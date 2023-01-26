Disney is no newbie to the world of live-action films, though many of its most famous films are animated. However, as early as the 1980s and 1990s, Disney was producing new, live-action content for the world to see. Within the past few years, they have been remaking some of their classic animated films and bringing them to a live-action mode.

In each live-action adaptation, Disney searches the globe for the best actors to portray the classic characters. To say the least, Disney has been extremely successful in their mission thus far.

1 Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey will soon be known as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming highly-anticipated live-action version of The Little Mermaid. The superstar is most well-known for being a part of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Chlöe. They have earned 5 Grammy Awards together.

She received an Emmy nomination for her role on Grown-ish. Bailey, in addition to her upcoming (and certainly groundbreaking) role as Ariel, will star in the 2023 live-action adaptation of The Color Purple.

2 Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is by far one of the most famous and talented actors of all time. Besides his other Disney movies that he’s been involved in (including Saving Mr. Banks and his iconic role as the voice of Woody in the Disney/Pixar Toy Story franchise), he played Pinocchio’s father Geppetto in the live-action adaptation of Pinocchio.

Hanks was remarkable in this role, even though this is definitely not his last performance within the Disney canon.

3 Mena Massoud

Most well-known for his role as the titular character of Aladdin, Mena Massoud is easily one of Disney’s best-cast actors for a live-action movie. Massoud played Tarek Kassar in Amazon Prime’s famous series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan prior to his role in the Disney film.

Needless to say, he was phenomenal as Aladdin and brought the role to life in a really fun-filled way. Most recently, he was seen as Prince Thomas in a Netflix original film called The Royal Treatment.

4 Jude Law

This BAFTA Winner and legend in the acting community will portray the devilish Captain Hook in the upcoming live-action film of Disney’s Peter Pan titled Peter Pan & Wendy. Jude Law is a talented stage and film actor known for his roles in The Talented Mr. Ripley, Sherlock Holmes, and the Fantastic Beasts franchise—to name only a few.

Law is going to knock this upcoming role as the pirate captain out of the park—or rather, off the plank.

5 Emma Stone

Emma Stone is a brilliant actor who worked on the live-action spin-off film Cruella as the title character and 101 Dalmations villain, Cruella De Vil. Her performance in this film, especially, was greatly praised, and the film soared at the box office.

Stone also served as the executive producer of the hit film, and she received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance. If anyone is looking for a specific film to watch for an iconic Disney actor within the past five years, Stone’s performance in Cruella is stunning.

6 Lily James

She may have forgotten her glass slipper, but she brought home some star reviews for her performance as the titular character in Disney’s live-action Cinderella. Lily James is an English actor who had her breakthrough in the film and also appeared in the acclaimed drama series Downton Abbey.

This Emmy-nominated actor did the role justice, and anyone looking to watch the first live-action film from Disney should check out Cinderella.

7 Naomi Scott

Naomi Scott is an actor known for her performance in the Disney Channel Original Teen Movie Lemonade Mouth. She, in addition to Massoud and Smith, starred in the live-action adaptation of Aladdin and played Princess Jasmine. In the same year, she also starred in the action comedy film Charlie’s Angels.

She performs a new, original song made for Princess Jasmine in the 2019 Aladdin. Anyone looking for an iconic performance should watch Scott’s Jasmine.

8 Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett is regarded as one of the best performers of her generation. The Australian actor has been seen in Disney’s live-action Cinderella as the evil Lady Tremaine. She received critical acclaim and later appeared in a Disney-owned Marvel film as a villain.

This role was certainly not her last, as she appeared in Ocean’s 8 and, most recently, Tár—to which she received the 2023 Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama.

