It seems odd to say a setting can be a character. After all, a setting has no agency, motives, or decision-making capability. On the other hand, a setting can be much more than just a picturesque backdrop for set pieces and dialogue. There are certainly instances in which the setting is so integral to the DNA of movies that if you change it, it throws off the whole story.

A setting, when well-used, is a shorthand that can tell an audience everything they need to know about a character. Setting can be used to illustrate the hot and inescapable oppression and expectation a film's characters live with, as it is in In the Mood for Love, or to reflect a character's seedy, sliminess back upon them, as it is in Nightcrawler.

'Lost in Translation' (2003)

A once-famous actor (Bill Murray) and a woman (Scarlett Johansson) feeling neglected by her husband strike an unlikely friendship when their paths cross in the Park Hyatt Tokyo. The suffocating pressures of life butt up against an equally suffocating sense of loneliness in Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation. Nowhere are these two notions better embodied than in Tokyo, a crowded city where one can't help but feel unseen in an ocean of anonymity.

Lost in Translation perfectly deploys its setting to reflect and represent the unique loneliness its protagonists feel. Stagnant in their careers or relationships, they struggle to feel seen, despite so often being surrounded.

'Collateral' (2004)

An unsuspecting cab driver is forced to spend one long night chauffeuring a hitman around Los Angeles in Collateral. The film stars Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise playing somewhat against type as a down-on-his-luck cab driver and a cool, calm, and collected bad guy, respectively. Also playing against type is the setting.

Los Angeles frequently plays itself in films. While it's a hub for filmmaking, that's not the only reason it's a popular setting: LA is always recognizable. Its smoggy sprawl is so familiar, but whether that familiar visage appears sleek, grimy, or menacing is up to the filmmaker capturing it. In Michael Mann's case, he chose all of the above for Collateral.

'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

When two neighbors realize their spouses are involved in an affair, the pair strike up a friendship and try to resist the urge to begin their affair, despite the strength of their feelings for each other. Set in hot and crowded 1960s Hong Kong, In the Mood for Love lives up to its title, with director Wong Kar-wai perfectly capturing a unique and stifling mood throughout the film.

The heat, humidity, and claustrophobic city bear down upon Mr. Chow (Tony Leung) and Mrs. Chan (Maggie Cheung) in the same way as the social pressures of the time. Stacked upon each other in an overcrowded city, they have eyes and expectations on them at all times. Living in rented rooms with their gossiping and observant landlords always a few steps away, Mr. Chow and Mrs. Chan can barely admit their feelings to themselves, let alone those around them.

'Wake in Fright' (1971)

A Sydney schoolteacher (Gary Bond) devolves into madness and self-dedgradation when he becomes stranded in a small, rough town in the Australian outback. Wake in Fright is defined by its setting and is about its setting simultaneously. The contrast between metropolitan Australia and outback Australia, particularly in the '70s, was stark.

There is a desire for city-dwellers to distance themselves from stereotypically Australian behaviors and interests (referred to as "Australian cultural cringe") and turn their noses up at the distinctly less modern, outback ways of doing things. Wake in Fright explores whether this class and culture distinction is genuine or whether we are all rough and ready outback Australians simply trying to deny our basest instincts.

'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Lou Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a dangerously ambitious man who begins filming crime and car crashes throughout Los Angeles, making his money by selling the footage to local news stations. Nightcrawler's LA setting informs so much more than just the look of the film. In addition to providing the sprawling, seedy and dangerous streets where Lou seeks out blood, gore, and misery, it also shares an important trait with Lou.

Known as a place that people flock to to to "make it," L.A. is a city of ambition, desire, and doing whatever it takes to get what you want. These characteristics define Lou and define Dan Gilroy's film more broadly. Nightcrawler, like LA, is about the dangers of the go-getter and our obsession with voyeurism and ghoulishly consuming the tragedy of others.

'Playtime' (1967)

Monsieur Hulot, played by Jaques Tati, who also directed the film, clumsily makes his way around the bustling and fast-paced city of Paris. Playtime is so much more than a narrative film. It is a piece of spectacular choreography and technical achievement that truly revels in the joyfulness and child-like wonder that only cinema can provide.

The beauty of Playtime and the reason its setting is so distinct is that it almost functions as a silent film. It is wholly visual and intricate to look at, with extended story beats that are explored purely through the way the film's characters inhabit and move around the incredible sets and locations.

'Drive' (2011)

Stuntman by day, getaway driver by night; Drive is the ultimate L.A. mood piece which follows Ryan Gosling's unnamed character as he navigates through the streets and seedy underbelly of L.A. Drive captures, above all else, the solitude and romance of driving through a city after dark, sometimes for no other reason than to drive.

The film spotlights the urban sprawl and Hollywood glitz of L.A. in equal measure. With scenes filmed at the Los Angeles River, which was also used as the backdrop for iconic scenes in films like Grease and Chinatown, director Nicolas Winding Refn has knowledge of and love for how Los Angeles has been depicted in cinema.

'The Great Beauty' (2013)

An aging writer (Toni Servillo) takes stock of his life and reflects on his past. The Great Beauty is part narrative drama, part comedy and part art piece. Set in Rome, few films adore and revere their settings as much as this movie. The story and the film's themes are rooted in reflection, and the locations and cinematography are the same.

Not content with the typical tourist traps that international viewers would recognize from postcards or Instagram Reels, The Great Beauty features incredible Italian locations, like the Capitoline Museums, the Church of Santa Maria, the Palazzo Braschi Museum, and the Villa Medici.

'Midsommar' (2019)

After a terrible tragedy befalls Dani, played by Florence Pugh, she joins her deadbeat boyfriend on his boys' trip to a small Swedish community that isn't what it seems. The importance of Midsommar's setting is less about where it was filmed, and more about the stark contrast between the visual language of the film and the events taking place.

Midsommar is a visually stunning film. Its locations are further enhanced by the gorgeous set design and whimsical and sumptuous costuming. The incredible sun-drenched, wildflower-laden vistas that the film's characters inhabit are entirely at odds with the dark and gruesome nature of what takes place in the film. This contrast works as an additional layer of theme for the film, further exploring the idea that what is barbaric, traumatic, or repulsive to one person, could represent tradition, community, and unity to someone else.

'Zodiac' (2007)

Zodiac follows newspaper cartoonist Robert Graysmith, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, as he becomes obsessed with and entangled in the famous case of the Zodiac Killer. The film is based on Graysmith's own book about the case and his experience investigating it. Although the book, and by extension the film adaptation, have been criticized for their liberal interpretations of the evidence, there's no denying Zodiac is a masterful thriller that painstakingly recreates a number of period-accurate Californian cities from the '60s to the '80s.

Zodiac's setting is about more than just the gorgeous yet haunting visuals, it's also about the actual geography of the featured cities. The locations of the crimes in the film play such an important role, and the incredible screenplay by James Vanderbilt does just as much to convey the importance of the film's geography as its visuals do.

