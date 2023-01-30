Malcolm in the Middle was one of the most popular sitcoms of its era running for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006. Featuring a middle son who regularly broke the fourth wall to talk to the audience, Malcolm In The Middle followed a dysfunctional family of four boys (who become 5 at the end of season 4) and features lots of characters and cameos from a range of actors who truly brought the series to life and captured the viewing audience.

News of a potential follow-up film penned by Bryan Cranston has brought excitement back to this show for viewers. Whether the rumors of a reunion are true or not time will tell, but Reddit certainly knows what iconic characters made this show so popular.

10 Malcolm Wilkerson

Malcolm is the central character, and central child, who the story focuses on and revolves around. Super smart, but not very nice, he often breaks the fourth wall to comment on, and complain about, his family.

While the audience of Reddit made it perfectly clear that they don't like Malcolm in general, as the central character and a figure of disdain he has to be the most iconic character.

9 Hal Wilkerson

Bryan Cranston, who went on to star in Breaking Bad, plays the lovable if somewhat hapless dad to the family, Hal. Father to five boys and perhaps a little out of his depth, Hal showed men of the 90s that he was ok to let his wife, Lois, rule the roost.

Hal was a central, funny, character who generally receives a positive reaction from Reddit users who are perhaps more divided on the other characters.

8 Dewey Wilkerson

Dewey is the youngest son, till Jamie's birth at the end of season 4, and has all the foibles of a youngest child. In early series, while still very young, Dewey played for more light hearted moments however his character did develop, for better or worse, over the years.

Dewey perhaps gathers the most dramatic divide in Reddit opinion on whether his youngest child antics are loveable or loathable. But either way he is still one of the most iconic characters of the series.

7 Lois Wilkerson

Lois is the mother of five boys-Francis, Reese, Malcolm, Dewey and Jamie-and wife to Hal. Unliked by her rich in laws, who Hal has distanced himself from but appear in the show, she often finds herself struggling for time and money.

Whilst not liked too much Lois struggles as a mother of five rowdy boys are met with some understanding by Reddit and all the other central characters would be lost without her!

6 Piama Wilkerson

Piama marries Francis in series 3 and joins the Wilkerson family. She and Francis live up in Alaska, where she is from. There are a lot of similarities between Piama and Lois as they are both fiery women and don't get on.

Whilst her husband, and Malcolm's brother, Francis does not make it on to Reddit's iconic character lists Piama does from the way she is able to grapple with Lois and reflect Lois' issues back on to herself.

5 Craig Feldspar

Craig Feldspar works with, and is in love with, Lois. Whilst often played for laughs, Craig does work his way into the family dynamic of the Wilkersons although they don't treat him too well including (accidently) burning down his house.

The Reddit audience love the soft side the nerdy Craig brings to the show and his often hilarious moments. He is however often the butt of the jokes so perhaps some of the audience is laughing at him rather than with him.

4 Reese Wilkerson

Reese is the second brother, but the oldest living at home during most series as Francis left for military school. Reese is not as smart academically as Malcolm or Dewey but instead focuses all his attention on pulling intense pranks.

It is Reese's prowess at pranks and generally causing havoc that make him a truly iconic character as this drives a lot of the madcap antics in the series.

3 Stevie Kenarban

Stevie is Malcolm's intelligent, if somewhat awkward, long-suffering friend. Stevie is as smart as Malcolm but is often seen as a more appealing and personable character. Stevie is a wheelchair user.

Stevie is an iconic long-standing character who shines a light on to some of Malcolm's worse personality traits as he is open, friendly and generally doesn't complain like other characters in the show.

2 Abe Kenarban

Abe is Stevie's loving father and Hal's best friend. Abe is known for being too soft and is often referred to as a Mummies boy. Walked over by his friends and walked out on by his wife (who later returns to the final series) Abe's character does become more developed as the series go on.

Abe is one of the more likable characters on the show, which is why he is so iconic, but he does have moments leaving the audience questioning why he acts as he does.

1 Bernard the Hamster

Bernard was a class hamster, looked after by Dewey in series 3. Dewey set Bernard free, in a hamster ball stuffed with Cheerios, at the end of the episode however we see Bernard multiple times for the rest of the season until he makes his way to Alaska!

Bernard has to be included as one of the most iconic characters and in-jokes, of the series. Just the mention of a film and the Reddit audience can't wait to catch up with their favorite rolling ball.

