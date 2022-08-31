ABC’s LOST made history in network television. With some of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time in its roster, LOST pushed the limits of dramatic storytelling with its flashbacks, flash-forwards, and eventual flash-sideways. It balanced a massive cast of well-developed characters, enduring mysteries with tantalizingly vague answers just out of reach, and killed off swaths of fan-favorites long before it was cool.

With the series long over and done with and several copy-cats that could never match the show’s lightning in a bottle (of which LOST itself lost hold of), the series is worth a retrospective—We have to go back!

‘The Constant’ — Season 4, Episode 5

Regarded by many as the show’s finest hour, “The Constant” came out of nowhere as a heart-wrenching Desmond-centric episode. Desmond (Henry Ian Cusick) and Penny’s (Sonya Walger) tumultuous relationship takes center stage. Caught between two different timelines, Desmond must find a constant that exists between both before the temporal displacement kills him.

What follows is a series of flashbacks of the romance’s rise and fall, until one fateful Christmas when Desmond convinces a distraught Penny to give him her phone number, promising not to call for eight years. When Desmond does manage to call her from the freighter, it’s LOST’s character drama at its best.

‘The Pilot’ — Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2

LOST opened with a bang, announcing itself to network television as a new kind of drama, filmed on location in Hawaii, and every bit as chaotic and gripping as a plane crash. “The Pilot” juggles the introduction of every major Flight 815 survivor in various states of shock and panic. Some are left screaming in anguish, others searching for their belongings in shock or wandering the beach, and others showing hearts of courage.

Protagonist Jack (Matthew Fox) spends the episode running around the beach, reviving survivors and pulling people out of the burning wreckage. Its edge-of-your-seat chaos as the island the survivors have found themselves on is revealed to be far from a tropical paradise.

‘Through the Looking Glass’ – Season 3, Episode 22

Though Charlie’s (Dominic Monaghan) death had been looming over the entire season as foreseen by Desmond, it hurt no less once it finally came to pass. Charlie and Desmond have been tasked with disabling the jamming frequency preventing the survivors from reaching their (perceived) saviors on the freighter anchored offshore.

Charlie’s shocking and seemingly avoidable death is sealed with a split-second decision. After contacting Penny, Charlie has just enough time to get a chilling message to Desmond that shapes the seasons to come: “Not Penny’s Boat.”

‘Live Together, Die Alone’ – Season 2, Episodes 23 and 24

Season 2’s finale left the survivors at perhaps their lowest of lows. The Others’ have made a deal with Michael (Harold Perrineau) for Jack, Kate (Evangeline Lilly), Sawyer (Josh Holloway), and Hurley (Jorge Garcia) in exchange for his son, Walt (Malcolm David Kelley). Ben Linus’ (Michael Emerson) machinations have come to fruition, and the Others have beaten the survivors at every turn.

Meanwhile, Desmond reveals his actions in the Hatch crashed Flight 815, and Locke (Terry O’Quinn) is at his wit’s end with the Button. It all comes together with the explosion of the Hatch once the countdown reaches zero, and Locke admits, far too late, that he was wrong.

‘Man of Science, Man of Faith’ — Season 2, Episode 1

Throughout the series, LOST’s themes of science versus faith butt heads with each other, pitting Jack’s pragmatism against Locke’s spirituality. No better is that showcased than in the season 2 premiere. With the Hatch finally open and its secrets yet to be discovered, Locke risks Kate’s life, testing the dangers of what lurks inside, firmly believing that reaching it is their destiny.

Whatever audiences had been expecting, it wasn’t Desmond, an inconsequential but memorable figure in a flashback that has none of the answers they’re looking for. The episode ends on one of LOST's many cliffhangers, as Jack realizes that, against all odds, they know each other.

‘The Incident’ — Season 5, Episodes 16 and 17

Season 5’s finale sees Jack on a mission to detonate a hydrogen bomb in the then-unbuilt Swan Station, hoping to untangle the timeline and reset everything to the way things should be. He and Sawyer come to blows over whether or not the two timelines between 1977 and 2007 should be overwritten, and Jack, aided by Juliet (Elizabeth Mitchell), wins the debate.

Disaster strikes when the bomb fails to detonate, and Juliet is dragged down with it. Sawyer attempts to catch her in the gut-wrenching climax, demanding she not let go. Juliet falls and manages to detonate the bomb herself, smacking at it desperately with a stone until the screen goes white and the season ends.

‘Walkabout’ — Season 1, Episode 4

LOST’s first season was at its strongest when it gave intricate vignettes into the backstories of the survivors, each with wildly different backgrounds and reasons for being on that fateful flight. “Walkabout” gives crumbs of the boring cubicle life Locke led before the crash and his desire for a new purpose by taking a journey of self-discovery through the Australian Outback.

All the while, Locke can be a provider for the survivors, having packed a suitcase of hunting knives they can use to find food. At the end of the episode, it’s revealed that Locke had been in a wheelchair before the Island, in a terrifically tragic flashback where a defiant Locke screams at the Walkabout tour guide: “Don’t tell me what I can’t do!”

‘Tricia Tanaka is Dead’ — Season 3, Episode 10

A Hurley-centric episode tells in flashbacks how Hurley’s life spiraled after winning the lottery with the Lost Numbers (4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42). He’s gone his whole lift post-lottery believing he’s cursed and surrounded by death, all the more so when the Numbers follow him to the Island on the side of the Hatch and as the Hatch clock’s passcode.

Hurley finds an abandoned Volkswagen van in the jungle and declares that he makes his own luck and that he’s going to fix the van. With the help of Charlie, Sawyer, and Jin (Daniel Dae Kim), who doubt his mechanic abilities, Hurley miraculously gets the van’s engine to run in one of LOST’s few happy endings.

‘Flashes Before Your Eyes’ — Season 3, Episode 8

Before this episode, LOST had dabbled in science fiction elements. “Flashes Before Your Eyes” dives headfirst into them. Desmond is revealed to be uncannily aware of when Claire (Emilie de Ravin) is in danger, prompting Hurley to presume that Desmond must be able to see the future. Hurley and Charlie plan to ply Desmon with a familiar brand of whiskey, hoping they’ll get him to reveal himself.

In flashbacks, Desmond meets Eloise Hawking (Fionnula Flanagan), who sells him an engagement ring he’s not supposed to buy. Eloise tells him how the timeline is written and how it inevitably course-corrects all attempts to change fate. At the end, Desmond reveals to Charlie that not only can he see the future, but that no matter what he does to save him, Charlie will die.

‘Collision’ — Season 2, Episode 8

The culmination of an eight-episode crawl reuniting the survivors of the fuselage and tail sections of Flight 815, “Collision” also resolves the shocking cliffhanger left by “Abandoned” two episodes prior that ended with Shannon (Maggie Grace) being shot by Ana Lucia (Michelle Rodriguez). The “Other 48” have finally reached the rest of the survivors with tragedy in their midst.

After half a season’s worth of buildup, it's a satisfying payoff that still leaves plenty in the air with Anna Lucia’s fate and how Sayid (Naveen Andrews) will cope with Shannon’s loss. The episode finally reunites Rose (L. Scott Caldwell) and Bernard (Sam Anderson), as well as Sawyer, Michael, and Jin, with the rest of the survivors after their season 1 finale departure.

