: The Best Viola Davis Performances

What followed was a string of critical hits that cemented Davis as one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. From revered dramas like Fences, which earned her the 2017 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, and Widows to superhero fare like Suicide Squad, few shined as brightly throughout the 2010s as Viola Davis.

6 Meryl Streep

Image via Paramount Pictures

Beginning the decade with an Oscar win isn't something every actor can do; then again, Meryl Streep isn't any actor. The prolific actor, often considered the best living actor, has had a long and successful career full of critical and commercial hits.

Following her Oscar-winning role in The Iron Lady, Streep achieved four nominations more for her leading roles in August: Osage County, Florence Foster Jenkins, and The Post, and her supporting turn in Into the Woods. With a record-breaking twenty-one Oscar nominations and a career that successfully mixes commercial movies with awards favorites, Streep dominated the 2010s.

5 Cate Blanchett

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Known for her versatility and intensity as a performer, Cate Blanchett is the definition of Hollywood royalty. The Australian actor had several commercial hits throughout the 2010s, including The Hobbit trilogy, Disney's Cinderella, and Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok.

The 2010s also saw Blanchett give several of her most acclaimed performances. The actor won the 2014 Oscar for her tour-de-force in Blue Jasmine and received another nod for her quiet and arresting turn in 2015's Carol. Films like Hanna and Manifesto further confirmed Blanchett's reputation as a brilliant performer, unlike few others.

4 Amy Adams

Image via Paramount Pictures

The 2000s introduced Amy Adams as a leading lady, but the 2010s solidified her as a cinematic icon. The actor received Oscar nominations for her work in The Fighter, The Master, American Hustle – for which she won her first Golden Globe – and Vice.

RELATED: Ranking Film and TV's Best Portrayals of Lois Lane

Aside from her Oscar-nominated turns, Adams delivered numerous other compelling performances. Some of her other hits include The Muppets, Big Eyes – which earned her a second Golden Globe – Arrival, Nocturnal Animals, and her stint as Lois Lane in the DCEU. Finally, Adams also delivered career-best work in the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects, spreading her dominance to television.

3 Scarlett Johansson

It could be easy to reduce Scarlett Johansson's filmography in the 2010s to her work as the iconic assassin Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Indeed, films like The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Endgame were overwhelming box-office hits, turning her into one of the all-time highest-grossing actors.

However, such an assertion would be a disservice to Johansson, who gave some of her most interesting performances in the decade. 2013 was a banner year for her, with the trifecta of Her, Don Jon, and Under the Skin confirming her as one of her generation's biggest talents. Johansson ended the decade with Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, for which she received her first Oscar nominations at the 2020 ceremony.

2 Emma Stone

Emma Stone was a familiar but underrated name before her star-making turn in the 2010 teen comedy Easy A. Her performance resulted in her first Golden Globe nomination and launched her into stardom, with commercial hits like The Help, Crazy Stupid Love, and the Amazing Spider-Man duology following.

In 2014, Stone entered a more mature stage in her career, earning her first Oscar nomination for her biting work in Birdman. Two years later, she won the statuette for her lead performance in the musical La La Land, sweeping the 2017 awards season. In 2018, Stone gave arguably her finest performance to date in The Favourite, one of the best black comedies of the 21st century. Stone also went into TV with the underrated Netflix miniseries Maniac.

1 Jennifer Lawrence

Despite tough competition, no leading woman dominated the 2010s like Jennifer Lawrence. The actor rose to prominence in 2010 thanks to her gripping work in the indie drama Winter's Bone, earning her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Lawrence won the trophy two years later for her performance in the romantic comedy Silver Linings Playbook; that same year, she took the box office by storm with the YA adaptation The Hunger Games.

Lawrence soon became the undefeated it girl in Hollywood, reigning over the box office with future Hunger Games sequels and the X-Men Fox franchise. The actor received two further Oscar nominations for her roles in American Hustle and Joy and attracted praise for her performance in 2017's Mother!

NEXT: The Most Iconic Actresses Of Hollywood's Golden Age (& Their Best Role)