Western movies were at their prime during the Golden Age of Hollywood with popular classics like The Searchers, Rio Bravo, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Today, the Western genre has depleted but still has managed to survive through notable filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and The Coen Brothers. While the popularity of Westerns may have shifted, the genre continues to be admired for its heroic cowboys, vengeful desperadoes, and ruthless villains.

Modern Westerns like No Country for Old Men, Quigley Down Under, and The Assassination of Jesse Jamesby the Coward Robert Fordfeature villains who rank among other signature antagonists such as Angel Eyes and the cruel Clavera from The Magnificent Seven. From Daisy Domergue in The Hateful Eight to Calvin Candie in Django Unchained, these modern Western villains are destined to become icons.

10 'The Hateful Eight' (2015) — Daisy Domergue

Daisy Domergue (Jennifer Jason Leigh) is a fugitive traveling to Red Rock, where she is scheduled to be executed. She and her captor, John Ruth (played by the outstanding Kurt Russell), are forced to take shelter during a blizzard with several others, including another bounty hunter (Samuel L. Jackson) and a supposed sheriff (Walter Goggins), who soon realize they may not survive the storm.

Domergue's a patient but relentless criminal who has no problem playing with the big boys. Since she's detained and surrounded by several more men, audiences don't expect much action from her, and like the others, they all become caught up in the past and present, that they don't see her plan coming very shortly.

9 'True Grit' (2010) — Ned Pepper

Image via Paramount Pictures

Young Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) enlists the help of a former U.S. marshal, Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges), to help her hunt down an outlaw, Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin), for killing her father. Chaney meets up with notorious outlaw Lucky Ned Pepper (Barry Pepper), the epitome of a ruthless gunslinger.

The Coen Brothers' Western film, True Grit is a fitting tribute to the John Wayne classic that also never attempts to imitate its predecessor, especially the infamous Lucky Ned. Pepper, originally played by Robert Duvall, has a grimier, worn-down appearance plus a piercing, blue-eyed stare that meticulously builds the intensity of each scene, setting Pepper's portrayal of the character apart from Duvall's classic performance.

8 '3:10 to Yuma' (2007) — Ben Wade

After terrorizing the Southern railways, outlaw Ben Wade (Russell Crowe) is finally caught by authorities and escorted to trial by a rancher, Dan Evans (Christian Bale). Along the way, they form an unusual respect for one another that forces Wade to rethink his getaway plan before his men catch up to them.

Originally played by Glenn Ford in the 1957 version, Wade is a rare outlaw who tries to somewhat make up for his crimes and carries out his form of justice. Despite several opportunities to escape from custody, Wade only goes quietly out of empathy for Evans and his family and the comforting thought of escaping the jail he's taken to.

7 'Quigley Down Under' (1990) — Elliot Marston

Quigley Down Under stars Tom Selleck as Wyoming cowboy and rifleman Matthew Quigley, who travels to Australia to answer a help wanted ad for a skilled sharpshooter. When he finally meets his new employer and merciless rancher, Elliot Marston (Alan Rickman), Quigley's shocked to learn that the job involves killing First Nations people.

Whether others' property or committing mass murder, Marston is one bad S.O.B. Marston is also an unusual Western villain whose suave and sadistic tendencies rank him as a modern icon of the genre. His cool and polite disposition disarms others into underestimating the callous lengths he's easily willing to go to get what he wants.

6 'The Quick and the Dead' (1995) — John Herod

A female gunfighter (Sharon Stone) returns to the town she grew up in to enter a quick-draw tournament with the secret intention of killing the mayor, John Herod (Gene Hackman), for murdering her father. She learns that Herod rules over the townspeople like a dictator in spurs who has also defeated every man and hired gun brave enough to challenge him.

Herod is a cruel outlaw disguised as an elected official who enforces his own kind of law and order, making him an iconic villain. Like Hackman's character in Unforgiven, Herod takes advantage of his position with extreme bias, but unlike Little Bill, Herod particularly enjoys inflicting pain and has no sense of a moral compass.

5 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007) — Jesse James

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on true events, Robert Ford (Casey Affleck) has idolized the notorious outlaw, Jesse James (Brad Pitt) since he was a kid, and after his older brother, Charley (Sam Rockwell), is made a member of James' gang, he tries to join the group of misfits. Ford discovers that his hero is made up of nothing but smoke and mirrors as he gets to know James.

Pitt gives a poetic portrayal of the fastest gun in the West, Jesse James, in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, who is just as charismatic as he is terrifying. James is intoxicated with being a criminal celebrity viewing the world as his own, and his men are just along for his entertainment. Between his unpredictability and twisted sense of humor, James has all the qualities of a legendary Western villain.

4 'Tombstone' (1993) — Johnny Ringo

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Former lawman Wyatt Earp (Russell) and his brothers, Morgan (Bill Paxton) and Virgil (Sam Elliot), start their own business in the small town of Tombstone, Arizona. The town is soon invaded by a gang of outlaws known as The Cowboys, forcing the brothers and gunfighter Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer) to fight and restore law and order.

The Cowboys are led by Curly Bill (Boothe Powers), but Bill's right-hand man, Johnny Ringo (Michael Biehn), stands out with his arrogant wit and smart mouth. Ringo is also quickly singled out by Holliday. After several failed attempts at a challenge, their rivalry has an epic showdown that is considered to be one of the most iconic Western scenes in history.

3 'Unforgiven' (1992) — Bill Daggett

When two men brutally attack a woman in a saloon, Sheriff "Little" Bill Daggett (Hackman) warns any gunmen who come into town trying to cash in on a reward being offered for their heads. William Munny (Clint Eastwood) arrives with his friend, Ned (Morgan Freeman) arrive, in search of the wanted men and refuses to accept Daggett's form of justice.

In the Oscar-winning movie, Unforgiven, Daggett is a slightly sophisticated criminal who masquerades as a respectable man of the law but is nothing but a crook hiding behind a badge. Aside from abusing his power, Daggett has a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde quality that adds a sense of frightening uncertainty to his next potential move.

2 'No Country for Old Men' (2005) — Anton Chigurh

Image via Miramax

When Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) is out hunting, he comes across a drug deal gone bad and two million dollars in cash. Despite his better judgment, he takes the money and goes on the run, but he's soon pursued by the local sheriff (Tommy Lee Jones) and a ruthless killer with a dangerous reputation.

Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) is a sinister executor whose shadow-like appearance and interesting choice of weapon make him a top-tier modern Western villain. Chigurh is notoriously known for never leaving anyone alive who would be able to identify him. His mythical status and the authorities' curiosity about the killer build him up into almost a murderous Boogeyman who could be hiding behind anyone's door.

1 'Django Unchained' (2012) — Calvin Candie

Image via The Weinstein Company

Before the Civil War, a slave named Django (Jamie Foxx) agrees to partner with a German bounty hunter, Dr. King Shultz (Christoph Waltz), to hunt down the South's most-wanted men in exchange for part of the hefty rewards. When their work takes them to Candyland Ranch, they meet the eccentric owner, Calvin J. Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio).

In Django Unchained, Candie is a charming but cruel Southern gentleman who uses his wealth and social status to justify his penchant for violence and position as a slaveholder. According to Tarantino, Candie is the first and only character he created who he truly hated. Between Candie's brutal methods of entertainment and his chauvinist ignorance, it's easy to see why.

