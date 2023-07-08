Hiring known artists to write music films can be hit or miss. Tying the themes of a song and a film together can sometimes lead to on-the-nose choices or the song feels better suited for the movie than the radio. Other times, like with Dangerous Minds and the late rapper Coolio, it can launch a song into history. Audiences might not know the movie, but "Gangster's Paradise" will live forever.

Hip-hop has become one of the most popular genres of music today. Hits written for films from the 80s, 90s, and 00s have lived on far past the movies and some even eclipse the movies themselves. As more artists like Drake and Future produce films and TV themselves, there are plenty of great hip-hop songs that will be written for movies yet to come.

10 "Regulate" by Warren G feat. Nate Dogg - 'Above the Rim' (1994)

Image via New Line Cinema

Above the Rim featured a starring performance from rap legend Tupac, although it was Warren G and Nate Dogg who would have the hit of the soundtrack. "Regulate" is a classic West Coast hip-hop track in every sense, including sampling Dr. Dre.

RELATED: 10 Great Performances by Rappers in TV and Movies

The song reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. This is just one accolade for the hit song. VH1 ranked it 98 on the 100 Greatest Songs of Hip-Hop.

9 "Lose Yourself" by Eminem - '8 Mile' (2002)

Image via Universal Pictures

Eminem's self-starring biopic 8 Mile was also the launching pad for the most successful song in his storied career. The phrase "mom's spaghetti" is not the only part of it that has stood the test of time.

The song became the first hip-hop song to win the Oscar for Original Song, won two Grammys, and holds the position as the most streamed song from the 2000s on Spotify. It's among the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time according to Rolling Stone.

8 "Shake Ya Tailfeather" by P. Diddy feat. Nelly and Murphy Lee - 'Bad Boys 2' (2003)

Image via Columbia Pictures

There was a time in the late 90s when Will Smith would write a rap based on the plot of the movies he starred in. Michael Bay went another route in Bad Boys II and went with a song about the one thing featured in his movie as much as explosions - butts.

"Shake Ya Tailfeather" brought together P. Diddy (as he was known at the time)alongside St. Louis rappers Nelly and Murphy Lee. The song went to number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003 and won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. It set a high bar for the franchise whose fourth installment is in pre-production and could use another hit like this.

7 "Men in Black" by Will Smith - 'Men in Black' (1997)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Rather than a straight sample, the title track from Men in Black interpolated the chorus of Patrice Rushen's "Forget Me Nots." The galaxy defenders anthem is mostly facts about the alien fighters and it slaps nonetheless.

It's fair to criticize his later film song "Wild Wild West," but "Men in Black" was a surefire hit. Smith won the Grammy for Rap Solo Performance in what would be his first of back-to-back wins in the category. As far as songs named directly after the movie, it's near the top of the list.

6 "It's Hard Out Here For a Pimp" by Three 6 Mafia - 'Hustle & Flow' (2005)

Image via Paramount Pictures

It's always appreciated when a filmmaker makes an effort to imbue their film with truth and that came in the form of music in Hustle & Flow. The film is set in Memphis, Tennessee, so it makes perfect sense that Memphis-based Three 6 Mafia would write the rap to fit in the style of the city.

RELATED: Movies Like 'Straight Outta Compton': From '8 Mile' to 'Boyz N the Hood'

Terrence Howard's character record the song in the movie along with another that would become a hit for the Memphis Grizzlies. It came as a shock to many when Three 6 Mafia took the stage at the Oscars to accept an award for the song. It's a great legacy for the song and the film.

5 "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth - 'Furious 7' (2015)

Image via Universal Pictures

Following the tragic death of Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and the Furious 7 producers were looking for a song to pay tribute to their fallen family member in the movie. Charlie Puth's piano melody and hook would provide the frame for Wiz Khalifa to rap about the last ride of Dom and Brian.

The song isn't just a cathartic anthem for those closest to Walker to grieve his death, it's one for the entire world to dream about the day when you'll see your loved ones again. If not for releasing the same year as John Legend and Common's song from Selma, "Glory," it may have won more awards. However, "See You Again" has stood the test of time as a film classic.

4 "Ninja Rap" by Vanilla Ice - 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II' (1991)

Image via New Line Cinema

Many know the iconic refrain "go ninja, go ninja, go" from the sequel in the original live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films. Rapped by "Ice Ice Baby" hit-maker Vanilla Ice, it would take his penchant for repeating words and apply it to the turtles.

According to interviews, Vanilla Ice says that he was presented with a script to go off of for the song and was told to "Make it Ice." It was indeed made by Ice and has found its way back into other TMNT series. Not a chart-topper, but it's a fun song.

3 "King's Dead" by Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Blake - 'Black Panther' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

One of many incredible moves by Ryan Coogler for Black Panther was bringing in Kendrick Lamar to write music. Coogler and Kendrick's collaboration helped to lift the already great film into masterpiece territory.

RELATED: Ryan Coogler's Movies Ranked, From 'Black Panther' to 'Creed'

The song holds a different context today after the loss of Chadwick Boseman, although it didn't take that to become resonant. Swagger exudes from every beat of the song. Not only did it win a Grammy - the music video has over 143 million hits on YouTube.

2 "Grand Finale" by DMX, Ja Rule, Method Man, and Nas - 'Belly' (1998)

Image via Artisan Entertianment

DANIELS has successfully gone from music videos to film and that path was also what led Hype Williams to direct Belly. Having directed some of the best hip-hop artists in the industry, Williams transitioned to writing and directing the hip-hop noir in 1998. Star rappers DMX and Nas would also provide the soundtrack.

The film itself has been critically derided, but many - especially New Yorkers like Desus and Mero - hold the film dear. The song managed to hit a few charts and while it didn't end up a classic for any of the artists on it, it was still one of the better songs directly for a film.

1 "Fight the Power" by Public Enemy - 'Do the Right Thing' (1989)

Image via Universal Pictures

Public Enemy was coming off their second album which included "Bring the Noise" and "Rebel Without a Pause" when Spike Lee asked them to write a song for one of his movies. Their track for Do the Right Thing is more than just a catchy track.

Like many of Public Enemy's songs, the message of social justice and call to action are meant to inspire future generations to take up the cause towards equity and equality. It carries the same spirit as Spike Lee, which is why they were a perfect match. Rolling Stone even named it the second-greatest song of all time on their 2021 list.

NEXT: 10 Directors Who Pick the Best Music for Their Films, According to Reddit