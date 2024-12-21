All movies contain props to some extent, but only a rare few of them become iconic. These items are larger-than-life, transcending their on-screen roles to attain global fame, sometimes lasting for decades after the movie premiered. Such props usually carry deep narrative significance, becoming extensions of the characters who wield them or keys to unlocking the themes of their stories. At their best, they become shorthand for the movie itself.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the famous famous props in cinema history. From the magical Ruby Slippers in The Wizard of Oz to the menacing Infinity Gauntlet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these props have become more than just film artifacts—they are icons in their own right. Some are symbols of good, others of evil, but all have become indispensable pieces of pop culture.

10 The Mask

'The Mask' (1994)

"Somebody stop me!" The high-energy humor of The Mask is certainly not everyone's cup of tea, but its mega box office success (The Mask grossed $351m) makes it an essential bit of '90s pop culture. Jim Carrey turns in a gonzo performance as Stanley Ipkiss, who discovers a magical, ancient mask that transforms him into a wild, cartoonish alter ego, bringing out his most outrageous and unrestrained impulses. The mask, a cursed object with a life of its own, allows Stanley to harness extraordinary powers and engage in chaotic antics.

That green, jagged grin quickly became globally famous, perfectly capturing the manic energy Carrey brought to the role. Its bold, exaggerated design and the sheer fun of the character have earned The Mask its spot in blockbuster history. The visual effects team worked hard to make The Mask capture Carrey's personality, saying, "No matter how good the effect is, if it's not coming out of character and story, it's not going to be effective."

9 The Maltese Falcon

'The Maltese Falcon' (1941)

“The stuff that dreams are made of.” While it may not be as well-remembered now as it once was, the Maltese Falcon is still one of the most notable MacGuffins of classic cinema. It's a priceless artifact that serves as the lynchpin for this noir film, quickly reeling in private detective Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart). The falcon, an intricately crafted statue, holds immense value, and everyone from criminals to desperate treasure hunters is willing to kill for it.

On top of simply looking cool, the falcon symbolizes greed, deception, and corruption, and its role in the plot is pivotal in driving the characters toward their inevitable downfall. Proving its enduring appeal, in 2013, one of the film's Maltese Falcon props sold for an impressive $4m. Interesting bit of trivia: a replica of the falcon makes a small appearance in one scene of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

8 The Heart of the Ocean necklace

'Titanic' (1997)

“You jump, I jump.” In Titanic, the Heart of the Ocean is a blue diamond necklace worn by the wealthy Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet). The necklace serves as both a symbol of luxury and a key plot device that connects the past and present (appearing prominently in several important shots), with the elderly Rose (Gloria Stuart) recalling the events of her ill-fated voyage aboard the ship. In short, the Heart of the Ocean represents Rose's journey and her lost love.

If one were to push the metaphor further, the necklace's sparkling allure could also be said to capture the opulence of the first-class passengers. There's also a darker side to the Heart of the Ocean, as it winds up lost to the tides, a symbol of the disaster that awaits. The necklace isn't real but, if it was, some experts say it would be one of (perhaps the) most expensive pieces of jewelry in the world.

7 Jason's hockey mask

'Friday the 13th Part III' (1982)

“Ch-ch-ch, ah-ah-ah.” In Friday the 13th Part III, Jason Voorhees first adopts his now-iconic hockey mask, which quickly became one of the most recognizable symbols of slasher horror. Previously depicted with a burlap sack or a disfigured face, Jason's new mask transforms him into a silent, imposing figure. With its stark white surface and black eye slits, the mask strips away any trace of humanity, transforming Jason into a blank, relentless force of terror.

It's a simple but brutally effective design. Not for nothing, the mask has become a staple of Halloween costumes and has even been featured on several hip-hop album covers. The inclusion of the hockey mask was something of a happy accident. It was not in the script but was added because the effects team didn't want to apply copious makeup to the character, and the 3D effects supervisor—a hockey fan—happened to have the mask in his car.

Friday the 13th Part III Release Date August 13, 1982 Director Steve Miner Cast Dana Kimmell , Paul Kratka , Richard Brooker , Tracie Savage , Jeffrey Rogers , Catherine Parks , Larry Zerner Runtime 95 Minutes

6 The Infinity Gauntlet

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

“Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.” In the MCU, the Infinity Gauntlet is the most coveted and dangerous object in the universe, eventually wielded by the mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin). Its gauntlet is designed to hold the six Infinity Stones—Power, Space, Reality, Time, Mind, and Soul—and when combined, they grant the user the power to reshape reality itself. It's thus probably the most recognizable cinematic MacGuffin of the last decade.

On top of being all-powerful, the Gauntlet simply looks cool; bulky, opulent, glittering. The object's growing power is visually stunning, particularly during the climactic moment when Thanos uses it to fulfill his dark vision of universal equilibrium. It's one of the MCU's most intense moments. The franchise later played humorously on the Infinity Stones' fame by showing the Time Variance Authority possessing tons of them, even using some as paperweights.

5 The Red and Blue Pills

'The Matrix' (1999)

“Take the red pill and see how deep the rabbit hole goes.” When hacker Neo (Keanu Reeves) is offered the red pill and blue pills by Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), he must decide whether to stay in the simulated world of the Matrix or wake up and face the harsh truth of the real world. The blue pill would allow him to remain in his illusionary life, while the red one opens the door to knowledge and freedom, no matter how painful that knowledge might be.

The visual and philosophical weight of the pills quickly made an impact in The Matrix. They are not just physical objects but symbols of choice, reality, and liberation. In this regard, the pills draw on an impressive amount of mythology and philosophy, including Plato's Allegory of the Cave and Descartes' evil demon. For this reason, and thanks to their memorable simplicity, the pills quickly became fan favorites and then, ultimately, Internet memes, even entering political jargon.

4 Ruby Slippers

'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

“There’s no place like home.” When Dorothy (Judy Garland) is swept away by a tornado to the fantastical land of Oz, she is given the sparkling red shoes by Glinda the Good Witch (Billie Burke), who tells her they hold the power to take her home. But the Ruby Slippers are much more than just a magical accessory and plot device; they stand for belonging and the power of home.

Over the years, The Wizard of Oz's Ruby Slippers have become synonymous with Hollywood’s golden age, and continue to be revered by many fans today. Just this month, one of the pairs used on the set was sold at auction for a whopping $28m, the most ever paid for a piece of movie memorabilia. Adding to the allure of that particular pair is the fact that they were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005 before being recovered by the FBI in 2023.