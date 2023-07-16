Whether it's copying the likeness of other beings, transforming into other physical forms, or simply altering one's physical and molecular structures - shape-shifting is surprisingly common within the world of film and television. A power not bound to just heroes nor villains, it's an ability that can be used in many different ways and with several moral motivations.

This is seen the recent release of Marvel's new show, Secret Invasion, where the central narrative tracks the secret war of Skrulls - shape-shifting aliens struggling to find their place on Earth. As such, with this new mainstream focus on shape-shifting, it only seemed right to look back at some of media's most famous shape-shifters and rank them according to power.

10 The Marauders - The Harry Potter Series (2001-2011)

Before there was Harry, Ron and Hermione - Hogwarts had another famed friend group known as The Marauders. Though not as fleshed out in comparison to the books, viewers got a snippet of them in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, when the film introduced the complicated friendship of Remus Lupin (David Thewlis), Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) and Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall).

These three wizards made up most of the Marauders; a group of mischievous school friends, all of which had the ability to shape-shift into different creatures. Sirius and Peter were animagus beings who could willingly turn into animals - a dog and a rat. Remus, however, had no control when he shape-shifted into a ruthless werewolf. If only their story was explored more in the live-adaptations.

9 David Kessler - 'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

Image via Universal Pictures

As one of the classic horror-comedies of the 80s, An American Werewolf in London brings audiences back to a time when these creatures weren't stylistically romanticized a la teenage vampire drama programs. Instead, the shape-shifting is grotesque, painful and horrifying. At least, that was definitely the case for David Kessler (David Naughton), an American backpacker who's suddenly cursed as a werewolf.

From the slow stretching and cracking of bones, to David's howling screams of agony, the iconic transformation scene has long made audiences squirm and recoil from their screens. Coupled with the fact that he is seen to viscously tear apart multiple victims, David's lack of control made him quite dangerous - even until his ultimate death.

8 The Thing - 'The Thing' (1982)

Image via Universal Pictures

As one of the most iconic cult classics of the 80s, The Thing is often renowned for its depiction of the horrifying shape-shifting creature. In this John Carpenter classic, The Thing is revealed to be a parasitic alien that leaches and transforms into its host organism. Inhabiting bodies, copying their physical appearance and taking on their memories and mannerisms, the Thing was incredibly powerful - killing most in its path.

Brought to life by masterful practical effects and mechanics, the monster was often grotesque, gory and repulsive, even when it teetered the lines of the uncanny valley. Who could forget the parasitic decapitation, stomach teeth, or even the Thing's creepy spider legs. Gross.

7 Mystique - The X-Men Series (2000-2019)

From being the childhood friend of Professor X to the right-hand woman of Magneto, Mystique (Rebecca Romijn and then Jennifer Lawrence) may not be an omega-level mutant - but she sure is close to being one. Born with the ability to alter the formation of her cells at will, Mystique can shape-shift into anyone, mimicking both their looks and voice.

Coupled with her well-rounded combat and espionage skills, this made her very powerful - and incredibly dangerous - to those who regarded her as an enemy as she often infiltrated government buildings and deceived many members of the X-Men. The one downside to Mystiques abilities, however, is that she is unable to copy another mutant's powers; she can only replicate its physical appearance.

6 T-1000 - 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Often described as one of James Cameron's best films, Terminator 2: Judgment Day was a sequel that many believe out did its original. Not only did it introduce the newly badass-ified Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), but it also introduced the terrifying T-1000 (Robert Patrick), a shape-shifting robot assassin from the future whose mission was to kill the young John Connor (Edward Furlong).

A more advanced Terminator, the T-1000 was fully comprised of liquid metal, allowing it to shape-shift into any form. Whether it be mimicking the appearance and voices of humans, fitting through narrow gaps, sliding through prison bars, or molding its limbs into various weapons - this Terminator was a powerful foe. Its only shape-shifting limitation was that it could only alter its density, hence the reliance on non-complex stabby weaponry.

5 Sylar - 'Heroes' (2006-2010)

Within the show's famed first season, one of Heroes' most complex and well-developed characters was Sylar (Zachary Quinto). The main antagonist of the entire series, Sylar was introduced as the looming serial killer who sought to steal as many powers as he could.

Acquiring shape-shifting from James Martin, Sylar was able to transform into anyone, so long as he came into contact with a tissue sample. Able to quickly familiarize himself with this new ability, Sylar eventually found ease in rapidly transforming. To make matters worse, he was even able to use other powers, such as telekinesis and regeneration, even when he was in a shape-shifted form. A dangerous utility of skills for a killer.

4 Skrulls - The MCU (2019 - Present)

Image via Marvel

Skrulls have evolved across their time in the MCU. Pushed out of their home planet due to the reigning terror of Kree, Skrulls have used their shape-shifting abilities to seek refuge across various planets. Able to blend in among its populations, it was revealed that Earth itself was unknowingly hosting around a million of them.

Though not inherently dangerous, their unfortunate circumstances have led Skrulls to use their abilities in deceptively dangerous ways. From infiltrating governments to replacing the identity of others, Skrulls have grown in power - not only because they can take on the appearance and memories of host they copy, but they can now also become super Skrulls; Skrulls that are genetically enhanced with superpowers.

3 Pennywise - 'It' (2017)

Terrifying children and adults alike, as well as raising the number of coulrophobia cases, Stephen King's horrifying creature - Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård)- has cemented itself as one of the most iconic villains in cinematic history. Though initially believed to be a simple killer clown, Pennywise is actually an ancient evil entity that consumes the fears of children.

Having the ability to shape-shift into physical manifestations of whatever its victim fears most, Pennywise appeared not only as a clown, but also as a deformed woman as well as members of the Loser's Club - in an effort to trick and scare the group. What makes Pennywise even more dangerous, however, is the fact that he has several other powerful abilities. This includes casting illusions, manipulating reality, and even telekinesis. Yikes.

2 The Bedlam - 'Coraline' (2009)

In the animated movie that scared millions of children - and even adults - the Bedlam (Teri Hatcher) is arguably one of the most creepy villains of all time. First seen as Coraline's vibrant Other Mother, by the end of the film, it's revealed that she is actually a demonic shape-shifting being that coaxes children into another dimension as a means to take their souls.

From the Bedlam's creepy Other Mother button eyes to its true form as a skeletal spider-like creature, her shape-shifting abilities is only a fraction of her power. On top of physical transformation, the Bedlam is able to manipulate the entire Other World, and can even create other forms of life such as other copies of people.

1 The Genie - 'Aladdin' (1992)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

As one of Disney's best supporting characters, the Genie (Robin Williams) is arguably the most powerful being of all time as he is capable of doing anything and everything. Struck with cosmic power, he can grant wishes and has unlimited shape-shifting abilities which are not only used to seamlessly blend into the surroundings, but also for fun comedic gags - something the late Williams was great at.

Whether he's mimicking a Jack Nicholson performance, singing among the local village women or warping reality and time - The Genie is practically omnipotent (other than manipulating love, life and death). His only real limitation is that he is a slave to the lamp he is contained in. Well at least that is until Aladdin (Scott Weinger) sets him free with his final wish.

